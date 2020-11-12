Well football fans, we have made it to the final four in each of the six classifications of high school sports in the state of Idaho.
We in Bingham County are fortunate that we have a team involved in the entertaining and exciting Firth High School Cougars, who will be taking on the North Fremont Huskies this afternoon at 4 p.m. in Ashton.
North Fremont, of course, is undefeated this year and has been the second-ranked 2A team all season long.
The final fours in all of the classifications have some very intriguing matchups and should offer us a number of great games when they get played today and Saturday.
This week, we are going to focus on Firth and North Fremont and the great run to this point of the season that the Firth Cougars have been on and their prospects for bringing a state title back to town for this football team.
Firth Cougars (7-3) vs. North Fremont Huskies (8-0) Friday, November 13, 4 p.m. at Husky Stadium in Ashton
Firth has played arguably one of if not the toughest schedule in all of 2A. According to the coaches, that is how you get better, tougher, stronger and faster — play and beat the best teams around. If that is the case, then the Firth Cougars have to be one of the best teams in Idaho.
The Cougars began the season with a home contest against the West Side Pirates, the top-ranked team from this season’s outset and although the Cougars scored first, showed that they belong with the elite teams in Idaho. They then won a couple of games, against Soda Springs and Bear Lake by handy scores, with the offense showing they could score with just about anyone in the state, before they took on South Fremont in St. Anthony when the South Fremont team was unbeaten and making noise in the 3A classification. The Firth Cougars came out of the game on the wrong side of a 29-26 score, but they showed that at the very least, they were competitive with some of the top 3A schools, let alone the 2A schools.
Looking at the South Fremont Cougars, they are in the final four of the 3A classification this week and they actually appear to be on their way to the finals of 3A. They have to get by Homedale, which is currently the top team in 3A, but stranger things have happened.
That puts the Firth Cougars in pretty lofty company and we haven’t even talked about North Fremont yet.
The Cougars then reeled off wins against Ririe, Salmon and West Jefferson before their regular season finale against North Fremont in Firth.
Firth scored first, following a scoreless first quarter where both teams’ defenses were on display. Defense is how the Cougars were built and the team is fast, can cover both the pass and the run and despite being a smaller team than most, these Cougars are tough. Just ask the North Fremont team, who has to feel a bit fortunate to have escaped Firth with a win back on Oct. 23.
Firth scored first, but a couple of miscues that followed set North Fremont up to take a lead going into halftime at 14-6.
The defenses were again on display in the second half as the two teams slugged it out in the trenches and battled back and forth. The end result of the game was a 22-6 win for North Fremont, but Firth proved that they definitely belonged with the best in the classification.
Two subsequent wins in the playoffs have shown that Firth is one of the elites, as they have scored 70 points to the opponents’ 20 points and they have found themselves in the semifinals against North once again.
Football has always been a game of adjustments and this game will be no different. It will be the adjustments that both teams make that will determine who will win and go on to the finals next week.
Firth will have to contain the Huskies’ quarterback and prevent the passing game from stepping to the forefront of things as well as slow down the power running game that North Fremont is proud of. If they can do that, then the Firth Cougars will have a big chance in this game.
North Fremont will need to find a way to contain Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez, who is a dual threat running and passing. Vasquez has carried the load, so to speak offensively, but he does more than just score. He leads the offense and distributes the ball and has weapons at his disposal that will help the Cougars.
Both teams have shown they know how to score, so defense will have to play well.
With the past history between the teams, if stands to reason that the score will likely be in the low 20s at best, unless the defenses get into the scoring act and then it could reach the 30s.
Firth has the advantage with its speed, North Fremont has the advantage size-wise. Both teams have shown they can score with their defense and the defensive backfield for Firth, with the Vasquez boys, Alex and Gage, both capable of turning the game with a pick six or a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown. You just can’t teach the speed Firth has in the defensive backfield.
North Fremont’s size will try and counter the speed of Firth, so it will come down to the trenches and who gains the advantage there.
If Firth can shorten the game with some long drives that eat up the clock, it will be to their advantage as it will tire out the big boys up front for the Huskies.
If North Fremont dominates the line of scrimmage, it will be a long afternoon for Firth.
Should be interesting at the very least.
I have been following Firth all season long and have been on their side of the ball in most cases, so why change now?
Let’s take the Cougars in this one, mainly because North Fremont has shown that they have some holes in their game and this is the place that they had a hiccup a year ago and lost.
Firth will need a near perfect game today, but this game is there for them to win if they play well enough to do so.
Firth 28, North Fremont 24 in what could be a real barn burner.