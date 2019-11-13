BLACKFOOT — We have reached the semifinals of the state football playoffs and we still have two Bingham County schools playing, and that is a great thing considering that it has been a few years since we have had that happen.
The Blackfoot Broncos downed Minico handily last week by the final of 42-14 and the Snake River Panthers were also winners, beating Teton 34-14.
Both games were pretty much controlled by the winners although Blackfoot gave the Spartans a chance early on as they fell behind 14-0 before the defense took over, forced a couple of interceptions and the offense got going.
The Broncos will take to the road for the first time in the playoffs as they travel to Nampa to take on the Bulldogs Friday, who were winners over Bishop Kelly by a touchdown and rode the legs and arm of their star quarterback Donavan Estrada, who tallied 292 total yards. Estrada has led the Bulldogs all season long and the team has averaged nearly 40 points per game in the process.
Snake River, on the other hand, has been a team that has just won their games, compiling an 8-2 record by running the ball for the most part. The Panthers find themselves matched up against Sugar-Salem Saturday in the semifinals of the 3A classification and the Diggers have been impressive to say the least.
Digger Coach Tyler Richins’ team has a stout defense and an opportunistic offense that through the first six games had averaged 44 points and had five shutouts by their defense. The only team to score on the Diggers in those first five games was Star Valley, who beat the Diggers 24-7. That is a powerful team to say the least.
Let’s take a closer look at the two games.
Blackfoot (10-1) @ Nampa (8-3) 6 p.m. Friday night, November 15 at Nampa Bulldog Stadium
Nampa has been a scoring machine this year. You don’t average 40 points per game for an 11-game season thus far, without being able to put 50 on the board. The Bulldogs have scored 48 or more five times this season. Their worse offensive performance was the 21 points they scored in a loss to Middleton on the road back in October.
They score by being able to take advantage of a true dual threat quarterback in Donavan Estrada, who can beat you with his feet or with his arm.
Nampa had to be the underdog against Bishop Kelly last week, and they scored 35 points on the road with Estrada leading the way. The nifty runner tallied 292 total yards, scored a couple of touchdowns and had over 100 yards rushing and was a high percentage passer as well in that game and tallied another couple of touchdowns through the air.
This is what the Blackfoot defense will have to deal with Friday night.
It has long been stated that the best way to control a dual threat quarterback is to keep them on the sidelines and off the field. That means that the defense will need to control the outside threat of Estrada and the offense will need to run the ball, taking time off the clock with every opportunity and basically shorten the game. This only works if you can have long, sustained drives and do so with the lead.
It will be very important for Blackfoot to establish the run early in the game, and with the fleet-footed and remarkably durable Teegan Thomas in the backfield, that should be able to be accomplished. It is a two-edged sword, however, as Thomas can take the ball to the house from anywhere on the field as evidenced by the number of touchdowns that he has scored this year from over 20 yards out. Think back on the last time you saw a running back as explosive as Thomas who wears the green and black of Blackfoot.
If Thomas scores early and often, it only puts Nampa’s offense back on the field and it takes away from the shortening of the game aspect that will be so important.
The good thing about the Bronco offense is how much it has evolved under senior quarterback Craig Young. He has demonstrated that he can run and pass and he is incredibly accurate on some of his long passes to a variety of talented wide receivers like Reece Robinson, Brayden Wright, Isaiah Thomas and others. The Broncos have a whole stable of receivers that can catch and run with the best around.
The short passing game has been getting better with each passing week and now that Young has shown that he can run the quarterback draw as well, it has opened the offense up.
Missing Thomas for several weeks towards the end of the season may have been a blessing in disguise for the Broncos as it has allowed running backs like Dragen Robinson and Bowen Robinson and even Reece Robinson and Isaiah Thomas to have a turn at carrying the ball.
That has allowed the offense to expand and grow with the rest of the team and keeps the opponent from focusing in on a single player all the time.
With a dual-threat quarterback the likes of Estrada, the Broncos defense will have to make a few adjustments along the way as well. First of all, they will have to rely on the speed of their defensive ends to contain to the outside — in other words, they can’t let the Bulldogs to get outside of the tackles and into open territory. That will be the responsibility of the defensive ends and outside linebackers to control.
In addition, the defensive backs will have to be able to lend support to the run and still be able to cover the wide receivers who will be streaking downfield. They will need to keep everything in front of them from the start of the game and not allow any big plays downfield with lack of coverage.
Contain and control seems to be the game plan from my perspective for this week as the Broncos look to advance to the state finals a week away.
If they can control the clock and a dual threat quarterback, containing a high-scoring offense in the process, they have a very good chance of coming away with a win and a win is what we all would like to see happen this week.
The High Country Conference has produced the last three 4A state football champions, Skyline twice and Hillcrest last year and there is nothing that would be better than if Blackfoot can come away with the title this year. The road to the title is still strewn with dangers and the first will be getting by Nampa this week and then taking on the winner between Kuna and Middleton.
The gut feeling I have is that the Broncos will find a way to get past Nampa and then let the fates do their thing next week. Blackfoot is almost a team of destiny and the Broncos have actually improved from week to week and are approaching this game in a great state of mind.
Blackfoot 35, Nampa 21
Snake River (8-2) vs. Sugar-Salem (8-1) 1 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University
By any account, Snake River has had a great year. After a non-Snake River kind of season in 2018, this year has brought the Panthers back to what has been a success by any definition.
The Panthers have won another East Idaho Conference title, they made the playoffs after missing last year, and they are in the final four, which guarantees them another trophy for the trophy case at Snake River High School. All are good things, but somehow, it just doesn’t seem to be quite enough.
The Panthers have done all of this with a great group of athletes, particularly some of the seniors who have stepped up and performed as expected and a group of underclassmen who are paving the way for the years to come.
Leading the way offensively has been senior running back Treyton Young, who has looked much more like the running back who earned first team all-state honors as a sophomore. He has steadily climbed the list of all-time leaders in rushing at Snake River and is firmly entrenched in second place and leads the attack by doing a little bit of everything for the team. Not only is he a great runner, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he blocks and he even plays a little defense as well. You have to take advantage of an athlete with the speed and skills that Young has shown wherever you can.
Junior quarterback Mitch Lindsay was a starter a year ago and was being counted upon to lead the team this year. His campaign was shortened by injury and in stepped Cole Gilbert and he has shown that he is just as talented as Lindsay, and maybe is even a better runner, which has diversified the offense so that they have multiple weapons out of the backfield. This is now a team that has the ability to put 50 points on the scoreboard in any given week.
The wide receiver corps is led by Trey Poulter and the fleet-footed, sure-handed receiver makes the hard catches and has established that the Panthers have a passing game that complements the running game very well. This isn’t a one-faceted offense and has shown that they can compete with the best teams around.
There have been just two blemishes on the Panthers’ record and while they have excuses for both, they are not using the excuses for not accepting the blame for the results. They don’t care that they lost to Teton on the road in a heavy snow, they simply said that they were not as prepared as they should have been and they avenged the loss a week ago by crushing Teton 34-14 at Holt Arena to move into this game.
The other loss also came on the road against Gooding by two points, another game that could have been a win.
There have been no excuses coming from the Panthers for those two losses, they have just ducked their heads and gone back to work to get better and be stronger the next game.
That has been the mantra for the Panthers — work harder, get better, and win. It has served the Panthers well all season long.
This week presents the Panthers with a new challenge, that of taking on the top-ranked team in 3A for the whole season of 2019.
The Diggers have been most impressive all season. They are potent offensively and downright dominating on defense. They had one hiccup this season, that coming in game number three when they faced Star Valley out of Wyoming. For some reason, nothing went right for the Diggers and they came out on the wrong end of a 24-7 score. An offense that has proven to be potent enough to average close to 50 points per game sputtered and a defense that shut out five of the first six opponents gave up the most points that it has given up all season.
Call it what you like, it was a game that just wasn’t the way that the Diggers play. I am sure that coach Tyler Richins was just as confused as the rest of us as to what happened.
For the season, the Diggers have only given up more than seven points twice all season. They gave up 24 to Star Valley and they gave up 20 to Gooding last week in the playoffs. There have been five 0’s on the board, a 6 and a 7. That is a stout defense and one that the Panthers will have to crack in order to pick up a “W” in this contest.
The question would be, “Can the Panthers do it?”
Of course the answer is yes, but only if they can do a couple of things.
High scoring teams generally have one thing in common and that is that they are on the field a number of times per game, usually more than what is ordinary. For instance, if a team is scoring 49 points a game, that means they are scoring seven touchdowns per game. Games are 48 minutes long, so they are scoring a touchdown every seven minutes and that includes the time that the opponent is on the field as well. If all things are equal, that means that the Diggers have the ball for three and a half minutes and the opponent has the ball the same three and a half minutes.
So, to keep that from happening, the Panther defense will need to keep the possessions down to five or less for the game in which the Diggers actually score.
Secondly, the Panther offense will need to control the clock as well as they can, just to keep the Diggers off the field. That means error-free football offensively, ball hawking defense that forces a turnover or two which usually means a shortened time of possession, and an extra chance for the Panthers to score.
It is a fine line between staying in the game and actually taking control of the game at some point in time.
One other thing that will have a bearing on the outcome of this contest is the Panthers taking control and getting the lead at some point in the game. One thing that high scoring teams hate more than anything else is to have to battle from behind,
For those of you who have watched college ball you can relate if you only look at one team, Alabama.
The Crimson Tide has controlled college football for most of the last decade and the games that they have been in trouble in are the games where the opponent gets a lead and then plays keep-away with the ball. The high scoring teams feel the need to be in control and that means increasing the number of possessions and the time of possession. Limiting that affects the psyche and the attitude of those high scoring teams.
So, that is a lot of information to absorb and it basically will boil down to this: Snake River will need to keep the Diggers’ possessions to a minimum. The more clock that the Panthers can eat, the better the chances for a Snake River win. Defensively, that is helped by turnovers, so the Panthers will need to help themselves with a turnover or two.
If Snake River can do those two things, it will be a win for the Panthers.
If Sugar-Salem gets on a roll early and scores on their first several possessions, especially if the Panthers give them the ball a time or two, it becomes less likely for a Panther win.
The defense will need to step things up in a big way and the offense needs to put points on the board and the Panthers will win.
My guess is that the game looks like it is lopsided in favor of Sugar-Salem, but I have great faith in the purple and black and I am hoping for an upset. I think the game will be much closer than the other so-called experts think and I am guessing that the pride of the Panthers will show up on Saturday with a big effort.
Snake River 28, Sugar-Salem 27