POCATELLO – It is state football playoff time and for the first week, we have three games on tap for Bingham County and a fourth team, Snake River, has a bye into the second week.
Firth will kick off the action with a game in Holt Arena tonight at 7 p.m. and they will be followed with a pair of games on Friday as Blackfoot will host Sandpoint at Bronco Stadium at 6 p.m. and Aberdeen will travel to North Fremont at 7 p.m.
Firth has been solid all season long and played well with a very tough schedule. Blackfoot has been nothing short of amazing and has even continued the winning after losing their star running back Teegan Thomas a few weeks ago with a broken wrist. Aberdeen has won three straight to close out the season and earns a rematch with North Fremont as a reward and has to travel to Ashton for the first round.
Firth (4-4) vs. Bear Lake (6-2) 7 p.m. Thursday, at Holt Arena
Bear Lake and Firth have three common opponents in South Fremont, Soda Springs, and West Side. Both teams lost to South Fremont and West Side and both teams defeated Soda Springs.
Bear Lake was defeated by South Fremont back on Sept. 13 by the score of 14-0, one of two shutouts suffered by the Bears this season.
Firth hosted South Fremont a week later and fell 20-18, but had every chance to win that game. The Cougars were trailing 13-12 late in the fourth quarter, when they tried a halfback option pass and the ball went right into a South Fremont player’s hands for a touchdown. With less than two minutes remaining, the Firth bunch came right back down the field to score to bring the team to within two points at 20-18. The two-point conversion went through the hands of a Firth wide receiver and that was the ball game.
Bear Lake fell to West Side by the score of 26-0 on the closing night of the season. Firth started the year with their opener at West Side and fell by the score of 28-18 and from reports of that game, were in the contest clear to the end. Both games show that Firth has some offense and that maybe Bear Lake can be taken beaten.
The third common opponent is Soda Springs. Firth downed the Cardinals by the final of 12-0 in the second week of the season while Bear Lake beat the Cardinals in week six by the score of 40-0. This game is looking like it could be a real barn burner and is being played on a neutral field. It just goes to show how tough the 2A classification really is. There are a lot of teams that are very good out there and little things get a team rolling and it is sometimes tough to get things stopped.
From the looks of things, Firth may have a little stronger defense than Bear Lake and both teams can be explosive on offense. Bear Lake has scored 40 points or more on three occasions, Firth has scored 54 and 41 and has not been shut out all season.
Both teams should have plenty of support in the stands, so that makes it pretty much of a toss-up and the game will likely go the way of the faster team and I have to think that will be Firth. Mistakes will play a role in this game and with the speed of Firth’s defense, that could favor them with a defensive turnover or two during the game. Firth has played a tougher schedule this year and that should also favor the Cougars. I think that the cohesiveness of the Cougars will ultimately be the deciding factor in the game and the Cougars just don’t know how to quit and will be fighting to the very end.
Firth 26, Bear Lake 20
Aberdeen (4-4) @ North Fremont (8-0) 7 p.m. Friday @ Huskies Stadium in Ashton
North Fremont has been unbeaten all season and for the most part, they haven’t even been close to losing a game. The Huskies have scored 288 points, averaging nearly 36 points per game. The Huskies’ defense has only given up 62 points for an average of around 7.5 points per game. That alone makes the Huskies a very formidable opponent. In that mix of games is a 44-8 win over Aberdeen in the third week of the season.
In Aberdeen’s four wins, they have scored 200 points for an average of 50 per game. In their four losses, they have given up 110 points, an average of 28 per game, but they only scored 14, with two shutouts. It has been a tale of two seasons for the Tigers.
North Fremont has been ranked at the top or near the top for the entire season, and justifiably so. They have been battling with West Side all season long for that top spot and the two teams finished second and third a year ago. They are quality teams and the Huskies have been the better of the two for the past couple of seasons.
It would be easy to take the unbeaten team and go on with things, but something has me thinking that Aberdeen is not afraid of the Huskies, despite the 44-8 loss back in the early part of the year. There will be the revenge factor of course, but the Tigers just weren’t playing Tiger football and they had some injuries. Those injuries are supposed to be behind them now and that makes me think this game will be much closer.
So now we have to consider the weather, which can always be a factor, especially with games played in Ashton. It is supposed to be cold, but no snow or rain is forecast so that is good for both teams. I just think there is more to this Aberdeen team than meets the eye, and it comes down to what I actually saw a week ago when the Tigers played at Malad. This Aberdeen team was tough and relentless, but had some holes in the passing defense against the Dragons.
The Dragons, on the other hand, had given up 130 points in their last three games, including 56 to Aberdeen.
This game is going to surprise some people with the outcome, at least as far as the points go.
If the Tigers can pound the rock the way they did against Malad, they will gain a lot of yards rushing and they will score some points. The problem may be the pass defense and if the Huskies can throw the ball effectively, that will more than balance things out. The score should be closer than it was several weeks ago, but the Huskies just have too much firepower for the Tigers to overcome.
North Fremont 35, Aberdeen 22
Blackfoot (8-1) vs. Sandpoint (6-3), Friday night 6 p.m. at Bronco Stadium in Blackfoot
Well, well, well, Blackfoot posts the second best record in the state and their reward is a 6-3 Sandpoint team that finished second in their conference to Moscow, a team with a 5-3 record. Moscow boasts a win over 2A Grangeville, 3A Bonners Ferry, and they lost to 3A Timberlake.
Sandpoint, on the other hand, lost to 5A Post Falls and beat 5A Lewiston. Those are some conflicting reports and will take some further scrutiny.
Blackfoot has defeated 5A Madison 21-19 and 5A Thunder Ridge 9-3, both close scores, but Blackfoot has made it a habit of just winning, close games or not. Their only loss was to Star Valley, Wyo., and differing reports have said that they should have won that game and just made a few mistakes.
The Broncos relied on junior running back Teegan Thomas for a lot of the offense early on and the speedster responded with nearly 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns before he broke his wrist against Madison. With Thomas on the shelf and likely unavailable for this game, the Broncos have turned to a bevy of running backs to fill his spot.
Dragen Robinson, Brayden Wright and even wide receiver Reece Robinson have all filled in at times and done so in an admirable manner.
Quarterback Craig Young has sharpened his passing touch and the passing game has become a useful weapon to give the Broncos a good change of pace to the rushing attack.
The Broncos will need to continue to be able to implement both the run and the pass effectively to take down this team who appears to have been caught off guard by Moscow when they lost to the Bears a couple of weeks ago. On paper, Sandpoint appears to be the better team and it is hard to explain Sandpoint’s loss to Moscow.
Blackfoot will not be able to give away long pass plays as has happened way too often this season and the defense will really need to step things up and be a force from start to finish. It is often said that defense wins championships and now is a good time for Stryker Woods and the boys to let everyone know that they will be the ones who can bring a championship home to Blackfoot.
There will be tougher games down the road for Blackfoot, but there is no time like the present to get things rolling towards that end. If and when the Broncos get past Sandpoint, the second game against the winner between Minico and Preston could be the easiest game of the playoffs for Blackfoot. Waiting in the wings will be Bishop Kelly and eventually Kuna before the Broncos can bring the blue trophy home to Blackfoot.
The biggest key may be for the Broncos to hold Sandpoint under 30 points. The three times that the Bulldogs failed to score 30 or more, they lost. Those games were against University (WA), Connell (WA) and Moscow. That alone kind of tells the tale of the tape.
So, with that in mind, it almost seems too easy. If the Broncos can keep the Bulldogs from scoring 30 points and can score 30 points themselves it is almost a slam dunk win for Blackfoot. If not, then the game could go either way and probably end up in the hands of Sandpoint.
If I can see this, I trust that the Broncos’ coaching staff will be able to see it as well and will make the adjustments to compensate for those possibilities.
I am going to give the Broncos the edge because of two big variables. One, I trust the defense to make the adjustments and keep the Bulldogs off the board. I am also trusting Craig Young and the offense to be able to get some points on the board early and often and make the Bulldogs play catch-up. If I am right, then you can probably count on the Broncos to come away winners.
Blackfoot 31, Sandpoint 28