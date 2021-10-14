The regular season for high school football is winding down as we begin play this week. There are two weeks before the coveted berths for the state playoffs begin.
For the Bingham County teams, the playoffs are pretty much already determined.
Blackfoot leads the High Country Conference with a 2-0 record and despite being 3-4 on the season, they are pretty much in the playoffs.
Shelley plays Blackfoot and Skyline to finish the season and while they have a 5-2 record and a high MaxPreps ranking right now, they may need a win to cement their position.
Firth, 5-1 overall and ranked number two in the state, is in, no doubt about it.
Snake River suffered a big blow last week when they lost to Marsh Valley, who now controls the South East Idaho Conference. Most assume that a win over American Falls this week will be enough to get the Panthers into the playoffs.
Aberdeen has beaten the teams they should have beaten, but they also have lost to the teams that they figured to lose to. The Tigers are 3-3, and figure to lose to West Side (everyone else has) and beat Bear Lake and that should be enough to get them into the playoffs.
Lets look at this week’s match-ups and see if we can call the winners for you in the action this week.
BLACKFOOT (3-4) vs. SHELLEY (5-2) 7 pm Friday night at Hartkopf Field
This is homecoming week for Blackfoot who just finished a grueling four-game stretch of road games. They just got beat by Rigby a week ago, but then again, Rigby hasn’t lost a game in a tough 5A schedule and they are the top-ranked 5A team in the state for a reason. The final in that game was not overwhelming, but then again, Rigby rested a lot of injured players and probably didn’t want to show too much to Highland, who they play this week.
Blackfoot has been a bit schizophrenic this year, winning here and losing there. Three of the four losses have been by one point and two of those against 5A schools, although Idaho Falls is really a 4A school in disguise. All three of those one-point losses have taken place on the road and in all three, the Broncos had to play from behind, but did have a chance to win had they been able to score a two-point conversion at the end of the games. The only game that they have lost by more than one point was to Rigby, so their RPI rating according to MaxPreps is fairly high.
With a 2-0 record in the High Country Conference, and games against Shelley and Bonneville remaining, the Broncos probably will be 4-0 and district champions by the end of next week and that carries with it an automatic bid to the playoffs. That will also probably get them a first round game at home, which is always nice, but who will they get in that game? Only time will tell, but the guess here is probably a runner-up team from the Great Basin Conference or the runner-up from the South East Idaho Conference which could be a re-match with Preston.
Now is the time the Broncos really need to show what they are made of and take charge like a good team will and show the folks at MaxPreps how good they are and where they belong in the RPI rankings to get a decent match-up for the playoffs.
Shelley started the season on a big roll. They won their first five games before dropping a game to Bonneville, who many feel they should have won, but gave the game away on turnovers. Well sports fans, turnovers are a part of the game and you must take care of the ball, especially as teams begin fighting for spots in the playoffs.
Shelley can run the ball, which in essence can shorten the game and limit the opportunities for the other team to have the ball and score. The Russets have been struggling with the passing game, but last week showed they can pass a bit and if they mix the run and pass effectively, can be a dangerous team.
The last team to really run the ball at the Broncos and do so effectively was Snake River, who out-gained the Broncos on the ground and nearly pulled off the upset. If you remember, the Panthers held a 14-7 lead late into the third quarter, before the Blackfoot passing attack took over and won the game.
Shelley’s defense is better than Snake River’s, so if the game is close and the Russets are running the ball effectively, it could be an upset for the men in red and black.
I don’t think that is what will happen, but it is food for thought.
The guess here is that the Broncos may go to the pass early on, especially if the weather cooperates. If it is wet and slick, then look for the Broncos to run the ball early on.
In either case, it is likely that Shelley will run the ball and if they get a lead, you will see more and more running from the Russets.
The guess here is that at this time of year, there is a little more momentum on Blackfoot’s side of the field and with it being homecoming, they will be trying to win the game to secure their spot in the playoffs right now.
Blackfoot 28, Shelley 17
FIRTH (5-1) vs. WEST JEFFERSON (4-2) 7 pm Friday night at Firth High School
There is no doubt that Firth is one of the top teams in the state. They are only 10 seconds away from being 6-0 and the top-ranked team in the state in their season-opening loss to West Side.
Firth gets West Jefferson this week and while West J is 4-2 on the season, with wins over teams they should have beaten, their two losses could be said to be the same thing as they have lopsided losses to Declo and North Fremont.
There is nothing to indicate they will even be in the ball game with Firth, but they make them play the games for a reason.
Firth is very good and while they get a lot of attention for their offense, and rightfully so, this is a team that is built on defense.
Firth has the 2A leaders, according to MaxPreps, in interceptions (Burton Park), sacks (Athan Blonquist followed by his brother Arick Blonquist), and have no fewer than seven players averaging five or more tackles per game, so they spread it out pretty well. In addition, Burton Park, Sam Park and Gage Vasquez have combined for over 20 touchdowns between them and they have come in all shapes and forms.
Sam Park has over 800 yards rushing on the year, and in two of the games, had 10 or fewer carries because the Cougars were so far ahead and is averaging over 10 yards per carry. That is some sort of a team on both sides of the ball.
Firth leads 2A in Idaho in rushing, averaging nearly 265 yards per game so you know that they start with the run and West J will have a handful of players to watch for beginning with the big three-headed monster that is Sam Park, Burton Park and Gage Vasquez. Any of the three can take it to the house from anywhere on the field and to make things even worse, Vasquez is the quarterback and he can throw the ball as well as he can run which makes him a true dual threat weapon.
Of course all of them also play prominently on defense and can score from there as well.
West J will have to first of all limit the Cougars to their opportunities on offense, something nobody else in the state has been able to do, so that will be a tall order.
Secondly, West J will have to shorten the game by using the clock as much as possible, which again, nobody else has been able to do against Firth.
Firth’s lowest point output on the season was 20, which came in the opener against West Side, and they have come back to score over 45 in four of their next five games, including a 75-point outburst and a pair of 50-point scoring sprees as well. Firth is a juggernaut and West J better not forget it.
While West J did post big wins over Ririe and Salmon, so did everyone else in the Nuclear Conference including Firth and North Fremont, the top two teams in that conference. I guess it isn’t too bad to be third best in a conference behind Firth and North Fremont, but that is just what West Jefferson is resigned to be. Not that it isn’t a good place to be, it just isn’t what West J envisioned at the start of the season, I am sure.
This game will start quickly and if West J isn’t careful, it will be over by halftime, just like most of Firth’s games have been this season.
It may not get to the blowout stage, but it might.
Firth 48, West Jefferson 20
SNAKE RIVER (3-4) vs. AMERICAN FALLS (3-4) 7 pm Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
Hopes for a great season for Snake River began when the Panthers dumped Kimberly on opening night to the tune of a 57-40 win. That game was followed by losses to West Side and Blackfoot and suddenly the Panthers were 1-3 and headed into a bye week to get things straightened out.
A closer look at those opening three games gives an indication of where the Panthers’ problems may have started and may still be in play for them. They have trouble covering a big name, big time receiver.
Against Kimberly, the Bulldogs’ Gatlin Bair had over 190 yards receiving and four total touchdowns including a long kickoff return.
Against West Side, the Pirates unleashed their wide recover, Shurtliff, and he was a monster as well with a dozen receptions and two interceptions in that 27-0 loss to the Pirates.
Against Blackfoot, their big wide receiver Ja’Vonte King went deep twice on the Panthers in the second half, spurring the Broncos to their 35-21 win over Snake River.
The Panthers, to their credit, came back with a pair of wins, downing South Fremont and Teton on the road, in fine fashion, before they headed to Marsh Valley and a game that was played in a heavy downpour of snow and rain and high winds, or they may have faced another big name receiver in Peyton Howe of the Eagles. As it was, they just couldn’t stop the Eagles’ running game, led by quarterback Hunter Roche.
What will the Panthers face this week? Probably a must win game over American Falls, who has the same record as Snake River at 3-4, but against a whole different set of teams.
The Beavers opened with three straight losses, against Aberdeen, West Jefferson and Filer, only Filer of whom is a 3A team. They then won three straight against Parma, Teton and Wendell, although most everyone in Idaho can beat Wendell, even the 1A schools, so that really shouldn’t even count. They lost a week ago to Soda Springs, another2A school so their schedule is a question and definitely favors Snake River.
Snake River needs the win and they should get the win and it is Senior Night for the Panthers as well, so they should be geared up for this game.
They can run the ball very well, as both Zach Stailey and Carson Hawker are quality backs and both are capable of big games. In fact, in their opener against Kimberly, the Panthers ran for over 400 yards on the night and a duplication of that feat may be in store for the Beavers on Friday as they really haven’t been able to stop anybody.
The advantage of Snake River running the ball is two-fold, as when they run, they take time off the clock, shortening the game and cutting down on the opportunities for the opponent to score quickly and remain in the game.
This one looks like it is all Snake River, at least on paper, but as I have said a million times, they make them play the games for a reason. On paper just doesn’t cut it.
If the Beavers can find a way to get the ball into the hands of their wide receivers, they have a chance as that has proven to be the Achilles heel of the Panthers over the past several years, especially against big, rangy types of wide receivers.
If American Falls can get the ball to the outside via the pass, then the Panthers will be in a game. If the Beavers can’t, then this one could be over by halftime. The guess here is that the latter will be the case, and the Panthers will pick up the win.
Snake River 42, American Falls 10
ABERDEEN (3-3) vs. WEST SIDE (6-0) 7 pm Friday at Aberdeen High School
The schedule that Jeff Duffin has this year is almost unfair. He opened with American Falls, a 3A school, which produced a win, but he had to follow that game up with a road trip to Declo, who is ranked fourth in the state in 2A, which produced a loss.
Then came South Fremont, another 3A school that opened the season at 3-0 which was another loss, then came easy wins over Soda Springs and Malad, before back-to-back games against North Fremont, ranked number three in the state and West Side, the number one ranked team in 2A and the favorite to win their third straight title.
The good news is that in many people’s eyes, they have done enough to get into the playoffs if they win next week against Bear Lake and really that is all that is expected.
Aberdeen had limited numbers that turned out for football this season and the hope is that they have enough to finish the season and win a game in the playoffs. The big deal for this week is to get through the game and do so without any injuries.
The problem with that thought process is that they are playing West Side, who usually takes no prisoners, and Duffin doesn’t coach that way. He coaches to win, he wants to win, and he will expect to win when the game begins.
Can Aberdeen really beat West Side? The answer is probably no way in the world, but then again there’s the old phrase “They make you play the games for a reason.”
West Side will come out and run the ball with Cage Brokens ripping off chunks of yardage like he has done all season long and they will get the ball into the hands of wide receiver Shurtliff enough times to keep him happy and the West Side Pirates will probably score enough points to keep the fans and the pollsters happy, probably in the neighborhood of 35-40.
Aberdeen will give it their all, like they always do and they will play hard and work hard but they just don’t have enough weapons to really challenge the Pirates in this game. They will likely score, probably a touchdown or two so maybe 14 points if they get the extra points and the two teams will part as friends, although with hopes of a better game next year when the two teams balance things out with another year of play and getting more talent on the Tigers’ side and some depth to go with it.
This one looks like another easy win for West Side and the nod will go with the Pirates.
West Side 42, Aberdeen 14