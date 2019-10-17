BLACKFOOT – Well, football fans, we have made it to the end of the high school football season. We only have this week and then the regular season finale next week before we find out who moves on and where all of the playoff scenarios will play out.
We have seen the Blackfoot Broncos off to one of their best starts in years and if they win out, they will be one of the favorites in the 4A classification as the playoffs begin. The important thing for the Broncos is that they don’t lose their focus and finish strong so that they will secure the top seed from District 6 and avoid having to play against the top seed from District 3. For the most part, the state championship has come down to the final game match-up and it has been between District 3’s top seed and District 6’s top seed. We should be so lucky to see that play out once again.
Snake River has looked strong this year and should win their conference as well. Save a two-point loss to Gooding and a six-point loss to Teton in a driving snowstorm, the Panthers would be undefeated and most likely ranked first or second in the state in 3A. They must also take care of business the final two weeks and advance on to the playoffs on a high.
Firth has a tough couple of weeks left, beginning with North Fremont tonight. We will be able to measure just how far the young Cougars have come this year with how they play on the road against the Huskies who have been nothing short of dominating all season long.
Aberdeen will also make the playoffs if they win out and if last week is any indication, they may have gotten their problems sorted out.
Sho-Ban and Shelley, unfortunately, will not make the playoffs this year, but there is hope for the years to come for both programs as they are rebuilding and have a lot of young players that have benefited from playing time this season.
Blackfoot (6-1, 3-0 in conference) @ Idaho Falls (3-4, 2-1 in conference) 7 p.m. Friday @ Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls
The good news for Idaho Falls is that they have overcome an 0-3 start to the season and have won three of their past four games. The only loss in that four-game stretch was to Skyline, who has proven that they are still a pretty good team. The bad news is that they have Blackfoot and Hillcrest left on their schedule and I don’t think that anyone in Idaho expects that they will win either game.
That doesn’t mean that they won’t come out firing and make a good game of things. They are still dangerous and they can score points and Blackfoot, for all of the great defensive plays and stands that they have had in the past few weeks, are still suspect on defense at times and can give up the big play. The Broncos need to maintain their focus and win the game against the Tigers this week and they will effectively wrap up the top seed from this district for the state playoffs.
The Broncos need to come out and establish the run early, use the passing game as needed and rely on the good judgment that quarterback Craig Young has shown with his running ability of late to throw the defense off guard a bit. The defense simply needs to be what they are, a hustling, hard hitting, opportunistic defense and not give up the big plays and take home the win. Don’t try and be fancy, just do what they do the best and add another win to the win column. This one should be all Broncos and should be over early.
Blackfoot 35, Idaho Falls 10
Snake River (5-2, 1-0 in conference play) vs. American Falls (2-4, 0-0 in conference play) 7 p.m. Friday night @ Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
The Snake River Panthers are a good football team. There is no doubt about it. Offensively, they can run the ball, throw the ball, they have speed and a strong offensive line. Defensively, they hustle and they scramble and they can come up with a big turnover when needed. Both of the team’s losses have come on the road, but this game is at home, so there shouldn’t be any worry there. The opposition this week is American Falls, who will be trying to beat the Panthers for the second year in a row. Relax, it isn’t going to happen this week. I will give the Beavers credit for their two wins, but really, the only times that they have really had any offense at all this year have been in those two wins. Filer, who the Beavers beat on the road, has a single win on the year, by one point over Wendell who hasn’t won a game in like a million years. The other game was against Battle Mountain, Nev., who would have a hard time beating a bad 2A team in Idaho.
This game should be an easy win for the Panthers and the running game of Snake River should have a field day against the American Falls defense. Look for Treyton Young in particular to have a big game tonight. This game should be over before halftime.
Snake River 49, American Falls 6
Firth (3-3, 2-0 in conference play) @ North Fremont (6-0, 2-0 in conference play) 7 p.m. Friday @ Husky Stadium in Ashton
For all intents and purposes, this is the Nuclear Conference title game. Both teams are unbeaten in conference play and both teams look to be solid favorites in their season finale next week. This game could come down to how well the young Cougars of Firth can handle the hype surrounding the Huskies.
North Fremont is the best 2A team in the state and they know it and so do all of the football fans in Idaho. The big question will be whether the Cougars believe it. The young Cougars have a roster filled with sophomores and freshmen who have exactly six games of varsity football experience. They are talented, without a doubt, but there are players on North Fremont’s team that have more experience in just playoff action than the Cougars have in their entire careers.
The Huskies average nearly 40 points per game and are only giving up a touchdown per game on defense. That is pretty dominating football that they play and they will try and scare the Cougars with their strength and power game right from the start.
I am not going to say that the Cougars will win this game, but there is something about this team that makes you like them and their effort, so you have to give them a chance and credit for not shaking in their boots at the prospect of playing on the road in such a meaningful game. This one is going to go the Huskies’ way in the long run, but the Cougars will surprise some with how they play the game.
North Fremont 42, Firth 18
Shelley (0-6, 0-3 in conference) vs. Skyline (4-3, 2-1 in conference) 7 p.m. Friday at Russets Stadium
Shelley is averaging about seven points per game on offense and giving up over 40 per game. Skyline is averaging about 30 points per game and giving up over 25 per game. That alone should tell you how this game is going to go.
Shelley just doesn’t have the weapons to compete and Skyline has a history of trying to take advantage of teams that are struggling. The Grizzlies will try and run the score up if they can and I am not sure that Shelley will be able to stop them from doing just that. The only team that has not put up 35 or more points on the Russets has been a really bad Bonneville team that only could muster 21 points. Skyline is not Bonneville and they will run the score up if they can. It is going to be a bad night for the Russets. I hope that I am wrong, but I am afraid that I am not.
Skyline 49, Shelley 6
Aberdeen (2-4) @ Soda Springs (1-5) 7 p.m. @ Cardinals Stadium in Soda Springs
This has not been the season that either team expected to have this year. The Tigers of Aberdeen are used to winning and being in the mix of the talk about the 2A state championships. They opened the season with a dominating win over American Falls, just like they always seem to do. Then came four straight losses before they righted the ship against Marsing.
If the Tigers are truly back to their old selves, it could be a very long night for the Cardinals. Soda Springs won its first game last week when they took down American Falls, but then again, doesn’t everyone look like a state champion when they play the Beavers? This one looks like it should be all about the Tigers trying to get back their swagger and pick up a win that could propel them into the state playoffs. We all know that once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen. The Tigers should be able to do about anything they want offensively and the defense needs to merely sustain the effort and the game should be theirs and the swagger returns as the teams leave the field. This one is definitely the Tigers’ to win or lose and the feeling here is that they will win the game pretty handily, pleasing the Tigers faithful with the effort and the the win.
Aberdeen 35, Soda Springs 18
Sho-Ban Chiefs @ Clark-Watersprings 3:30 Friday @ Clark County
The last time these two teams faced off against each other, it was Watersprings 60, Sho-Ban 0. This will be a repeat of that game and maybe worse. The Chiefs are just limited in what they can do and when you combine that with some injuries, it isn’t a good thing for football.
This is a case of maybe IHSAA shouldn’t allow for two teams to combine resources just to field a team. Especially now that neither Clark County or Watersprings needs to combine resources any longer. They both have enough players to field a team on their own and it would be more competitive for teams like Sho-Ban to be able to compete. It just isn’t good football and not much fun to watch.
Clark-Watersprings 60, Sho-Ban 0
That wraps up another edition of Friday Night Lights for this week. Just one more week of regular season after this and then we head into the playoffs. Exciting and great football is just ahead as we head down the stretch and determine the state champions in all of the classifications.