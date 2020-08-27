Friday Night Lights

It has seemed like an eternity since we last had the opportunity to smell the grass of our favorite stadium and watched a high school football game, but the time is now and the games in eastern Idaho begin in earnest this week.
Following will be the start of our weekly look at the Bingham County teams for the season and how things will pan out for our favorite teams and players.
All five of our local teams will be in action, although four of them will be on the road. The lone home team to play will be Firth and they will be welcoming in the defending 2A state champions in West Side and unleashing one of the more exciting players in recent memory as sophomore quarterback Gage Vasquez begins his career as the Cougars’ starting signal caller. That game could be a dandy.
The other big game in the area will involve the Blackfoot Broncos, who must travel to Idaho Falls to tangle with Thunder Ridge in what will be the local debut of Bronco head coach Jerrod Ackley as he takes over the program from Stan Buck.
Blackfoot Broncos (0-0) at Thunder Ridge Titans (0-1) at Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
The Titans opened the season a week ago when they traveled to Pocatello to tangle with the Highland Rams. The Rams rolled up a 31-12 lead in the first half and just played out the string the rest of the game, getting some valuable playing time for a lot of reserves, which could play favorably for the Rams during the rest of the season.
The Titans had trouble offensively after they scored their second touchdown, failed on one PAT and went for two on the other, another missed opportunity to score and just didn’t look as solid as a person would think they could after two decent years in a new program. Usually, the third year is the start of good things, but the Titans didn’t seem to have it last Friday night.
That could have been that they were playing a top notch 5A program in Highland and that is the excuse we will present on their behalf following that loss. This team will be better this week as most teams improve more between the first and second games than at any other time during the season. If that should happen here, the Broncos had better be ready for a strong effort in their seasonal bow.
The Broncos will counter by showcasing their star in running back Teegan Thomas.
Thomas is a returning first team 4A all-state running back, who only gained 1,800 yards last year and scored 25 touchdowns as well, and he did it in only nine games. I don’t know if he can average 200 yards rushing per game this year as the schedule is stronger, but then again, so is Thomas. He is a very versatile back who the Broncos will need to feature in ways the Broncos of a year ago never did.
You will see Thomas in different sets, sometimes spread out like a wide receiver, in motion at times, slotted in the passing game and of course behind the quarterback in the running game. The goal will be to get the ball into the hands of Thomas as often as they can, in different areas, so he can utilize his speed and running ability to its maximum efficiency.
Also under the microscope will be the starting quarterback, most likely Jace Grimmett.
The defense will also be scrutinized, but they return a three-year starter in Stryker Wood who will lead a group of gang tackling, ball hunting defenders that has been built around speed.
There are plenty of player returning who got plenty of action a year ago and should be able to defend their conference title against the likes of Skyline and Hillcrest. The Broncos enter the season ranked third in the state and would like nothing better than making a statement in this season opener for the Blackfoot squad.
The feeling is that Thomas will make a statement in this game that he is the best running back in the state, regardless of classification, and the Broncos will rally around him and Ackley.
The Titans just didn’t show enough to give anyone confidence that they will be much more than just an average 5A school, although the Titans’ opener may have been that kind of game the players needed to get their feet wet.
It could be an exciting game, but then again, it could be a walk in the park for the Broncos.
Blackfoot 38, Thunder Ridge 14
Snake River Panthers (0-0) @ Kimberly Bulldogs (0-0), at Kimberly, 7 p.m.
Snake River gave eventual champion Sugar-Salem a fight in Holt Arena a year ago in the semi-finals of the Real Dairy Bowl series and accepted the third place trophy graciously.
That game ended the career of all-state running back Treyton Young, who for three years led the Panthers’ offense with his quick moves and blazing speed. Young was a special back that could do it in the running game or the passing game as the Panthers were able to get him involved in a number of different ways.
The Panthers will return a strong quarterback in Cole Gilbert and an electric wide receiver in Trey Poulter and the pair should have a phenomenal season playing catch with each other. Gilbert is also a talented runner, so that should open up the game offensively for the coaching staff and keep the ball moving for the Panthers.
Snake River did lose a lot of talent and size on both the offensive and defensive lines, but from the looks of things at a recent jamboree, they have worked hard to replace that size through work in the weight room. How they will adjust to varsity football and the tough schedule the Panthers have built for themselves this year has yet to be determined.
The defense will be typical Snake River defense as they will try and control the line of scrimmage and let the linebackers and defensive backs handle most of the stops. They will give up some yards, but the field becomes shorter, stops will be made and they will force their share of turnovers, which the Panthers will use to create scoring opportunities.
Kimberly was in a challenging situation a year ago as a number of their star athletes skipped football in order to concentrate on being a one-sport athlete. That just doesn’t work well in the 3A classification, where every athlete is coveted and valued for their contributions in each sport. A number of their stars chose to sit out from football for the sport of their choice, whether it was basketball or baseball or track and field and that sort of backfired on the Bulldog teams as the spring sports were canceled and some of them may have missed opportunities.
We will see how that works this year as things have been pretty quiet out of the Bulldog training camp so far.
I look for Snake River to try and establish its offense with the running game and use the passing game, especially the connection between Gilbert and Poulter, to move the ball up and down the field. It looks like the Panthers will have too much offense for the Bulldogs and that will play into Snake River’s hands for a win.
Snake River 31, Kimberly 12
Firth Cougars (0-0) vs. West Side Pirates (0-0), at Firth, 7 p.m.
There is a lot of excitement in Firth surrounding the football program. Second year coach Jordan Bartlett will be installing a new quarterback into the offense as Vasquez will be inheriting the leadership role in the offense and the multi-talented athlete will try and spark the offense to big things this season. A state wrestling champion from last winter, the multi-sport athlete can run like the wind and if he gets open in the running game, can light things up in a hurry. His running ability also will extend plays in the passing game as when receivers are covered, he is a threat to take off and run at any time.
Running back Sam Park will also be big threat as a runner and the pair should give defenses a lot to look for this fall.
The Cougars have always been able to play defense and both Vasquez and Park will play big roles in the defense again this season. Throw in some speed from the outside in Athan Blonquist and the defense could be what propels the Cougars into the state playoffs come the end of October.
The schedule may not play into the playoff scenario as the Cougars have to begin the season with the defending state champions from West Side.
The Pirates will have to replace a lot of talent, but as is the case more times than not, the Pirates will return a number of players who gained valuable playing time in mop-up duty if nothing else and expect that West Side will not roll over and let the Cougars just stroll to the win. They will come out and force the Cougars to play their best and will do their share of scoring and forcing the issue in the trenches. That is where most games are won and lost and the fear is that West Side will win that battle against the young Cougars.
If the Cougars show up wide-eyed and a bit fearful of the defending champs, that will play into the hands of West Side.
If the Cougars can put all the hype aside and play their game as only they can, then it will be a very good, tight football game. What will happen remains to be seen.
I view this game as being a tight contest and unfortunately for the Cougars, the experience of the Pirates may just be enough to carry West Side to the win. I am rooting for the Cougars, but it may be the end of the season before we see the true beauty of what Firth will be able to bring the game to the field.
West Side 22, Firth 20
Shelley Russets (0-0) @ Preston Indians (0-0) in Preston, 7 p.m.
This will be the third straight year the Shelley Russets find themselves in the 4A classification, trying to establish themselves as a legitimate contender for a respectable season. In that time, the Russets have gone 2-15, including an 0-8 mark a year ago.
This comes on the heels of being in the discussion as the top team in the 3A classification year after year for a number of years prior to that.
In a simple explanation, it has been the depth of the program and the size of the athletes that have been the difference from before the move to after the move from 3A to 4A. It is a different game and it requires depth and size to go along with the talent.
It has nothing to do with how much the team wants to win, we all know that they want to win or they wouldn’t be playing to begin with. It simply has to do with the numbers game and when most 4A teams have as many as 100 players who try out, that hasn’t been the case for Shelley.
This year, the Russets have had their largest number of athletes trying out for the team in some time and that is the good news. The strength and depth of the freshmen and sophomore classes will be welcomed and will make a big difference.
The schedule also plays into the favor of the Russets, who won’t have to play the larger 5A schools, who just have run roughshod over the Russets. That will help, but it is hard to say just how much.
The opener for the Russets is a winnable game this year, although they have to travel to Preston, who has been better in recent years.
The Indians, however, will be without a number of strong players on both sides of the ball and that will play into the hands of the Russets. Gone will be a three-year starting quarterback, who is off to college on a scholarship. Ty Hyde won’t be able to beat the Russets this year like he has before. A good portion of the defense is also graduated as is their best running back and most of their linemen. Looks like a pretty good match-up on paper, but they don’t play the game on paper.
The Russets have some quality players stepping into key positions on the team, both offensively and defensively. Treyce Jensen will be the starting quarterback and Braedyn Johnson looks to have nailed down the starting running back positions and they will be key to the offense rolling early on.
The Russets also have a pair of strong offensive linemen set to go in Jaxon Hess and Brady Bowman, so there is some talent coming offensively.
On defense, Tomy Bradshaw looked good a year ago as a sophomore, so he will lead the defense along with Cannon Vance. It will be a new look for Shelley, but things are turning around in their favor.
Whether the Russets will make the full transformation into a winning team will need to start right away and there is no time like now for that to happen.
This game will likely be tight right from the start.
Shelley 20, Preston 17
Aberdeen Tigers (0-0) @ American Falls Beavers (0-0) in American Falls, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen, in any normal year, would simply walk into American Falls and lay down a beating on the Beavers. That may be the case once again this year, but then again, maybe not.
This is the year of COVID-19 after all, and things may be different and all out of whack.
The summer began rather well for the Tigers and when they traveled to the Snake River jamboree, they had 44 players suit up and they appeared to have plenty of talent and depth to handle anything the Beavers could give them.
That was then, and this is now.
A recent report out of Aberdeen stated that there were fewer players suiting up for practice and whether it was injury or defection was not indicated. It opens up questions as to what kind of year head coach Jeff Duffin is going to have this year.
In recent years, there has never been a doubt about this season opening tradition and the Tigers have virtually owned the Beavers.
I am trusting Duffin to have his charges ready for this one and even if they must play “Iron Man” football, they should have enough to handle the Beavers in this one.
In American Falls, at least in recent years, the best athletes in the fall are turning out for soccer and they have been very representative in that sport. Not so much for football, as evidenced by last year’s score, Aberdeen 48, American Falls 14.
The score may not be quite so lopsided this year, but the Tigers should have enough to prevail and it could be another poor start for the Beavers, who have been 7-18 over the past three seasons.
It looks like another sub-par year for American Falls and the Tigers, but Aberdeen should get things started with a win here.
Aberdeen 28, American Falls 14