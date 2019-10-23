BLACKFOOT – This is the week that high school football fans have been pointing to all season. It is the regular season finale, the final week before teams begin the march towards a state title.
Most of the Bingham County teams will be given a chance in the playoffs, as Blackfoot, Snake River, Firth, and Aberdeen are all good choices to make the playoffs and several of them figure to have a good run in the playoffs and could reach the semifinals or finals before they are done.
Three of these teams — Blackfoot, Firth, and Snake River — will also be hosting Senior Night on Friday, so there will be a little bit of extra excitement on the games as well.
This edition of Friday Night Lights will be split into two segments, with Part One covering tonight’s contest between Aberdeen and Malad and the Part Two segment covering the other three games — Blackfoot vs. Shelley, Snake River vs. Preston and Firth vs. West Jefferson.
Let’s start off with tonight’s contest.
Aberdeen (3-4, 1-2 in conference play) at Malad (3-4, 1-2 in conference play) 7 p.m.
Aberdeen has been asleep for the middle four games of the season, before waking up just in time to get themselves back in the discussion of getting a berth in the playoffs. They started off with a big win over American Falls, before losses to Declo, North Fremont, Bear Lake and West Side derailed the Tigers a bit. They have rallied the past two weeks with wins over Marsing and Soda Springs, but head coach Jeff Duffin had to be scratching his head about what had happened to his team during that month-long stretch without a win.
The Dragons, on the other hand, started the season with a pair of losses, then reeled off three straight wins, before falling back the past two weeks with losses to Bear Lake and West Side.
Both teams have wins over Soda Springs and both teams have losses to West Side and Bear Lake. That alone may make this a pretty exciting game. The details may be what determines the winner and loser.
Malad will get the home field advantage here and that says a lot for these two conference foes. Both teams are used to making the playoffs, so there is that hanging over their heads as well.
With 16 teams making the playoffs, there are teams like West Jefferson, Wendell, Soda Springs, Orofino, and Marsing that will likely miss the playoffs, so Malad and Aberdeen should both be in the playoffs. The question would remain where they will be spotted and who will they play. This game will decide that for sure.
These two teams are very close in ability, close in defense and almost identical on offense. That means that the game will come down to mistakes and coaching.
I think that both will favor Aberdeen in this game, but it will be close. I look for a tough defensive battle with a slight edge going Aberdeen’s way.
Aberdeen 24, Malad 21