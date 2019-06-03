FIRTH – It may have been the third day of June and a lot of people have their minds on summer and vacations and some are still in graduation mode, but it is also baseball, basketball, and football that takes precedence for a lot of athletic-minded youth.
The first day of the Firth Youth Basketball Camp took place Monday, and while the kids appeared to be having a good time, you could also see the seriousness of what they were doing in their faces as they went through drills, one-on-one competition, shooting for scores in a competition, and three-on-three competition all for awards that were presented at the end of the day.
There were around 30 kids in grades three through five and another 25 or so who showed up for the group of kids in the sixth through the eighth grade for the camp.
“I am pretty excited at the number of kids who showed the interest to come out to our camp,” Firth head coach Scott Adams said. “When you have this kind of interest in the first week of June and with all of the other camps that are going on, we have to feel pretty good.”
The young players spent the first half of each session going through drills that emphasized ball handling, dribbling, passing, shooting, some defensive and offensive sets that will prepare them for organized basketball this coming fall and winter.
Fans, parents, grandparents and friends and relatives of the players were in the stands, just like they will be for games this coming winter, cheering on the youngsters as they worked through the drills and the competition to determine who the best shooters and various teams would be by the end of the session.
There will be three more days of the camp this week and spectators are always welcome to attend.
Sessions will be 9-11:30 a.m. and from 1-3:30 p.m. daily.