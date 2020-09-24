We have reached the midway point in the regular season and are coming off a rough week for the local teams as Blackfoot put it number one ranking on the line last week and came up short to Skyline by the final of 14-3, Firth traveled to South Fremont and while in the game the entire 32 minutes, couldn’t get the one score they needed to post the win and fell to the Cougars 29-26, and Shelley rebounded from a tough loss two weeks ago to Jerome and plastered Canyon Ridge by the final of 38-14.
Aberdeen and Snake River, who both had the week off a week ago, rejoin the ranks of the active teams and will be playing at home this week as the Tigers will take on the Pilgrims of New Plymouth and the Panthers will host the undefeated Cougars of South Fremont.
Let’s kick off the action this week with a look at the Blackfoot Broncos.
Blackfoot Broncos (3-1) vs. Preston Indians (2-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hartkopf Field in Blackfoot
This is the Homecoming game for the Broncos and after a 3-0 start to the season and dreams of a perfect season, the Broncos were brought back down to earth by the always tough Skyline Grizzlies.
The Broncos, on the strength of three straight wins, was the top team in the state and Skyline, following a loss to a highly ranked Rigby team, came into that game with the number three ranking. The two teams have switched positions in the polls this week and the Broncos are going to need to find their offense after struggling a week ago to move the ball.
Although quarterback Jace Grimmett completed 18 of his 31 passes, 15 of those passes went to Teegan Thomas and Ja’Vonte King and combined, they only had around 120 yards. That isn’t productive enough in a spread offense to get into the end zone and open up the running game.
As a result, the Grizzlies were able to focus on stopping Thomas, and they bottled him up and limited the Broncos to only three points on a Bryce Cornell field goal that came after a turnover early in the game. Basically, the offense was missing from the game, at least from the Broncos.
The defense played well enough to produce a win, but you can’t leave the defense on the field and hope they can produce the offense as well. You must give the offense the ball in prime position to get into the end zone and the Broncos did not do that at all a week ago. Hopefully, the offense will have things figured out this week when Preston comes to town.
Preston opened the year with a road game at Shelley and came away with a big “L” on their record for the effort. The score there was 33-19, so it was a two-touchdown loss to the Russets.
Since that time, the Indians have posted wins over Star Valley on the road and then downed Bonneville at home by the score of 49-10. Bonneville is currently 0-3 on the year so that win isn’t noteworthy, but Star Valley is a two-time, 3A state champion from Wyoming and those who remember last year, the year that Blackfoot went all the way to the 4A state title game, lost to Star Valley a year ago by the score of 28-14. The Broncos promptly won their next 10 games to reach the state championship game.
The Preston win over Star Valley is noteworthy, if for no other reason than it is a quality win, so if anyone out there thinks that Preston will roll over and give the game to the Broncos, they had better think again.
Blackfoot is averaging 24 points per game, but when the last two games have only produced a total of 24 points, that number hopefully is slightly skewed. Blackfoot’s defense has been averaging a total of 15 points given up per game, and the most given up all year was the 21 to Thunder Ridge, who got six of those off of a defensive score.
Preston averages 34 points on offense, 19 on defense, so this should be a game that figures to be in the range of the mid 20s for both teams, making it a very tight contest that will likely turn on the ability of one of the teams producing points off of their defense.
The Broncos had better bring their “A” game this week and if they don’t, they could very well be on a two-game losing streak and wondering what went wrong.
The Broncos have been using the passing game to try and set up the running game, but to do so, they will need to be more productive passing than they have been. It isn’t enough to throw the ball for a decent passing percentage, you need to produce points and significant yardage to truly be effective.
That hasn’t happened thus far this year and when you then try to run the ball, the defenses are already set up to stop the run. It is a dangerous scenario to play and in the case of the game with Snake River, the Panthers used that momentum to turn the tide on the Broncos and they actually had a chance to win the game at the end, only to run out of time on the clock with the ball on Blackfoot’s 30 yard line when time ran out. That is not something that Blackfoot should let happen this week, or they may not be so fortunate.
This one has all the makings of a good old fashioned slugfest and the Broncos will need to bring it early and often to the Preston Indians or they may be in trouble.
I like the players and coaches in Blackfoot and I want to believe they will get this turned around and turned around quickly. I am going to side with the Broncos and hope they will make this homecoming dream come true for the seniors.
Blackfoot 31, Preston 14 but be ready, this one could be much closer.
Snake River Panthers (0-3) vs. South Fremont Cougars (4-0) Friday 7 p.m. at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
This is nothing like the start that Snake River expected to have this year. They were highly rated in the polls and had a large number of starters returning on defense and expected that the passing duo of Cole Gilbert to Trey Poulter was going to be dynamic and rack up a lot of scoring over those first three games.
Then the season started with a loss on the road to Kimberly, who has since been ranked in the state’s football polls and have posted a 4-0 start to the year and look like they could be the real deal.
The Panthers then ventured south to pay a visit to West Side, the defending 2A state champions and a very formidable opponent. The offense totally disappeared, the defense couldn’t stop anything, and the Pirates took a 34-0 whitewashing of the Panthers.
The Pirates totally dominated both sides of the ball and the Panthers were left shaking their heads as they loaded up the buses to head home following the game.
That brings us to the ill-fated game with Blackfoot. Despite falling behind 21-3 to the Broncos, the Panthers mounted a valiant rally to close the game to a 21-18 contest and had the ball on Blackfoot’s 30 yard line with a chance to tie or even take the lead in the contest when time ran out.
The offense came up big in the second half and the defense shut down the Broncos’ spread passing game to the extent that they probably should have won the game. The Panthers were the better team, at least in the second half.
The end result, however, was their third loss in as many games and with an 0-3 record, a feeling of “what could have been” in their hearts and minds.
None of that really matters because this is now and this is what matters this week.
The Panthers will need to control the line of scrimmage on offense and get their running game going, early on.
The Panthers will also need to control their defensive line and linebackers, limiting any big plays from the Cougars. It is a big task to pull that off, but if they do, the road to victory will be much easier to travel.
The key will be the Panthers’ defensive backfield and linebackers, because simply put, the Panthers need this win more than any team in Idaho needs a win.
If Gilbert can use his arm and his legs to produce offense and the defense can stand tall in the trenches, then Snake River should be celebrating their first win of the season around 9:30 tonight.
If not, and the defense gives up points like they did in their first two games, it could be a long night as they post their fourth loss on the season and most likely all hope of returning to the 3A state playoffs where they took home the third place trophy from a year ago.
This is not to say that South Fremont is all that tough with their 4-0 record. They opened with a win over Timberlake, who is currently 0-2 on the season. They followed that up with a win over Salmon, who has never been a tough opponent and a 2A school as well. Then came a win over an undefeated Aberdeen team who just couldn’t quite get to the front of South Fremont. Their third win was over Firth, who at least has shown the ability to compete and compete well with all types of teams.
The win over Firth is the only reason that I would even contemplate that South Fremont might take this game over Snake River.
I am going to side with the Panthers, in what is looking like a dandy of a battle tonight.
Snake River 28, South Fremont 24
Shelley Russets (2-2) at Hillcrest Knights (2-2) Friday, 7 p.m. at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls
The Shelley Russets have made a nice comeback from the past couple of years with two wins already this year, and the prospect for a couple more wins before the season is over.
They opened the year with an impressive win over Preston 33-19 and although they lost to Sugar-Salem and Jerome the next couple of weeks, made an adjustment in their offense and posted a win over Canyon Ridge last week.
The Russets’ adjustment came on offense, although it also affected the defense as well. They moved starting quarterback Treyce Jensen to a wide receiver position, which gave them more speed on the outside and helps to spread the opponents’ defense out wider. They inserted a sophomore signal caller who can run. The nifty speedster broke off three touchdown runs of 26 yards, 27 yards and 24 yards and added a fourth before he was done on the evening and totaled more than 100 yards rushing on the night.
That also opened up running lanes for power runner Brayden Johnson, nicknamed the “Freight Train” and the running game was off and rolling last Friday night.
The drawback is that Kaden Kidman is not a very polished passer and his pair of picks early in the game kept Canyon Ridge in the contest far longer than they should have been.
If Kidman can reel in those errant throws and get the ball into the hands of his own receivers, then the offense looks to be set for the next couple of years.
The move also allowed for an improvement on the defensive side of the ball as Jensen can now play cornerback with reckless abandon and with his speed, he can cover most anyone on the offense. That gives the Russets more depth and in the High Country Conference, you need all the depth you can to withstand the rigors of the long season against tough competition.
Hillcrest will be hosting the Russets and come into the game with a pair of wins and a pair of losses.
Despite the record, the Knights are a tough team. Their losses have come to Rigby, possibly the best team in 5A this year, and to Vallivue, who is the lone unbeaten team in the 4A ranks and could be the top 4A team in the state. Their wins came over Idaho Falls and Madison, a pair of 5A schools, which is very tough to do, no matter who you are.
I really liked what I saw in Shelley a week ago, and I think they will be very good as the season goes along. That doesn’t mean they will beat Hillcrest. I am very leery about the Knights and think that they are much better than their 2-2 record indicates.
The Knights are fast and big and that is a very tough combination to handle when you are still building a program like the Russets are doing.
The Knights may also be looking ahead to Blackfoot next week and Skyline three weeks away and those games, at least on paper, appear to be the games that could give the Knights the High Country Conference title if they can pick up wins. If they are looking past Shelley, they could slip up and the Russets could pick up a win. If they are focused, then on paper, they are the better team between the Russets and themselves.
My heart is with the Russets and I will be pulling for them from the opening kickoff. I just think the Knights have a bit too much for them to handle this week.
I just have to go with Hillcrest in this one, but I hope that it is a good game.
Hillcrest 48, Shelley 21
Aberdeen Tigers (2-1) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-1) Friday 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
Aberdeen burst out of the gates this season with wins over American Falls and Declo. That isn’t really big news since the Tigers have been beating up on the Beavers for a number of years now, but the fact that Declo went down to the Tigers is something that hasn’t happened for a number of years.
The Tigers then had to travel up to St. Anthony for a game with the Cougars and as head coach Jeff Duffin said, “Their quarterback might be the best I have ever seen in all my years on the sidelines.”
Respect like that is easy to apply to a game that the Tigers struggled to get anything going.
New Plymouth, on the other hand, opened the year up with wins over Parma and Payette, before succumbing to 3A powerhouse Fruitland and right now, Fruitland looks like they could go all the way to the finals and tangle with Sugar-Salem for the 3A title this year.
Fruitland and Sugar-Salem have built their programs over the years by building their facilities up at the same time. Both schools have tremendous practice facilities, that would rival those of many junior colleges and small colleges with state of the art weight rooms and top flight practice fields to go along with their game day facilities.
The fact that New Plymouth lost to Fruitland by the final score of 35-6 may not be the big news, but when you consider that Fruitland is averaging nearly 50 point per game the fact that the Pilgrims kept them 14 points below that average might be a key point.
Aberdeen is built around its defense and they will either win this game with that defense or they will lose this game because of their defense. There just isn’t any other way of looking at it.
If the two defenses take over the game, which I think that they might, then this game will be close throughout and should be a good one to watch.
If New Plymouth solves the Tigers’ defense, then it could get out of hand in a hurry.
The Tigers do not have a lot of depth on their team so injuries and fatigue could become major factors early on.
In order to win this game, Aberdeen will need its defense to be on their game and the offense will need to do their part as well. Offensively, the Tigers need to move the ball, taking time off the clock and keeping the ball away from the Pilgrims. That will give the defense plenty of time to recover between series and to make sure that they don’t let the game get away from them, especially in the early going.
This one could be a lot of fun, especially if you are a defensive fan and enjoy a good, solid game of football.
I want to think the Tigers could win, I want the Tigers to win, I am rooting for the Tigers to win, but I am afraid the Pilgrims will have just a little too much for the Tigers to handle on this Friday night.
New Plymouth 24, Aberdeen 14
And there you have it, the way that I see things happening on Friday night in Bingham County and don’t forget that you can always catch the scores on the Bingham County scoreboard each and every night and always get the Friday night sports wrap-up on Sunday in the big edition of the Bingham News Chronicle.