BLACKFOOT – It has been a long nine months since any of the local high school football teams were in action.
The 2018 season was not kind to the local teams and the end of the season not only came too soon for many of them, but the results were not good.
Firth and Aberdeen were last seen taking a beating in the opening round of the state playoffs, Aberdeen losing to West Jefferson at home and Firth taking one on the chin at West Side.
Blackfoot also was losing on the road in the first round, but those three were better off than the other three county schools.
Shelley missed the playoffs following a 2-8 season. Snake River didn’t make the playoffs either following a 2-7 season, and Sho-Ban never even got to play a game after being unable to field a team and canceling their season two weeks before it even started.
The 2019 season brings a fresh start and there is a lot of excitement in the area as there are three new coaches, with Josh Wells taking over at Shelley, Jordan Bartlett is at the helm of Firth, and Tim Wilson takes over at Sho-Ban. All three programs are excited and enthused at the prospects of a new season and team.
Snake River and Blackfoot are both returning a starting quarterback and many key players on offense and defense and that always helps.
Aberdeen is the same old Tigers. They just reload and take on all comers when the season starts.
This edition of Friday Night Lights will cover Sho-Ban and Shelley, both of whom start the season with road games tonight.
Wilson takes the reins at Sho-Ban and he was last seen coaching the Chiefs in basketball last winter. He has a rapport with the players and as a result, nearly 25 kids showed up for football practice this fall. It has been two years since some of the players have seen a football field, and for some of them, they have never played organized football at any level.
Wilson talks of great things when it comes to his quarterback and one of his wide receivers. Ethan Chacon will take the snaps from center and reportedly has a strong arm. He will need it and a pair of fast legs as eight-man football is not only ironman football, but is based upon speed and passing. He will have the opportunity to air it out this year and if he can get connected with his best wide receiver in T.J. Lama, and they get a couple of scores early on, then the confidence will grow and the Chiefs might just be a surprise to whoever they play.
The line play will be the key to the success or lack thereof for the Chiefs, just like it is for every team that laces up their cleats. If they can give Chacon time to pass, they could be very good. If they can block well enough to give a running back any time at all to get to the hole or to the outside, then they will score a lot of points. That is a lot of ifs, especially for the first game of the season.
The team that Sho-Ban plays has had some problems of their own, but at least they won’t be making an eight-hour drive to play the game on Thursday. That is Pyramid Lake in Nevada.
Pyramid Lake had a 2-4 record in games that were actually played on the field. They ran out of players toward the end of the season and forfeited two games, they also received a forfeit from Sho-Ban when the Chiefs couldn’t field a team, so it is a mixed bag of what they will have to offer when game time rolls around.
Pyramid Lake has six seniors, one junior, four sophomores, and four freshmen on the team and that total includes one girl and one special needs student. The plus side is that nearly all of the players on the Lakers team have at least had experience on the field recently and they will know a bit about what they need to do to win a game. This will be a new experience for the Chiefs.
If the road trip doesn’t take too much out of the Chiefs, and they can get a couple of early scores, then the feeling here is that they will have a good enough chance to win the game. If they can’t, or if the kids fool around on the bus ride over, they may not have enough energy to take advantage of what the Lakers will give them. I hate to do it, but I am going to side with the Lakers in this one.
Pyramid Lake 36, Sho-Ban 20
The other Thursday night game will feature Shelley, who must also travel for their opener, against the defending 5A Utah state champions in the Sky View Bobcats.
Sky View already has a pair of games under its belt and will come into the game at 2-0 while the Russets will be playing their first game under new coach Josh Wells.
“We know that they will throw the ball a lot,” Wells said. “They threw the ball 45 times last week in their win and they have a lot of speedy receivers. We are not going to change our game plan going in and we will have a game plan and try to stick to it from the start to the finish.”
Sky View is big and they have some weapons to work with while Shelley, despite the 80 players who came out for football this fall, is an improvement for the Russets. They will have a new quarterback and will have some new phases of both offense and defense from what people are used to and they will try to run the ball a lot if they can.
“I am really pleased at the number of athletes that came out for the team and we will play everyone that earns time on the field,” Wells said. “The coaching staff is confident, the players are enthusiastic, and everyone is working hard to be the best team that we can be right from the start.”
This game has all of the earmarks of a blowout, if for no other reason than it is a very good 5A school from Utah facing the smallest 4A school in Idaho and the game is being played in hostile territory with a decidedly pro-Bobcat fan base in attendance.
This will be a great test for the Russets and they will do their best and not shy away from anybody, just like they always do. I am not sure that will be enough. I hate to do it, but I almost have to take Sky View in this contest, although I feel that the Russets will do what they can to keep things close for as long as they can.
Sky View 44, Shelley 28