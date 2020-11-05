BLACKFOOT – The football playoffs are now in full-scale mode, with the quarterfinals in place for all six of the state classifications.
Most of the brackets have the expected teams in the spots we were expecting them to be in and most of the teams who were expected to make the finals of each bracket are in position to win and get there. That is where we are today, but it may not be where we are come the end of the weekend.
There are three Bingham County teams still alive for a shot at a title and there is a very good chance they can still get there, although it may take an upset or two or at the very least a very strong showing this week in order to get there.
The local teams in action are Snake River, the champion of the 3A South East Idaho Conference; Blackfoot, the runner up in the High Country Conference and the second-ranked 4A team in the state according to the media poll released a week ago; and Firth, runner-up to North Fremont in the Nuclear Conference and the number three seeded team in the 2A bracket. That is a very good representation of teams from our area.
Let’s kick off with the first game of the week.
Snake River Panthers (3-5) at Kimberly Bulldogs (8-1) Thursday, 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Kimberly
The Panthers were very highly regarded over the course of the summer, leading up to the first game of the year. The Panthers returned eight starters on defense, a strong armed quarterback who could run, a dynamic wide receiver who during the summer seemed to catch everything within an arm’s length of him, and a strong coaching staff. What wasn’t to like?
Then came the opening game when the Panthers took to the road to play at Kimberly, where they are asked to go again as they begin their journey in this 2020 playoff scenario. Kimberly was the winner of that earlier match-up by the score of 30-26 and by all accounts, the Panthers had their chances to win that game, but just couldn’t get it done.
That loss started a string of four straight losses, including a shutout to the top-ranked team in the 2A classification, West Side, by the score of 34-0 and a close loss to Blackfoot, the number two ranked team in 4A by the final of 21-18.
They also lost a game to South Fremont by the final score of 40-19, back when the Cougars were undefeated and before the Panthers took a bye week during spud harvest break.
This is not unprecedented during recent years at Snake River, where four of the past five years, the Panthers have started poorly, won late and made the playoffs. The exception to this rule was one year ago when the Panthers were prominent from the start behind all-state running back Treyton Young who led the Panthers to the semifinals of the 3A playoffs.
The three wins for the Panthers started with a game against Teton, then close wins over Marsh Valley and American Falls, the two contests that gave the Panthers their conference title before a regular season loss to 4A Preston on the road.
The Bulldogs of Kimberly, on the other hand, have had clear sailing this year. They rattled off seven consecutive wins before Gooding came on the scene and snatched a conference championship away from the Bulldogs by the final score of 36-35 on a two-point conversion. The Bulldogs had beaten 4A schools like Burley and Mountain Home along the way to a 7-0 record and the top ranking in Idaho in 3A, ahead of schools like Sugar-Salem and others and established themselves as the team to beat in 3A this year.
That all changed with the Gooding loss, or did it?
Just because a single point has separated the Bulldogs from an unblemished season, should they be dismissed from title consideration? They showed they belong in the discussion for a state title with the win over Kellogg by a score of 69-12.
This is a scoring machine in Kimberly, and they have put points up on the scoreboard in bunches. Kimberly is averaging over 42 points per game, while only giving up 13 per game.
That doesn’t mean the Panthers are going to roll over and let the Bulldogs sail to a win in this game. The Bulldogs do have the home field advantage and that cannot be dismissed.
The first meeting between these two teams ended with Kimberly ahead 30-26. The Panthers had more than a chance to win that game and one has to wonder what would have happened if the Panthers would have won that contest. Would it have changed the mental aspect of the season and what the Panthers have done? You have to respect the Panthers for what they have done in turning their season around and getting to the playoffs. They have had time to heal up the minor little bumps and bruises that you get during the season and should be at the top of their game for this contest. This game will likely be a very tight game, but also a very good game where the best team should come out on top.
While most of the state is expecting the Bulldogs to win this one, I am going to lean the other way and side with the Panthers.
Call it instinct, call it a hunch, but I have to think a team that can focus on winning a conference title when everything is against you may just have that little bit extra that pushes them to a win in this quarterfinal match-up. Snake River has shown that they can score and they can also take time off the clock with a grind it out sort of a game. Against American Falls, the two teams each had exactly one possession in the first half and neither one scored. That is the kind of grinding it out that will confuse and frustrate Kimberly and that may be exactly what the Panthers will do to win this game. Keeping the ball away from the Bulldogs is one sure way of keeping the Panthers in the game.
My guess, and it is only a guess in this contest is that Snake River wins a close game.
Snake River 14, Kimberly 10 in a game that could, in all honesty, go either way.
Firth Cougars (6-3) vs. Bear Lake (5-4) 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in Firth at Cougar Stadium
The Firth Cougars may have played the toughest schedule in all of 2A this year. Their three losses, once to West Side by the score of 33-6, once to South Fremont by the final of 29-26 when South was undefeated and the Firth Cougars had the lead into the fourth quarter, and against Nuclear Conference champion North Fremont by the final of 22-6. In both the West Side game and the North Fremont game, the Cougars held the lead at 6-0, before giving up a touchdown or two in the late first half and couldn’t come back to regain the lead.
Throw in the rest of the Nuclear Conference games and their non-conference games and it has not been an easy schedule for the Cougars.
This is a team that is built around its defense and they have a very dynamic quarterback who can score from anywhere on the field and also via a kick run back or on defense. Last week, Gage Vasquez scored from 79 yards on a broken pass play where he took off and ran the ball. He has also scored on a pass interception and on an 87-yard kickoff return. Vasquez is simply an athlete with a lot of talent, speed and ability.
Add to that a strong run defense and suffocating pass defense and the Cougars look like a very tough team for anyone to take on this time of year.
The Cougars also can run the ball effectively with a bevy of running backs that all have speed and durability. Their wideouts are quick and have good hands, so scoring should not be an issue for the Cougars.
Their defense is where they have really shined this season.
Bear Lake, on the other hand, has been up and down this year. They have looked invincible at times, but they have also looked like a sieve at times and have been scored upon at will. The Bears lost to the Cougars earlier this season by the final of 40-19 and while it looked like a dominant win for Firth, it was reported to be closer than the final score showed.
My thought is that it was a Cougar win, on the road against a tough team, so it all added up to a game that they should have won and did.
This game is looking a lot like that game and the general feeling is that the Cougars are, if anything, a better team today than they were back then and that adds up to another big Cougar win.
The feeling here is that the Cougars are going to score early and score often and then turn it over to the running game and defense to post another win on a great season and earn a spot in the semifinals against the North Fremont Huskies next week. In either case, it should at least be a fun game to watch.
Blackfoot Broncos (8-1) at Emmett Huskies (8-2) 7 p.m. Friday in Emmett at Husky Stadium
This match-up is one of the more intriguing games in the playoffs this weekend. Two top quality teams as Blackfoot is the second place team from the High Country Conference and Emmett won the Southern Idaho Conference. Both belong in here and both have the credentials to claim to be the favorite.
Blackfoot has had an eventful campaign this fall, winning some games by more points than a squirrel has hidden nuts for the winters. Other times, the Broncos have eeked out a win, like the 15-14 win over Hillcrest and the 14-7 win over Shelley or the 21-18 win over Snake River. The bottom line is that they won those games and a lesser team may have lost them.
They also won games by scores of 42-12, 35-14 and 34-14, so they do know what it takes to get the job done.
Emmett, on the other hand, has simply been a scoring machine, averaging over 36 points per game and giving up around 22 points per game.
This looks like a game where both teams can put up some points, but will also give up some points as well.
The Broncos have been built around their defense, especially relying on them in the first half of games, until they get to the locker room and make some halftime adjustments to get the offense on track. Last week would be a classic example of that. The game was against Vallivue, which hails from the same conference as Emmett, and while leading 14-6, allowed a late second quarter score that seemingly gave the Falcons some momentum heading into the second half. The Broncos made their adjustments, came out in the third quarter and quickly put the game out of reach by scoring four times, three of them on pass plays between quarterback Jace Grimmett and wide receiver Ja’Vonte King. That had better not be the same tactic used this week against Emmett, because Emmett has more offensive weapons than did the Falcons and the Broncos may find themselves behind at halftime and not be able to recover sufficiently enough to gain the win.
The Broncos have the best running back in the state of Idaho in Teegan Thomas and they will need to get him going early on and keep him protected from blind side hits. If Thomas can get free a couple of times in the first half, it will go a long way to helping the Broncos win the game.
The Emmett squad, on the other hand, seems to want to power over, under and through you as they eat up the clock and rack up the yardage. That style of football is tough on a defense, and tires them out over the course of a game. If that is the game plan against the Broncos, then the ball hunting unit that is Blackfoot will possibly be able to gather in a turnover or two that could make the difference in the contest.
The Broncos’ defense is led by senior and three-year starter Stryker Wood, who is known for his hits, ball stripping ability and interceptions. He leads the team in most defensive categories and is looking for a big game this week to ensure the Broncos another chance at getting to the finals this year.
King, only a sophomore, has become Grimmett’s favorite target and has been able to use his big lanky body to shield himself and the ball from would-be defenders intent on taking the ball away.
He has become more and more involved in the offense and that is a good thing for Blackfoot. I am sure the Huskies will see that on the films and will do something to counter that with their defense, which could open the passing game up even more and get Carter Layton and Jaxon Ball involved more in the passing game. That is essential if the Broncos are to return to Blackfoot as a winner on Friday night.
If things go as planned, Blackfoot will win this game, setting up a likely contest next week, most likely against Bishop Kelly, which would be the third straight member of the Southern Idaho Conference to play the Broncos.
Either way, if you are traveling to Emmett for tonight’s game, travel safe and enjoy the game.
I have been on the Broncos’ bandwagon the whole season, so there is no reason to think they won’t come through once again with a win against a quality opponent.
Blackfoot 34, Emmett 28 in a barn burner every step of the way.