Friday Night Lights, Part 2

BLACKFOOT – Well, aside from the two Thursday night games, one for Shelley and one for Sho-Ban, the high school football season kicks off in high gear tonight.
Snake River will be at home against Kimberly, Firth will travel to West Side, Aberdeen will host American Falls, and then on Saturday afternoon Blackfoot will entertain Lakeside in Holt Arena as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
All of the games have meaningful openings and mostly for different reasons. Both Snake River and Firth have been fixtures in the state playoffs in years past, with both winning state titles in this decade, and both struggled at times last year. Snake River was 2-7 a year ago and missed the playoffs, Firth was 3-5 and while they made the playoffs, West Side sent them packing on the wrong end of a lopsided score.
Aberdeen was surprised in the first round of the playoffs by West Jefferson after struggling with injuries for a good part of the season and Blackfoot just hasn't seemed like Blackfoot since their last state title in 2012.
Let's take a look at how things will be different for the season openers for the following teams this season.
Firth at West Side, 7 p.m. tonight
Firth welcomes a new head coach in Jordan Bartlett and he really likes the speed of his team and the key returning players that he has. He has stated that he will be young and the quicker the younger players adapt to the speed of varsity football, the better it will be for the team.
Returning quarterback Jace Erickson is back and he has better arm strength than a year ago and as it looks on paper, maybe better skill players to get the ball to. The offense and defense will look familiar as they will be the same basic schemes with some tweaks to it to shake things up a bit.
“We are going to West Side to win and we expect to win,” Bartlett said. “Just how well we adjust on defense will likely be the key, but we know that they have lost some players that were key to their success a year ago and hopefully that will be the difference opening night.”
The players feel that they are better prepared for this season and have gone through a strong summer of workouts, both in the weight room and on the field, and are more confident for the opener than they have in some time. They are also ready for the season to get rolling and are enthused about the opening of the season.
“I think that we are better prepared,” quarterback Jace Erickson said. “We are all stronger than a year ago, I think we are faster and we are ready to hit somebody other than the kid next door. We are as ready as we can be and look forward to the challenge.”
West Side lost half of their starters from a year ago and most of them were skill players. The big edge that they may have will be opening at home.
If the Cougars come out strong and can get an early lead, I think the game will be theirs. If not, then West Side could be tough to beat. I am going with the Cougars in this one, even though it is on the road.
Firth 22, West Side 14
Snake River vs. Kimberly, 7 p.m. Friday at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
A year ago, the Snake River Panthers struggled. When the offense was good, the defense couldn't stop anybody. When the defense got stops, the offense couldn't score with the football. Some of it was injuries and some of it was working new players into the scheme of things on both sides of the ball.
The Panthers return a lot of offensive and defensive players who got time on the field and that will help. All-state running back Treyton Young from 2017 is back and he is healthy where a year ago he struggled with nagging injuries all season so if he can stay healthy, he gives the Panthers a threat from anywhere on the field.
The Panthers also have their returning quarterback in Mitch Lindsay back for his junior year and he will be stronger and with a better grasp of the offense this season. He also has some speedy wide receivers to throw the ball to, which is a good thing,
Kimberly comes in with some key skill players, but they also lost a good portion of their team to graduation a year ago. Leading the charge for the Bulldogs will be four-year starter and former all-state running back McKade Huff. Anytime somebody starts for four straight years, you know they are good.
Their quarterback is back in sophomore Heath Owens, who played a lot last year due to injuries. He may only be a sophomore, but he has some talent.
Wide receiver Brett Bronson will get a lot of attention from the Panthers. He is a 5'10” junior who has speed and will also play on defense.
Lineman A.J. Garrell is a two-way player that earned all-state honors a year ago.
That is a lot of strength coming back, but the Bulldogs only have 22 on their roster, so depth will likely be a problem all season and they must be wary of injuries.
I am siding with the Panthers in this one simply because of a healthy Treyton Young and the home field advantage. There is just something about the Panthers playing at home that gives you confidence.
Snake River 34, Kimberly 20
Aberdeen vs. American Falls, Friday, 7 p.m. Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
This rivalry has been going on for a lot of years and it seems like Aberdeen wins every time. In actuality, it has been nearly every time and most people can only remember one time that the Beavers have prevailed a single time in the rivalry. That occurred not long after the current Beaver coach left Aberdeen to coach at American Falls. Coach Hollingsworth must be questioning that move now, as he just can't seem to get a win against Aberdeen.
Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin is a winner, and he makes an almost annual trip to the state playoffs with his team and has been competitive every year.
A year ago, the Tigers had the feel of a team that could score from anywhere on the field due to a quarterback that could run or throw. When you have 4.4 speed in the 40, you carry that kind of swagger around with you.
This year's team may not have the knockout punch in a running quarterback, but they do have a strong leader in Alex Cerna who has been polishing his skills for three years and filled in admirably a year ago when their starter missed games due to injury. Cerna may not have the speed of his predecessor, but he can throw and he leads by example.
The Tigers also have a strong running game led by Jesus Guillen and run behind a line led by center Clay Ingersol. That should be the strength of this team, the ability to run the ball and control the clock.
The defense will be a swarming group led by middle linebacker Carson Wynn and he is the heart of the defense, the man who supplies the energy and will also lead by example. A tough group of headhunting Tigers turned loose on the opponent each and every week.
The game on paper looks to be all about the Tigers and so it could be closer than we expect. I am still picking the Tigers but maybe not by as much as you might think,
Aberdeen 30, Amercian Falls 14
Blackfoot vs. Lakeland, Saturday, 1 p.m. Holt Arena
The fans of the Blackfoot Broncos have been pointing and talking about this year as being the next state champion for the Blackfoot green and black.
While I haven't quite bought into that hype yet, there are a lot of things to like about the Broncos this year.
They have a returning quarterback in Craig Young, although I would like a quarterback who is more mobile and can run the ball better, they have an all-conference caliber wide receiver in Reece Robinson, although I think that he is used at running back too much, and they have a standout safety in Stryker Wood, who can also play at wide receiver when needed.
Lakeland appears to have lost most of a team that disappointed by not making the state playoffs a year ago, so that edge goes to the Broncos.
The Lakeland team also returns but a handful of players who are expected to be impact players this year, so that edge goes to the Broncos.
The game is being played at Holt Arena, so that is an edge for the Broncos.
Why do I have a bad feeling about the outcome of this game? I just can't put my finger on the exact reasons but there are some.
I have struggled with the fact that the Broncos have not had a running back with the speed to get to the outside and turn the ball up the field for big gains since Jagger Leavitt donned the green and black. If the Broncos can get someone to step up to the varsity this year from the junior varsity, someone like Teegan Thomas, then my mind would be put at ease.
And they have to have someone other than Robinson who demonstrates that he can catch the ball across the middle and become a possession type receiver. If they get that done, then it increases their chances to win.
I am confident that the defense can do enough to post the wins and so, despite my inherent misgivings at the start of the season, I am going with the Broncos for a clean Bingham County sweep of the games on Friday and Saturday.
Blackfoot 34, Lakeland 16