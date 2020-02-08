FIRTH – The Firth Cougars wrestling team is wrapping up the regular season shortly and everything they do between now and Feb. 19 when they will host the District 6 tournament is in mind as they make their final preparations.
On Thursday night, they hosted the North Fremont Huskies, a conference opponent, in a dual match and came away with an important win on the road to what they hope will be a good showing in the district tourney.
Every match won at this time of year against a conference opponent pushes the individual wrestler towards a better seeding come tournament time. Better seedings mean a better chance at winning a district title and earning a berth at the state tournament. Better placings in district also point toward the possibility of a better seeding at state and the whole circle repeats itself.
Firth topped North Fremont 45-36 and had eight wins in the 15 weight classes.
160 — Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) over Unknown (Firth).
170 — Riggen Cordingley (North Fremont) over Riley Barber (Firth) (Fall 1:45).
182 — Brandon Richards (Firth) over Alex Garcia (North Fremont) (Dec 8-5).
195 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
220 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
285 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
98 — Martin Estrada (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Truman Renof (North Fremont) over Austin Evarts (Firth) (Fall 1:56).
113 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Shantell Christensen (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
126 — Alex Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
132 — Kohl Nielson (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.).
138 — Double Forfeit.
145 — Tyler Sessions (North Fremont) over Derek Adams (Firth) (Fall 3:34).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
160 — Exhibition: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) over Nicholas Perkins (Firth) (MD 13-5).