BLACKFOOT – It may only be the last week of June, but many are already looking toward the high school football season.
To that end, a couple of the local schools, Blackfoot and Shelley, have already published their schedules for the fall.
For the most part, they look very similar to the schedules that we see every year as Blackfoot will open with Thunder Ridge and will also play against Snake River and the usual group of teams from the High Country Conference. Shelley will be the next to last game on the schedule and all of the varsity games have starting times of 7 p.m.
Shelley continues to build a schedule that will at least allow them to be competitive and not fall into the High Country Conference ways of protecting their 5A schools. There is not a single 5A school on their schedule and that is something that more High Country Schools should follow the lead on.
Shelley starts off with a pair of road games against Preston and 3A power Sugar-Salem and end the season with a pair of road games as well, against Blackfoot and Skyline. In between, the Russets could go 5-0, it just remains to be seen.
Following are the schedules for both Blackfoot and Shelley and while it is always possible to have late changes, these schedules were published by the schools so they should be pretty accurate.
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL BRONCOS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – 2021
Friday, August 27 Thunder Ridge HOME 7 pm
Friday, September 3 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 10 Snake River HOME 7 pm
Friday, September 17 Skyline AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 24 Preston AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 1 Hillcrest AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 8 Rigby AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 15 Shelley HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 22 Bonneville HOME 7 pm
SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL RUSSETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – 2021
Friday, August 27 Preston AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 3 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 10 Jerome HOME 7 pm
Firday, September 17 Canyon Ridge AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 24 Hillcrest HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 1 Bonneville HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 8 Pocatello HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 15 Blackfoot AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 22 Skyline AWAY 7 pm