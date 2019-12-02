BLACKFOOT – It is always nice to be able to recognize athletes who have achieved success above and beyond those around them.
Last week, MaxPreps, a national accounting firm that tracks athletics across the nation, submitted its version of the All-Idaho Football Team.
This team is comprised of all classifications in Idaho, from the 1A Div II players up to those who compete at the highest level in Idaho in the 5A classification.
This is, in the eyes and mind of MaxPreps, the elite of the elite, no matter what classification you might play in. There will be All-Idaho Football Teams that will be honored by the Idaho Statesman (with research done from all areas of the state) that will break down the All-State teams in the different classifications.
It will be possible for someone to be named to the MaxPreps team that may not make the individual classification team. That doesn’t mean that the honor isn’t deserved, it is just a different reasoning that is used to determine the members of the team. The Idaho Statesman listing of all-state teams may lean more heavily towards the Boise valley as it should, since the majority of their voters will come from that end of the state.
You will notice that there were several players from Bingham County that made the team and all were deserving of the honors bestowed upon them this year.
The four local athletes include Teegan Thomas of Blackfoot, named as a first team all-state running back; Austin Baldwin of Blackfoot, named as a second team defensive end; Ty Belnap of Snake River, named as a second team defensive lineman; and Lander Wall of Blackfoot, named as a second team offensive lineman.
FIRST TEAM
QB — Keegan Thompson, Rigby, 6-5, 190, Sr.
The Class 5A High Country Conference Player of the Year.
QB — Jack Prka, Coeur d’Alene, 6-0, 178, Jr.
The Class 5A Inland Empire Offensive Player of the Year completed 295 of 399 passes for 3,694 yards and 32 touchdowns in leading his team to the Class 5A championship game.
RB — Rylan Chandler, Minico (Rupert), 5-11, 180, Sr.
The all-conference choice rushed for a state-best 1,997 yards on 245 carries with 26 touchdowns.
RB — Teegan Thomas, Blackfoot, 5-7, 165, Jr.
The High Country all-conference selection rushed for 1,791 yards on 272 carries with 19 rushing touchdowns.
WR — Colbey Nosworthy, Coeur d’Alene, 6-1, 190, Sr.
The MVP of the 5A Inland Empire Conference, Nosworthy caught 80 passes for 1,203 yards and 12 touchdowns and also had eight interceptions on defense with three returned for touchdowns.
WR — Andrew Gunter, Century (Pocatello), 6-4, 195, Sr.
One of the leading receivers in the state with 61 catches for 1,338 yards.
TE — Jackson Reed, Capital (Boise), 6-1, 205, Jr.
The Class 5A Southern Idaho all-conference selection caught 51 passes for 916 yards and seven touchdowns.
OL — Gerrit Tamminga, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-3, 280, Sr.
Two-time Class 5A Southern Idaho all-conference selection.
OL — Tyler Barron, Meridian, 6-3, 240, Sr.
Two-time Class 5A Southern Idaho all-conference selection.
OL — Greyson Harwood, Minico (Rupert), 6-3, 280, Sr.
The two-time all-conference selection has committed to Idaho and had 40 pancakes this year.
OL — Jackson Kohal, Couer d’Alene, 6-4, 280, Jr.
The 5A Inland Empire All-Conference pick already has an offer from Idaho.
OL — Gaard Memmelaar, Middleton, 6-5, 290, Sr.
The University of Washington commit is ranked as the top player in the state by 247Sports.
AP — Lan Larison, Vallivue (Caldwell), 6-0, 180, Sr.
The two-time Class 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year ran 196 times for 2,373 yards and 27 touchdowns and completed 62 of 131 passes for 778 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 67 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
K — Ian Hershey, Highland (Pocatello), 5-11, 150, So.
Kicked a state-best 12 field goals with 35 extra points for 71 kicking points.
DL — Henry Wolthuis, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-1, 220, Sr.
Two-time All-Class 5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
DL — Tanoa Togiai, Rigby, 6-7, 295, Sr.
Class 5A High Country Defensive Player of the Year.
DL — Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem (Sugar City), 5-10, 275, Sr.
The conference defensive player of the year, Copley had 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
DL — Gavin Heindel, Kuna, 6-2, 295, Sr.
A member of the Class 4A Southern Idaho All-Conference team helped lead Kuna to an undefeated season.
LB — Derek Tommasini, Eagle, 6-1, 220, Sr.
The co-defensive player of the year in the Class 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
LB — Browning Bennion, Sugar-Salem (Sugar City), 5-10, 195, Sr.
The Mountain River Conference Player of the Year had 87 tackles and 10 tackles for loss while leading Sugar-Salem to a Class 3A state championship.
LB — Luke McLaughlin, Couer d’Alene, 6-1, 175, Jr.
The 5A Inland Empire Conference Defensive Player of the Year led the state with 183 tackles.
LB — Austin Bunn, Kuna, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Named to Class 4A Southern Idaho All-Conference team.
DB — Jace Mann, Nampa, 5-10, 160, Sr.
All-state as a junior, Mann had 91 tackles and four interceptions on defense while also catching 42 passes for 1,096 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense.
DB — Tyler Cobb, Kuna, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Named to Class 4A Southern Idaho All-Conference team.
DB — Jake Brown, Couer d’Alene, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Coach Shawn Amos felt Brown was the best corner in the state, and that’s why he matched him up against the other team’s best receiver. Finished with one interception and nine pass break-ups while earning all-conference honors.
AP — Austin Bolt, Borah (Boise), 6-4, 210, Sr.
The 5A Southern Idaho Player of the Year had 1,380 yards passing with 10 touchdowns, 1,391 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns, 62 tackles and four interceptions. Also all-state in basketball as a junior and a state champion in the 400 meters in 2019.
P — Brigham Youngstrom, Rigby, Sr.
Selected at both running back and punter on the Class 5A High County All-Conference Team.
SECOND TEAM
QB — Dallas Hagler, Middleton, 6-1, 160, Sr.
The two-time all-conference selection completed 222 of 392 passes for 3,021 yards and 36 touchdowns.
QB — Sean Austin, Kuna, 6-2, 175, Jr.
Only honorable mention all-league, Austin excelled in the playoffs. He threw for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in just four games in leading Kuna to an undefeated season and a 4A title.
RB — Trenton Johansen, Middleton, 5-10, 185, Sr.
The all-conference choice ran 188 times for 1,407 yards and 14 touchdowns.
RB — Tre Kofe, Hillcrest (Post Falls), 5-11, 175, So.
The sophomore ran for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns while earning all-conference honors.
WR — Colston Loveland, Gooding, 6-4, 195, So.
The state leader in receptions with 91, Loveland had 1,147 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns.
WR — Tommy Hauser, Post Falls, 5-11, 170, Jr.
The state leader in touchdown receptions with 17, Hauser caught 77 passes for 1,448 yards while earning all-conference honors.
TE — Ammon Munyer, Lakeland (Rathdrum), 6-5, 220, Jr.
A Class 4A Inland Empire League selection, Munyer caught 44 passes for 682 yards and seven touchdowns.
OL — Landon Cook, Rigby, 6-1, 250, Sr.
Class 5A High Country All-Conference Selection
OL — Lander Wall, Blackfoot, 6-0, 240, Sr.
Class 5A High Country All-Conference Selection
OL — Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 6-1, 240, Jr.
A Class 3A all-state pick by the Idaho Statesman as a sophomore.
OL — Trace Laird, Hillcrest (Idaho Falls), 6-3, 275, Sr.
Class 5A High Country All-Conference Selection
OL — Isaac Walker, Capital (Boise), 6-0, 220, Sr.
Two-time Class 5A Southern Idaho all-conference selection.
AP — Nathan Manning, Century (Pocatello), 6-2, 180, Sr.
The Great Basin Offensive Player of the Year, Manning completed 166 of 279 passes for 2,911 yards and 33 touchdowns.
K — Nelson Lomeli, Homedale, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Booted 53 extra points and was also one of the state’s top punters.
DL — Zhigy Falevai, Rigby, 6-3, 240, Sr.
Class 5A High Country All-Conference Selection
DL — Austin Baldwin, Blackfoot, 6-2, 200, Sr.
Class 5A High Country All-Conference Selection
DL — Ty Belnap, Snake River (Blackfoot), 5-10, 210, Sr.
The conference MVP had 48 tackles, 11 sacks and 22 tackles for loss while also blocking four punts.
DL — Kamiah Olsen, Highland (Pocatello), 6-0, 225, Sr.
Played only nine games, but had 48 tackles and eight tackles for loss.
LB — Kobe Roberts, New Plymouth, 6-2, 185, Sr.
The Western Idaho Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year was also a force on defense with 101 tackles. He also threw for 1,330 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 878 yards and 10 scores.
LB — Taze Stegelmeier, West Side (Dayton), 6-2, 165, Jr.
The junior had 162 tackles in leading West Side to the Class 2A state championship.
LB — Landon Johnson, Rigby, 6-0, 210, Jr.
Class 5A High Country All-Conference Selection
LB — Caden Thomas, Mountain View (Meridian), 6-0, 210, Sr.
The co-defensive player of the year in the Class 5A Southern Idaho Conference with 76 tackles and five sacks.
DB — McKade Huft, Kimberly, 5-11, 180, Sr.
A four-time all-conference selection was selected as a running back and a safety his senior year.
DB — Shane Jennings, Gooding, 6-2, 195, Sr.
Besides intercepting three passes on defense, Jennings also threw for 2,588 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 799 yards and 10 scores.
DB — Jayden Bell, Highland (Pocatello), 6-3, 196, Sr.
Posted 86 tackles and was one of the state’s top punters with a 40.6 yard average.
AP — Spencer Fisher, Homedale, 6-0, 205, Sr.
The conference defensive player of the year racked up 93 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss.
P — Peter Knudson, McCall-Donnelly (McCall), 6-4, 200, Sr.
The Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year is also one of the state’s top punters. Also threw for 2,321 yards and a state-best 37 touchdowns.