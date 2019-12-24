FIRTH – Several years ago, the sport of wrestling was on the slide in Firth. There were fewer and fewer athletes trying out and it is a tough sport when you are in competition with a seven-time state champion coach and program like Scott Adams and the boys’ basketball team. Basketball is king at Firth, wrestling is just something you do if you can’t shoot the basketball.
That was then and this is now. In between, former Blackfoot High School coach Kent Taylor came out of retirement and immediately started to rebuild the program. He was building up the numbers and getting people interested and improving the ability of the young wrestlers in the middle school and below.
Now, with Taylor having to step down due to health reasons, in steps a new coach and he has things on the upswing and in a hurry if the results from Malad this past weekend are any indication.
Coach James Huml has taken the foundation laid by Taylor and has this new group excited and wrestling way above their years of experience.
The Cougars made the trip down to Malad for the Dragon Invitational. There were some tough teams in attendance, including Marsh Valley, Preston, North Fremont, Declo and of course the host team, the Malad Dragons.
This was not going to be just any old tournament, this was going to be a tough trek for any team.
In the end, it was Marsh Valley in first place with 170.5 points, just edging out Malad with 169.5 points and North Fremont with 143 and Declo with 139. Firth finished fifth with 108 points. Most important, however, were the three wrestlers that Firth placed in the finals.
Gage Vasquez was in the finals of the 120-pound weight class and he just barely got beaten by a 3A wrestler from Marsh Valley by the score of 8-2.
Nicholas Perkins was in the finals in the 152-pound weight class and he was victorious by a score of 8-4 over a wrestler from North Fremont and the two will see each other later this season.
The most impressive thing was in the 285-pound weight class or the heavyweights. That is where Josh Jolley beat a wrestler from Declo via a pin. The best part of it was that he pinned the Declo wrestler in 43 seconds of the first round. It was his third straight pin of the tournament and he did them in 40 seconds, 41 seconds, and the finals in 43 seconds. He wrestled a total of 124 seconds in his three matches, or a total of 2 minutes and 3 seconds to win the gold medal. That is the stuff that legends are made of.
2019 Malad Invitational Results for Firth
113 — Shantell Christensen (0-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 — Aedan Baker (Challis) 12-11 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 1:33)
Cons. Round 1 — Shantell Christensen (Firth) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-2 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 0:45)
113 — Austin Evarts (1-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-2 received a bye.
Quarterfinal — Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 12-7 won by forfeit over Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-2 (For.)
Cons. Round 2 — Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-2 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Round 3 — Mack Smith (West Jefferson High School) 4-7 won by fall over Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-2 (Fall 2:20)
120 — Gage Vasquez (11-3) placed second and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 11-3 received a bye.
Quarterfinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 11-3 won by fall over Robert Pavlis (Marsh Valley High School) 4-7 (Fall 1:35)
Semifinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 11-3 won by fall over Dallin Worlton (Marsh Valley High School) 8-4 (Fall 2:47)
First Place Match — Brock Young (Marsh Valley High School) 21-3 won by decision over Gage Vasquez (Firth) 11-3 (Dec 8-2)
126 — Bryden Taylor (6-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — AV Marino (Declo) 15-7 won by fall over Bryden Taylor (Firth) 6-6 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 1 — Bryden Taylor (Firth) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Brayden Weisbeck (Preston High School) 11-5 won by fall over Bryden Taylor (Firth) 6-6 (Fall 1:54)
145 — Derek Adams (7-7) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Caigun Keller (Preston High School) 13-1 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 7-7 (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Round 1 — Derek Adams (Firth) 7-7 won by fall over Maximus Sutorius (Marsh Valley High School) 2-5 (Fall 2:46)
Cons. Round 2 — Derek Adams (Firth) 7-7 won by fall over Case Durfee (Declo) 8-9 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 3 — Derek Adams (Firth) 7-7 won by fall over Dex Schow (Malad High School) 9-5 (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Semi — JD Atkinson (Malad High School) 15-5 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 7-7 (Fall 2:06)
152 — Eston Santos (0-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 — Travis Martin (Malad High School) 6-5 won by fall over Eston Santos (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Round 1 — Eston Santos (Firth) 0-2 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 — Presley Fullmer (Declo) 19-8 won by fall over Eston Santos (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 0:48)
152 — Nicholas Perkins (10-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 10-2 received a bye
Quarterfinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 10-2 won by fall over Travis Martin (Malad High School) 6-5 (Fall 2:40)
Semifinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 10-2 won by major decision over Drevin Rigby (Preston High School) 8-4 (MD 17-7)
1st Place Match — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 10-2 won by decision over Tyler Sessions (North Fremont High School) 15-4 (Dec 8-4)
182 — Ethan Perkins (0-5) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 — James Malouf (Preston High School) 6-10 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 0-5 (Fall 1:23)
Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) 0-5 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 — George Cecil (Challis) 5-9 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 0-5 (Fall 0:59)
182 — Riley Barber (8-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Riley Barber (Firth) 8-5 received a bye
Quarterfinal — Riley Barber (Firth) 8-5 won by fall over Easton Branson (Marsh Valley High School) 12-8 (Fall 2:28)
Semifinal — Alex Garcia (North Fremont High School) 10-1 won by major decision over Riley Barber (Firth) 8-5 (MD 8-0)
Cons. Semi — Riley Barber (Firth) 8-5 won by decision over Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson High School) 9-4 (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match — Riley Barber (Firth) 8-5 won by decision over Zach Groll (West Side High School) 2-2 (Dec 12-7)
220 — Jaime Ortiz (11-3) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 11-3 won by fall over Kole Morrison (Marsh Valley High School) 3-6 (Fall 0:40)
Round 2 — Dawson Osterhout (Declo) 21-1 won by fall over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 11-3 (Fall 3:46)
Round 3 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 11-3 won by fall over Avery Robles (Challis) 11-11 (Fall 2:32)
Round 4 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 11-3 won by fall over Conner McClain (Malad High School) 14-8 (Fall 1:31)
285 — Joshua Jolley (8-4) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 8-4 won by fall over Gabe Juarez (Challis) 7-9 (Fall 0:41)
Semifinal — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 8-4 won by fall over Ben Seamons (Oakley High School) 11-8 (Fall 0:40)
1st Place Match — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 8-4 won by fall over Peyton Thompson (Declo) 16-3 (Fall 0:43)