FIRTH — Junior defensive end Athan Blonquist of the Firth Cougars has earned the title of the nation’s leader in quarterback sacks for 2020.
Named as the Defensive Player of the Year earlier this fall for his play in the Nuclear Conference, Blonquist has outlasted the final few weeks of players who had a chance to catch the sacks leader nationally in records kept by MaxPreps.
Blonquist tallied 33 sacks this year to edge out Sincere Edwards of Maitland, Fla., who had 32 sacks. Edwards’ season has ended as of last weekend when his team was eliminated from the Florida football playoffs.
Blonquist’s play helped the Firth Cougars reach the 2A state football playoffs where they were defeated by now two-time state champion West Side.
Blonquist is a three-sport letterman at Firth, lettering in football, basketball and track. He is currently a member of the Firth High School basketball team.
1 Athan Blonquist — Jr
Firth (ID) DE, OL 33.0 2.8 12
2 Sincere Edwards — Fr
Orangewood Christian (Maitland, FL) DE, TE 32.0 2.9 24 11
3 Jesse Rose — Sr
Kingston (OK) OL, DL 27.0 2.3 12
4 Cooper Roy — Jr
Glendale (Springfield, MO) OLB, DE 26.0 2.2 144 12
5 Zeldrick Roberts — So
Orangewood Christian (Maitland, FL) OLB, FB 25.0 2.3 19 11
6 Reese Roller — So
Verdigris (Claremore, OK) RB, MLB 22.0 2.2 166 22 10
7 John henry Daley — Sr
Lone Peak (Highland, UT) DE 22.0 1.6 164 15 14
8 Jayden AhYou — Sr
Orem (UT) MLB, DE 21.5 2.2 130 39 10
9 Logan Fano — Sr
Timpview (Provo, UT) OLB, DE 20.5 1.7 96 2 12
10 Isaac Bevier — Sr
Osceola Grace Eagles (Osceola, IN) DE, WR 20.0 2.2 102 29 9