SHELLEY -- Anglers in the Shelley area will have more opportunities to catch fish after 1,000 rainbow trout were recently planted in the Shelley Pond.
The Shelley Pond sits about 2 miles west of the town of Shelley adjacent to the Snake River. Fish were stocked there June 25 for the first time.
The pond is publicly accessible via state lands along the western side of the water, and a parking area is located there to accommodate vehicles. Property adjacent to the eastern shoreline of the pond is privately owned and not publicly accessible.
Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries manager, Carson Watkins, said the 12-acre pond was formed a couple of decades ago when the aalong the river was breached.
“When the river is high, a number of fish will find their way into it,” Watkins said. “They get stuck in there, or they decide it’s a pretty good place to carve out a living. People have been fishing it for a while and catching a few of those."
Watkins said stocking the pond will provide a more consistent supply of fish over time.
“People in Shelley do like fishing it and do like having that resource,” he said.
To help track how the pond is being used by anglers, Fish and Game used tiny, orange tags attached to 100 of the newly stocked fish with the region’s phone number and web address on it to call in and report.
“We've used those (tags) in a variety of water bodies around the state to understand the utilization of hatchery fish,” Watkins said. “People call up and say, 'I’ve caught this tagged fish.' From those returns of the tags by anglers that catch them, we’re able to do some basic math and figure out what proportion of the total number of fish that we put in there was caught, how many of them were harvested versus released.”
Watkins said the data will help them know if they are putting the right number of fish into the pond and how often the pond requires stocking.
Although some people have been ice fishing the Shelley Pond during winter months, Watkins said he didn’t have any data on how well fish overwinter in it. He suspected that the pond’s proximity to the Snake River would help fish when it ices over.
“Generally, when you have ponds that are close to a river, you get a lot of underground flow from the river through the rocks and soil into the pond,” he said. “That will keep it oxygenated and keep the water quality in the right spot for the fish to make it through the winter when there’s a lot of ice cover.”
Watkins said the Shelley Pond sits at the very northernmost end of the Southeast Region’s district.
“It's in the very top tip of Region 5 in what I call no man’s land between us and Idaho Falls,” he said.
To find more specific directions and a map to the pond, go to Fish and Game’s “Fishing Planner” online at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner/mapcenter and search for Shelley Pond.