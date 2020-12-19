SODA SPRINGS – With COVID-19 causing all types of problems with athletics throughout the state, no sport has been more greatly affected than has wrestling, where teams are picking and choosing between dual matches and tournaments. Some of the restrictions on tournaments has had teams back out of tournament action in favor of the duals. One such team is Firth who has participated in the Dalke Duals, but rather than be part of the Bonneville Duals (now the HCC duals), they opted for a quad dual match at Soda Springs this week.
Firth was able to wrestle a tough opponent in Soda Springs and another fairly tough opponent in Salmon and came away with a split in the two matches. Soda Springs downed Firth 39-30 and then came back to beat Salmon 54-36, both matches will help to get the Firth Cougars ready for their district tournament come February.
Following are the individual matches that were held involving Firth on Wednesday evening.
Soda Springs 39, Firth 30
98 — Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) over Kyler Gregory (Firth) (Fall 0:53).
106 — Double Forfeit.
113 — Skylar Brown (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Kaden Davis (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.).
126 — Bridger Jolley (Firth) over Seth Harris (Soda Springs) (Dec 4-1).
132 — Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.).
138 — Drey Stoor (Soda Springs) over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) (Dec 9-6).
145 — Camden Bowen (Soda Springs) over Ben Ostler (Firth) (Fall 0:23).
152 — Gary McEwen (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.).
160 — Derek Adams (Firth) over James Pipkin (Soda Springs) (Fall 0:53).
170 — Wade Bolinder (Firth) over Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs) (Dec 14-9).
182 — Double Forfeit.
195 — Brandon Richards (Firth) over Ethan Suter (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:45).
220 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:01).
285 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
138 — Extra: Travar Hensley (Soda Springs) over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) (Fall 4:50).
145 — Extra: Gary McEwen (Soda Springs) over Ben Ostler (Firth) (Fall 3:24).
160 — Extra: James Pipkin (Soda Springs) over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) (Fall 0:55).
195 — Extra: Ethan Suter (Soda Springs) over Quentin Gifford (Firth) (Fall 1:12).
Firth 54, Salmon 36
182 — Tyler Fitte (Salmon) over Unknown (For.) 6
195 — Colter Bennett (Salmon) over Brandon Richards (Firth) (Fall 0:00).
220 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) over Garrett Rich (Salmon) (Fall 0:00).
285 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) over Tyler Martens (Salmon) (Fall 0:00).
98 — Kyler Gregory (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Cooper Williams (Salmon) over Unknown (For.).
113 — Austin Evarts (Salmon) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Hunter Yeazle (Salmon) over Unknown (For.).
126 — Bridger Jolley (Firth) over Jerry Carlton (Salmon) (Fall 0:00).
132 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
138 — James Ostler (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
145 — Ben Ostler (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
152 — Aiden Clayson (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
160 — Derek Adams (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
170 — Wyatt Herbst (Salmon) over Wade Bolinder (Firth) (Fall 0:00).