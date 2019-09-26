Friday Night Lights with Fred Davis

BLACKFOOT – Well, most teams are four games into the prep football season and that means that we are almost halfway through the regular season.
Things are starting to shake themselves out as far as who each team really is. There are still some questions that remain to be asked and we might get some answers to those questions this week. I still have some doubts about some of the Bingham County teams, like just how good is Blackfoot and Snake River, what has happened to Aberdeen, when will Shelley step up and win a game that they are in going into the fourth quarter, and when will Firth catch a break?
Last week, Blackfoot posted a big win over Thunder Ridge on the road in a driving rain storm, Firth has lost three games that all looked winnable and Snake River seemed to have found its offense on the road against Gooding, but just how consistent can they be and Aberdeen continues to struggle following a big win over American Falls to open the season and have had more than their share of injuries that they have battled through.
Blackfoot Broncos (3-1) @ Hillcrest (3-1) Friday night, 7 p.m. at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls
The Broncos’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as the season goes along, thanks to the structure of the High Country Conference. Hillcrest is the defending Idaho state champions in the 4A classification and they don’t want anyone to forget that. Their only loss was to 5A Rigby by the score of 42-13. Rigby has been impressive with a season-opening loss to Coeur D’Alene and beating the last two 4A state champs and an impressive win over Spring Creek of Elko, Nev. Blackfoot’s loss was to Star Valley, who made that look good when they tore up Sugar-Salem by a huge figure.
The Broncos have a great running game this year as they have finally turned the ball over to Teegan Thomas and let his speedy legs churn up the yards. The question is was the 30 carries a week ago and a late game injury going to slow him down this week? If he was only slightly hurt, and not injured, then I am sure that Blackfoot will give him the ball as many times as he can carry it in this game and dare Hillcrest to stop him. If the Knights find a way to stop Thomas, then the Broncos will need to get a big game from Reece Robinson and the wide receivers to come away with a win. I am siding with the Broncos in this one, but it is a test that could give the Broncos their identity for the year, win or lose.
Blackfoot 31, Hillcrest 21
Shelley Russets (0-4) vs. Pocatello Indians (1-3) Friday, 7 p.m. @ Richard J. Hobbs Field, Shelley
The move to the 4A ranks a year and a half ago has not been kind to the Russets. In football, they are 2-12 and not even close to that good in some of the other sports. Pocatello has not been any sort of a consistent team either, at least not this year. They have three straight losses to Mountain Home, Century, and Highland and a season-opening win over Twin Falls, who is (2-2) on the season. Not exactly the kind of a record that gives you a lot of confidence coming into this game, even if Shelley is winless on the year.
It is especially hard to get on the Russets’ bandwagon following last week’s debacle against the Idaho Falls Tigers who hadn’t won a game all year until the Russets came calling. The Russets just seem to get in their own way all game long and that is not a good recipe for a win.
In this game,which you would think is a winnable game for Shelley, they first must find a way to eliminate the errors and turnovers that have plagued them all season.
Pocatello will also have to find a way to eliminate the turnovers as they have been a turnover machine all season. Whichever team can find a way to flip the switch and play a clean game and pick up a score after the other team’s turnover will likely come out the winner. The Russets have the home field advantage, but even that has come up as a zero on occasion this year as in their home opener, the refs didn’t show up for the scheduled kickoff. That has to be some kind of a bad omen.
Pocatello 21, Shelley 20 in a game that could go either way.
Snake River (3-1) @ South Fremont (3-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. @ South Fremont High School
The Panthers of Snake River are only a couple of points from being 4-0 and ranked in the top five of the state’s 3A rankings. They are also just a few points away from being 1-3 and off to another dismal start to a season. The bottom line is that they are a good team and they have guts and determination and that is why they are 3-1. South Fremont, while they own a two-point victory over Firth just like Snake River does, hasn’t faced anywhere close to the same caliber of teams that Snake River has. There is no Gooding on South Fremont’s schedule and it could be argued that their best game was a 28-20 loss against Fruitland, who has lost three straight games after that win.
In South Fremont’s most recent win, they were leading 13-12 against Firth and the Firth Cougars were driving when a Firth running back threw the ball right into the hands of a South Fremont defender who raced to the end zone to up the lead to 20-12. Firth came right back with a big run-back and then two plays later would score a touchdown to narrow the score to 20-18 with Firth going for a two-point conversion. That pass went right through the hands of an open receiver or Firth could have won that game. The Panthers are the better team, they have the better players, they have a better coaching staff and they should be the winner. But as they say, they make them play the game for a reason.
Snake River 31, South Fremont 20
Firth (1-3) vs Ririe (3-1) Friday at 7 p.m. at Firth’s Cougar Stadium
Firth’s schedule this fall was not set up to favor the Cougars in each and every game, but rather to test them at every turn and it has done its job. The opener was on the road against West Side, who has been ranked first or second all season and whose only loss was by one point to Snake River who has been ranked all season in the 3A classification. They have also faced 3A South Fremont which sports a 3-1 record thus far this season. Their win was against Soda Springs, which just played a close one against the 2A’s top team in North Fremont. It is that kind of a schedule that turns a team into a champion and that is what the Cougars feel they are.
Ririe is also thinking that it has championship material so this game should be a dandy. Ririe is coming off a narrow loss to West Side by the score of 18-0. The Bulldogs will not be a pushover and they dare anyone to say that they might be. This is a Nuclear Conference game and anyone who has watched any games in this conference over the years knows that they play some tough football. This game will be no different and it could come down to whoever has the ball on the last drive of the game. Both teams have speed and will use some deception in the course of the play as they work the ball up and down the field. The edge might be the scrappy, speedy, hustling defense of the Cougars, which has given them the chance to beat both Snake River and South Fremont and I hate to put it this way, but Ririe is no Snake River nor South Fremont. The Cougars will find a way to be in this game late into the fourth quarter and if things will finally go their way, they will come away with a win in this one.
Firth 28, Ririe 19
Aberdeen (1-3) vs. West Side (3-1) Friday at 7 p.m. @ Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
With the exception of opening night, this has been a miserable year for the Tigers of Aberdeen. For the West Side Pirates, they are a single point away from being 4-0 and they could have won that game were it not for a couple of late fourth quarter miscues that allowed the Panthers of Snake River to hold on for a 7-6 win. Other than that, you cannot find a flaw with the West Side Pirates.
For Aberdeen, they opened the season with a big 48-14 win over American Falls, which is something that they seem to do every year. What followed, however, is not what one would expect from the Tigers. They traveled to Declo, fully expecting to take care of business against the depleted Hornets and they fell to the Hornets 21-7. That was followed by a blowout loss to the North Fremont Huskies by a score of 44-8 and then a whitewashing to the Bear Lake Bears by the final of 21-0.
This is not a team that resembles anything coached by Jeff Duffin. You would never expect that they would be 1-3 at this juncture of the season. At the very least, they should or could have been 3-1 on the year, but they aren’t.
Can they right the ship quickly enough to rebound against the team that most people have picked to win the South East Idaho Conference or will they pull the upset of the still young season and prevail over the Pirates?
Common sense tells you that this one will be all West Side, but something inside me says just wait a minute and let’s look at this a bit closer. West Side has had things all its way so far this season. What if the Tigers were looking past Bear Lake last week and ahead to West Side? What if the Tigers will be back to being fully healthy with all parts of the team that tore American Falls apart back and running like a well oiled machine? What if there were extenuating circumstances in the three losses that none of us knew about? If all those things are actualities, then this game could be considered a toss-up. If not, then look for West Side to pile up the points in this one and Aberdeen’s season can all but be written off. At the start of the year, this was the game that was circled on the calendar. It is the game that has decided the conference winner for most of the past decade and many thought that it would be so again. I think this game will be much closer than many people think. I am not sure if Aberdeen can win the game, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they did.
I am going to side with West Side, just because they seem to be on such a strong roll right now.
West Side 22, Aberdeen 18
Well there you have it, Friday Night Lights for another week and there are some great games this week, so get out there and support your local favorite team and root them to victory.