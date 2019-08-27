FOOTBALL PREVIEW - SHELLEY - HESS

SHELLEY – Jackson Hess will not be the biggest player on the Shelley Russets football team this year, but you can bet that the opposing team will know who he is and where he plays by the time the game is over.
He has the look of a player who has spent a lot of hours in the weight room preparing for the season and that he will know what to do when the opening kickoff starts the game.
Young Mr. Hess will be a two-way player for the Russets this season, starting at guard on offense and at linebacker on defense and he just has the look of a real football player.
He is calm when he talks and he exudes confidence in what he has to say without mincing any words. He is just a football player who can’t wait for the opening whistle to begin play come Thursday night when the Russets travel to play Sky View on Utah State’s field in Logan, Utah.
“This game will be a good challenge for us and will let us know just where we stand as the season gets underway,” Jackson Hess said. “We are excited and enthused and ready for things to get going. You might say that we are tired of hitting each other and want to get going.”
Hess is one of the players that new Coach Josh Wells is counting on to get the season started in the right way and to hold down the fort so to speak, while the younger players get their feet under them and can start helping out, especially in the trenches.
“We all love what Coach Wells has brought to the table and we are all ready to show him what we can do on the field in a real game,” Hess said. “He is very inspiring to listen to and he only wants the best for us.
If bringing their ‘A’ game to the field is all that they have to do to pay back their coaching staff for helping them get ready for the season, then it is probably a trade that the coaching staff is ready to make immediately.
The Russets can’t wait to get the season started.