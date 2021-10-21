Well football fans, we have reached the final week of the regular season for high school football. Next week begins the state playoffs and the new MaxPreps RPI System for selection of teams. It should be interesting to see who gets in and who gets left out and who we all think should be in the playoffs and don’t make it.
This week, there are some key matchups that will determine conference titles in the High Country Conference and the Nuclear Conference, among others. Should be an interesting week of football.
BLACKFOOT (3-5) vs. BONNEVILLE (2-6) 7 pm Hartkopf Field in Blackfoot
Blackfoot is one of three teams tied for the top spot in the High Country Conference with a 2-1 conference record. The other two teams, Shelley and Skyline, meet in Idaho Falls on Friday night as well. If Shelley wins against Skyine, they will be conference champs, If Skyline wins, then Blackfoot will be conference champs. It is a messy, scary scenario for these three teams because any one of them could get left out based upon RPI standings.
This is an interesting game. Of Blackfoot’s five losses, four of them have been by one point, so the Broncos could just as easily be 7-1 right now instead of 3-5. That being said, they lost those four games and they are where they are by their own doing.
Bonneville started the year at 0-5, then beat Shelley and Hillcrest before losing to 5A Thunder Ridge last week. They are definitely better right now than they have been at any time of the year, which should cause some worry for Blackfoot. The Bees have a decent defense and it will be up to that defense to keep them in the game against the Broncos.
The Broncos, on the other hand, need to be able to balance out their offense this week between the run and the pass. Last week, the passing game worked better than the running game as they went to receivers other than Ja’Vonte King early on and found some success. Teams will try to take King out of the offense to the best of their ability, much like Shelley did a week ago. King did get free late in the game, when he scored the tying touchdown and then scored twice more in the overtime and it still wasn’t enough to bet Blackfoot the “W.” If he gets involved early on against Bonneville, then it could be a long night for Bonneville. If not, then it could be another nail-biter for Blackfoot.
Bonneville has been very good when they play against 4A schools. The only 4A school that dominated them was Skyline and the defending state champions are in a position to win the HCC once again, so they are better than many people think. They only lost by two points to Century and by seven points to Preston, so they are a danger to Blackfoot if the Broncos don’t come ready to play from the opening kickoff.
The Broncos need to get some of the pressure off of quarterback Jaxon Grimmett, whether it is a blocking issue, or creating some sort of a running game. They simply have to get Grimmett some time to throw the ball if that is what they are going to do offensively. In any case, the offensive schemes need to be cleaner and fewer mistakes made by the line. It all has to be cleaned up or the Broncos will be in trouble from the start.
Blackfoot is the better team, their personnel appear to be better, but they just haven’t been able to put it all together on the field. This is the week that they need to do that.
It is Senior Night, it is a must-win game or the season will likely be over for Blackfoot so it will be interesting to see which Bronco team shows up this week.
It is Blackfoot’s game to win or lose.
Blackfoot 21, Bonneville 15
SNAKE RIVER (4-3) vs PRESTON (5-3) 7 pm Harrison Field
Both schools are in second place in their conference and no longer control their own destiny. They both could make the playoffs, or they both could be left out, so they both need to play a good, solid game this week to enhance their chances of getting into the playoffs next week.
Snake River is coming off a big win against American Falls a week ago, but then again, who doesn’t have a big game when they play American Falls these days? Even 2A schools seem to be able to light up the Beavers when they play so beating them really isn’t all that big of an achievement.
Preston was topped by Pocatello, who seems to think they are in the running for the top seed in the tournament, but who really knows how the RPI is going to shake out when everything is said and done.
Preston is scoring at 19.5 points per game while giving up 17 points per game.
Snake River on the other hand is scoring at 30.5 points per game while giving up 25 points per game. Those totals include 155 points scored in just three games, against Kimberly, American Falls and Teton. Those three teams are averaging over 30 points per game defensively, so the Panthers score against those that can’t defend. How do they do the rest of the time? They score only an average of 15 points per game.
Preston, on the other hand, has been much more consistent in their scoring and their defense. Their high point total of the year was against Century with 32 points, their low was when Shelley held them to six points. It seems likely that Preston will score in the mid-20s in this game and the big question will be whether Preston’s defense is better than Snake River’s offense.
Both teams prefer to run the ball, although recently, Snake River has shown that they have a deep pass threat in the combination of quarterback Cole Gilbert and receiver Rylan Anderson and if the pair can connect once against Preston, it could go a long way to winning this game. If they can’t, then it is going to be a game where the time is shortened and the clock seems to be running the whole time with both teams running 80 percent of the time.
The Panthers have a good inside-outside game with Stailey going outside and Hawker inside, which is great and a problem for Preston.
Preston has a solid defensive line and a good corps of linebackers, which is a problem for Snake River. The big question will end up being which one will win out?
The guess here is that Preston will be the team that gets the edge here, even though the Panther faithful will turn out in force and the crowd could be the factor that sways things one way or the other.
Preston 24, Snake River 21
SHELLEY (6-2) vs SKYLINE (4-4) 7 pm Ravsten Stadium, Idaho Falls
Shelley began the year at 5-0, before missteps against Bonneville and Pocatello. They appeared to fix whatever problems they had last week, when they traveled to Blackfoot and upset the Broncos, handing them a fourth one-point loss this season. This is the same team that beat Skyline back in week four of the season, so hopes are high in Shelley this week.
It also needs to be told that this is a very important game for Shelley, Skyline and Blackfoot as all three teams enter the week tied at the top of the High Country Conference standings. It gets confusing from there, but basically, if Shelley wins, they are the champs, if Skyline wins, they need Blackfoot to lose to be the champs and if Blackfoot wins, they need Shelley to lose to be the champs. Pretty confusing, but the conference winner gets a bye in the first week of the playoffs and that is important with the new RPI system that determines the teams that get into the playoffs and those that will stay at home.
Back to the game. Shelley’s strength is its running game and they have a 1,000-yard rusher in the backfield that they will need a big game from this week in Ryker Clinger. They also have a very versatile runner in Kaden Kidman who needs to do his share as well.
It appears that what gets Shelley into trouble is if they fall behind by two scores because then they seem to start gambling both on offense and defense and that is not a good thing. If they stay close in a game or have a lead, they are able to do what they do best and that is run the ball and play solid defense. It appears that is the key to winning this game, keep it close, play solid defense and go from there.
Skyline has been a bit confusing this year.
They lost three of their first four games, including the loss to Blackfoot and their only win was against Thunder Ridge. They were struggling on offense and their defense wasn’t living up to what is the usual Grizzly standards, the thing that has brought them recent success and a couple of state titles as well.
They will need to continue that trend if they want to win this game, and the big question will be can they stop the running game of Shelley and force them to pass? If they do, they will win. If they don’t, they probably will fall by the wayside as another good team that had trouble putting things together when it mattered.
Both teams are talented, but in different ways, so injuries will be vital in this one. Whichever team shows up the healthiest will be one step closer to sealing the deal and making the playoffs. The team that doesn’t show up healthy may already have one foot in the offseason, getting ready for basketball and wrestling.
It shall be interesting to see which way this one will go. Home field advantage will likely be the determining factor, so the Shelley fans will need to show up and be heard on Friday night.
Slight edge going to Skyline, but they play the games and that is what sports is all about.
Skyline 21, Shelley 20
FIRTH (6-1) vs. NORTH FREMONT (7-0) 7 pm, Friday night at Firth High School
This game is for all the marbles as far as the Nuclear Conference is concerned.
Both teams have rolled through the regular season and between the two teams, they have but one loss and that has come at the hands of the two-time defending state champions West Side Pirates, who have won 28 straight games.
These two teams almost seem a mirror image of one another and rightfully so. They both have been built defense first. If you look a their schedules this year, you will see a lot of similarities between the two.
North Fremont averages 48 points on offense, while Firth averages 47. North averages 19 on defense, Firth a bit better at 10 points per game.
If you look at the conference foes, Firth has done a bit better it seems. Against West Jefferson, Firth beat them 48-8, while North Fremont was 34-22; against Salmon, Firth won 55-0, while North beat them 64-0 and against Ririe, Firth was 75-0, while North was 58-20. Edge goes to Firth in conference play.
In non-conference play, Firth has had the tougher schedule, playing West Side and South Fremont, while North played Melba and Filer. Edge goes to Firth once again.
Power rankings, the two teams are identical. In MaxPreps RPI Rankings, Firth has a 26.1 ranking, while North has a 17.1 ranking. Edge once again goes to Firth.
Firth will have the home field advantage so the edge goes to Firth there.
I am always leery when a game of this magnitude has so many little things pointing to one team over the other because it always seems to go the other way. This one is going to go to the team that wants it the most and that can do the most things offensively and defensively that the other team cannot do.
The Firth players have been looking at this game as the season breaker for them all year long, while North Fremont has been sailing along with their unbeaten record.
Firth has a great offensive and defensive line this year, much better than last year and they have been spending countless hours in the weight room before the season and even during the season and there will like the true difference.
This game will be won in the trenches and the edge seems to be pointing towards Firth in this one. They are just a bit better than North Fremont all along the way and the edge is going to go to them, even if it is a narrow edge. With great games all over Bingham Country this week, this game stands out as the one you should want to see more than any other.
I am going to take Firth in this one.
Firth 27, North Fremont 22
ABERDEEN (3-4) vs. BEAR LAKE (4-3) 7 pm Thursday, at Aberdeen High School
This game is about as evenly matched a game as there will be this year in southeast Idaho. This is the battle for second place behind West Side in conference play and a likely spot in the playoffs, while the other team may just sit at home and watch.
Both teams are averaging 25 points on offense, Bear Lake a bit better on defense, Aberdeen has the tougher strength of schedule, playing American Falls, West Side, North Fremont and Declo; while Bear Lake boasts of games against West Side, Firth and Jackson Hole. Slight edge goes to Aberdeen in this one.
Bear Lake is slightly higher ranked than Aberdeen in the RPI, but that is mainly because of the teams the two have played and both teams are in the top nine where there are 12 that will qualify to the state playoffs. That one is too close to call here as both could make the playoffs regardless.
Firth put up 45 points on Bear Lake, but then again, Declo put up 37 against Aberdeen.
I think Aberdeen is slightly better than Bear Lake and gets home field advantage as well and the home crowd should be enough to carry the team to a win over the Bears.
Look for Aberdeen to establish the run early on and let the defense carry the team from there. If they can do that, then this game may not even be very close.
Bear Lake will do the opposite, and try and throw against the Tigers, but you can ask Firth how well that worked against the Cougars so many weeks ago. Firth’s defense dominated the passing game and picked off the Bears several times in that one-sided contest. Look for Aberdeen to play the passing lanes and try and duplicate what Firth was able to do. Now that all being said, you have to remember that Firth has the superior defensive line and they harassed the Bear Lake quarterback into several bad throws which led to those interceptions. Can Aberdeen duplicate that or not may be the telling point in this game.
I feel Aberdeen is the better team right now and that is the main reason, in addition to coaching, that will give the Tigers this one and a big edge in getting to the playoffs.
Aberdeen 29, Bear Lake 17
That wraps things up for the final week of the regular season and bring on the playoffs!