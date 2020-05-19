BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Fish and Game Department has announced that Idaho remains the land of opportunity when it comes to fishing.
Fish and Game will continue to stock all areas of southeast Idaho, including Jensen Grove in Blackfoot in the coming months.
The last time that Jensen Grove was stocked was on April 14, and while the exact schedule for stocking has not been announced, the Fish and Game, like many government agencies, is struggling to maintain a regular schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are doing the best we can and while we regularly stock various species of fish in the spring and summer months, we will not be able to release exact dates until they are ready to happen,” Idaho Fish and Game authorities said. “We will still stock as we are able and when the needs arise, but to have a set stocking schedule in place right now is just not possible.”
Fishing reports remain available on several venues, including online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish.
It should also be noted that upcoming “Free Fishing Days” will also be handled in much the same way as they have in the past.
This year, the Idaho Free Fishing day will be Saturday, June 13.
If you’ve never been fishing, Free Fishing Day is also a great day to learn. Fish and Game personnel and volunteers set up several free events at local fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers discover the joys of fishing.
There are a limited number of loaner rods and reels available to practice with but if you have your own equipment you are encouraged to bring it.
All other fishing rules and regulations including creel limits, opening dates, and tackle restrictions remain in effect. Always check the seasons and rules for the water where you plan to go fishing.
As always, Jensen Grove in Blackfoot is a great place to begin to learn how to fish.
Information on learning how to fish can be found on the Fish and Game website at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/learn-to and the instructions are very easy to follow and can be followed by even the most novice fishermen around. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to get the kids and grand kids out for a fun and enjoyable afternoon or morning on the nearest lake or waterway and teach them the fundamentals of the great lifetime sport of fishing.