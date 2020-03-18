FIRTH – The Idaho High School Activities Association has announced the academic champions for the winter sports and the Firth Cougars boys’ basketball team has been announced as the winners for the 2019-2020 season.
The prestigious award honors the Cougars for having the highest team grade point average in all of 2A basketball in the state.
Team members Kaden Arave, Jaxon Howell, Angel Arriaga, Canon Carpenter, Austin Jacobsen, Michael Crider, Taedyn Jacobsen, Jace Erickson, and Athan Blonquist are to be commended for their outstanding work in the classroom.
Also to be commended are the coaching staff of Scott Adams, Bryce Anderson, Dewey Chapman, and Brandt Leslie for keeping the players at their best both athletically and academically.