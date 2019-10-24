BLACKFOOT – This is part two of Friday Night Lights for the regular season finale of Bingham County high school football teams.
There are three good games on tap today, all of them with playoff implications, although all three home teams should see their way safely into the playoffs.
Blackfoot will host Shelley, Snake River will host Preston, and Firth will host West Jefferson.
Shelley and West Jefferson will be seeking their first wins of the season.
Let’s get right to it.
Blackfoot (7-1, 4-0 in conference play) vs. Shelley (0-7, 0-4 in conference play) 7 p.m. Friday, @ Broncos Stadium in Blackfoot.
On paper, this one of the biggest mismatches of the year. The only thing that could make it close is if the Broncos make a bunch of turnovers and forgot what got them to this stage of the season.
They will miss running back Teegan Thomas who will likely miss the rest of the season with a broken wrist. The Broncos ran the ball well enough last week to beat Idaho Falls, and Shelley is no Idaho Falls, so the Broncos’ running game should be fine and quarterback Craig Young has enough wide receivers to make the offense move up and down the field. They will need to just keep moving the chains and they will get enough points to win the game.
Shelley is not the Shelley of a few years ago, where there was enough talent that they could throw just about anyone out on the field and be in the game when the fourth quarter started. That isn’t the case anymore and you have to wonder just how long the players will keep on fighting. Last year the Russets were 2-8 and it looks like they will be 0-8 this year. When you add in a winless basketball season and a winless baseball season, that is a lot of losing for one group of players to have to endure. Pretty soon, you just don’t want to play anymore.
This hasn’t been very fair to new head coach Josh Wells, but he knew the situation when he took the job and he has gotten the attitude to stay at a high level and the players are at least listening to him and trying to make it better. There just isn’t a lot of talent out there and Wells will have to get to work immediately to improve things in that area. Sometimes you can’t just do it in the weight room, but that will help down the road as well.
This one could be over in a hurry, and if Idaho Falls could beat Shelley 35-0, I have to think that Blackfoot will be able to do the same.
Blackfoot 42, Shelley 0
Firth (3-4, 2-1 in conference play) vs. West Jefferson (0-7, 0-3 in conference play) 7 p.m. Friday @ Cougar Stadium on the campus of Firth High School
Firth could just as easily be 5-2 or even 6-1 this season. They barely lost last week to the top-rated team in the state, lost by nine to the second-rated team in the state, had Snake River on the ropes in the fourth quarter on the road until a pair of interceptions went Snake River’s way and they lost by two points to another 3A school in South Fremont that was a whisker from being a win for the Cougars.
This is a very good, very spunky team of Cougars and this should be a walk in the park for them as West Jefferson just hasn’t shown much of anything at all this season. The Cougars have speed and you just can’t create speed with good coaching. The players believe in their coaches and vice versa and that is a good combination no matter who you are.
West Jefferson has given up a bunch of points, nearly 37 per game, and the Cougars are opportunistic enough to take those points and run with them.
West Jefferson has only scored 84 and that is about 11 per game. This is going to be like a shark finding a big old fish with a bleeding wound when the Cougars get a whiff of things, only there won’t be any circling in the waters. This is going to be a good old-fashioned blood bath and it will be off to the playoffs for the Cougars.
Firth 40, West Jefferson 6
Snake River (6-2, 2-0, conference champions) vs. Preston (5-3, 4-2 in conference play) 7 p.m. Friday @ Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
This is a tough game. Not just because it is between a 4A school in Preston and a 3A school in Snake River, the two schools have contrasting styles and the Preston Indians are not the Preston teams of the past couple of years. I think that both teams have wrapped up postseason berths in their respective classifications, so really all they are playing for are bragging rights.
This has been a very good year for Snake River and they could just as easily be 8-0 as they are 6-2. They lost by two points on the road to a 6-1 Gooding team that has been ranked all season long. They also lost in a horrible winter storm on the road in Teton, who will likely be in the playoffs themselves.
Preston has been fighting the wars in the Great Basin Conference and has made its share of long distance travel plans week in and week out. I am sure that it hasn’t been easy.
As stated earlier, both of these teams should be in the playoffs without any worry, so what makes sense is that both teams take care of their players and avoid injuries.
Now I know that isn’t what you want to hear, so here goes.
The Panthers like to run the ball and use the pass to help set up the run. Preston likes to throw the ball and with their quarterback, Hyde, under center, they are equipped to do just that. The Panthers will need to get pressure on the quarterback and do it quickly and get some sacks. If they can, then this will be a very good game clear to the fourth quarter.
If Hyde gets things going early and gets some early points, then the Panthers will be playing from behind and that is not what they do best.
Snake River will need to get in to the end zone and do it quickly and often early on, if for no other reason than to keep their defense fresh and off the field as much as possible. Keeping the defense rested is one of the big keys to this game. If they can do that, they will be in the game into the fourth quarter. If they can’t, then Preston may just control this game from the outset and then it will become a very long game for the Panthers. This one could go either way, but I am leaning towards the Indians simply because of the size differential, especially in the line play.
Preston 28, Snake River 18
There you go, another edition of Friday Night Lights is now in the books and we will all patiently have to wait for next week and the first round of the state playoffs.