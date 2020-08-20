BLACKFOOT – It is time to dust off the old keyboard and get started with Friday Night Lights, only this week it will be a special high school soccer edition as the fall soccer season kicks off today for the local teams.
The Shelley boys and Blackfoot boys both will open on the road with games at Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge respectively, while the Shelley girls and Blackfoot girls will open at home with games against Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge respectively. On Saturday, the Shelley boys will be right back in action as they host Thunder Ridge.
Blackfoot Bronco boys (0-0) @ Thunder Ridge (0-0) at Thunder Ridge High School, 4:30 p.m.
A year ago, the Thunder Ridge Titans ambushed the Blackfoot Broncos, who were still smarting from the loss of forward Frankie Garcia to a collarbone break that cost him most of his season. The high scoring Bronco is back, however, so will be the Titans, who will be fielding a team for the third straight year in what should be their best team in their short existence. This year figures to have the Titans with their first full graduating class in the school's short history and this should also be their strongest team to date.
The Broncos will counter with a very balanced team that has youth, experience, offense and defense, but will have a few holes that need to be plugged up for coach Liam Pope.
Pope has a lot of experience in building teams and this year will not be any exception, as he maneuvered last year's team around the loss of Garcia and suffered several other losses of players for a game or two here and there and with a shortened bench, managed to post a winning season in the always tough High Country Conference.
The Broncos never whimpered or made excuses a year ago and will come out firing in the opener as they look to re-establish themselves as a threat to win the High Country Conference. They probably have the team to do just that, but a good start against Thunder Ridge will not hurt their chances confidence wise.
This game is by no means a win it or lose the season scenario, but a good start will carry the Broncos a long way in a season that features games against Thunder Ridge, Century, Idaho Falls, Hillcrest and the like, all of whom always give the Broncos a tough match on the pitch.
In what could be a stylish win for either team, I am going with the Broncos because I know they will be ready, but the Titans could be just as good and ready.
Blackfoot 3, Thunder Ridge 2 in a thriller and great way to start the 2020 season.
Shelley (0-0) @ Idaho Falls (0-0) 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Shelley could be just about any kind of a team this year. Some years they stand out and are competitive in every situation. Other years they just kind of show up and play. It has been difficult to put together a very good team in this new era of 4A soccer and the Russets have been a bit slow in getting to where they have more consistency, like they did when they played a 3A schedule. Injuries are more common when you play as many 5A schools in a 4A schedule as members of the High Country Conference as is required. Those teams which are very competitive have been the ones that have embraced that fact and made the most of it. The Russets to date have not quite done that.
The Idaho Falls Tigers, newly moved up a classification to the 5A ranks, will soon find that five games against 5A competition and 8-10 games a year are two different things. That being said, this has all the makings of a statement game for Idaho Falls who are bound and determined that they belong with the highest echelon of the state of Idaho's cream. They will come out and try and intimidate the Russets from the start and if they get that done, it will be a game that is best kept under the lights. Idaho Falls a year ago was disappointed that they didn't win the High Country Conference and they will be out to show that it should have happened.
They will fight for every ball, every drive will be met with a solid defense, and they will have the goal manned with their best stopper.
Those are just a few of the things that the Russets will have to overcome.
In the end, it could just be too much Tigers and not enough defense from the Russets. It will be the kind of a game that could set the tone for the whole season if the Russets let it.
The important thing that could come out of this game will be the Russets to establish the offense that they will use for the most part during the season and whether they have the goal keeper in place that can keep them in games throughout the season.
On paper, it just looks like too much Idaho Falls and not enough Shelley in the season opener for both teams.
Idaho Falls 4, Shelley 2
Girls' Soccer Openers
Shelley (0-0) vs. Idaho Falls (0-0) 4:30 p.m. at Shelley High School
You can count on the Shelley Lady Russets to be ready for the season opener if coach Jim Gregory has anything to do with it. That is the kind of coach that he is and that is the kind of team that he puts on the pitch.
Idaho Falls is fresh from a year in which they compiled a winning record at 9-7 and finished up in third place in the High Country Conference. Shelley only posted a single win on the year, but did show signs of coming around to the 4A style of play and that trend should continue.
It is just tough when one school has the enrollment that Shelley has and tries to compete with what Idaho Falls can put on the field. That difference is growing and may be evident in this game, although Idaho Falls did graduate their best players last spring.
Shelley has been building with youth and this year will not be much different. The toughest thing has been building the depth that they need to have. They spent most of the season with the lead for the first half and into the second half, before fatigue set in and the opponent was able to charge down the stretch of games to snatch victory away from the Lady Russets.
Depth like that just takes time to develop and it doesn't have anything to do with the quality of team you are putting on the field.
The Russets will put up a battle, but whether they will have enough will remain to be seen.
I have no choice but to take the Lady Tigers in this one, at least until I get a handle on what kind of team the Russets will be able to put on the field.
Idaho Falls 4, Shelley 1 in a game that could be close at halftime, but that the Tigers will control in the second half.
Blackfoot (0-0) vs. Thunder Ridge (0-0) 4:30 p.m. at Blackfoot High School
This will be the debut of Blackfoot's new girls' soccer coach Manuel Garcia and while he didn't inherit a lot of returning talent, he did have a good turnout in players this fall and with his reputation as a teacher and coach, he will readily take numbers and turn them into players.
You will see a great deal of improvement just in the fundamentals of the players on the field and a sense that they are all important and will have jobs to do. He will stress fitness, passing, positioning, and defense and there will be a definite difference in what was seen on the field a year ago and what is seen on the field this year when it comes to the Lady Broncos.
Garcia, through his years as a player and coach and developer of talent, will find the right players to play the right positions and it will be about who can man the position the best for the success of the team and not all about a particular player.
The girls will work hard and will develop a keen sense of the game that will lead to success. Now, with all of that being said, the change will not take place overnight, but you will see a difference in how the team plays from day one.
As other writers have said in the past, "There is a new sheriff in town and his name is Manuel Garcia, you'd better come ready to play or not show up at all.”
This is not going to resemble any team you have seen play for Blackfoot over the past years, but a whole new team that will not only surprise you, but thrill you with how they play the game. Just keep in mind that it won't happen overnight, it may take a few games or even a whole year, but things will be different and they will be different for the better.
This is a game that we all want the Broncos to win, but whether they can win against the kind of a team that Thunder Ridge will put on the field is a whole other situation.
Seth Boyle's team won five games a year ago, but only one in the High Country Conference.
That could mean that they are primed for an upset, but I am sure that the mere fact that Thunder Ridge will have seniors across the board will be a big plus for them and this group will be the first real graduating class of Thunder Ridge. This is the year they have been looking forward to since the high school opened a couple of years ago.
This game should be a nail biter, if nothing else it should have the Lady Broncos in it from start to finish, or at least that is what everyone is hoping for.
I am going with the Lady Broncos in this one and it is only because I trust that coach Garcia will have the team ready to play and something special planned for the Titans.
Blackfoot 3, Thunder Ridge 2
Aberdeen (0-0) vs. South Fremont (0-0) 4:30 p.m. at Aberdeen High School
There has been some confusion with the South Fremont soccer program. Apparently they did not have enough players turn out to have a boys' team and there was some concern that the girls may fall the same way, but the game is still on the schedule, so we will go with it for now.
Aberdeen has the problem of being a 2A school that must compete with the 3A schools in conference play. They win a few and lose a few, but they are on the field and playing and that is all that matters.
Along with Firth, Malad, and North Fremont, the programs have made positive strides in the game and have even beaten some of the teams that they play.
That will not be the case here, as South Fremont is getting better and closer to conference rival Sugar-Salem and could actually give the Diggers a run for their money this year.
This one could be over early as the Cougars will make it a point to take it to the upstart Tigers.
The final may not be pleasant, but you have to favor the Cougars in this one.
South Fremont 5, Aberdeen 1
Saturday action:
Shelley (0-0) vs. Thunder Ridge (0-0) 11 a.m. at Shelley High School
Both of these teams will play today so who really knows how good they will be and how much they can improve with a game under their belt. That is usually when a team can improve the most, but that is also when they have a chance to have a practice in between games.
Thunder Ridge has the right to be better than Shelley based upon last year's record of 13-4 and their first regular season win in the 5A portion of the High Country Conference.
If they can duplicate that record and that style of play, they will win the conference once again.
Shelley didn't play quite as well as did Thunder Ridge, so the conventional thinking is that they will struggle with a team of the caliber of Thunder Ridge.
Shelley will need to find a goal keeper this year and Thunder Ridge appears to be set at that position.
Shelley needs more consistency in its front line play and Thunder Ridge has developed that part of their game in their first two years of existence.
If Shelley can find consistent offense, play like a team on defense, then there is always a chance. Their mode of verbal intimidation that was used a year ago will not play well against the Titans, so there is a definite edge for Thunder Ridge in that aspect.
This is a whole new ball game with the implications of play forced on us by COVID-19, so it is anyone's guess how this might turn out with the quick turnaround of play and all.
I am siding with Thunder Ridge, but this could be any kind of a game and up for grabs when the teams hit the second half of play.
Thunder Ridge 4, Shelley 2
Enjoy the games this week and we will see you all next Friday when Friday Night Lights takes a look at the opening of the high school football schedule from around Bingham County