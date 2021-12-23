FIRTH – Jaxon Howell, a graduate of Firth High School in the spring of 2021, has signed a letter of intent to attend Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kan., on a basketball scholarship.
Howell, a point guard/shooting guard for two years under Firth coach Scott Adams, took his game from a base ground point to where he was a two-year starter and leader for the resurgent Cougars. He developed his outside shooting to where he was a very good three-point shooter and his defense to where he was one of the leaders on the team in rebounding and steals.
He has been working consistently in the weight room while he looked at all of this options to take his game to the next level.
Ottawa University is a Baptist liberal arts university with an annual enrollment of nearly 4,700 students.
Howell reported that he received a very good package toward tuition and books and is looking forward to the opportunity to take this next step in his development as an adult and an athlete.
Howell will be on campus in early August and will begin working toward both his degree and the basketball team at that time.
His family is very proud of his accomplishment as are his coaches, friends and teammates
Ottawa University is a member of the NAIA and a member of the KCAC Athletic Conference. The school has 133 conference championships, 47 NAID national tournament appearances and has had 251 all-Americans play for the school.