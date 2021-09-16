We have made it one-third of the way through the prep football season and there have been some delights (Shelley football) and some disappointments as well.
This week, things will have to begin to get serious. It is the middle portion of most teams’ schedules and now is the time to begin to put up, or it will be time to shut up. It is a crucial point in the season and after this week, we will definitely know who the contenders are and who the pretenders are. It is almost now or never time for some teams and we will know a lot more come Sunday morning.
SHELLEY (3-0) at CANYON RIDGE (0-3) 7 pm, Riverhawks Field, Twin Falls, Idaho
Shelley has surprised some people by going 3-0 in their first three games and while the competition may not have been the top of the line for a 4A team, the first two games came on the road before a big win last week for Homecoming. For a team that has a lot of youngsters on it, head coach Josh Wells has played it close to the vest and brought this team along slowly, building confidence along the way.
The offense may have only scored 15 points in their opener against Preston, but you must remember that Preston is only a year or two removed from multiple trips to the state playoffs and the Russet defense held them to only six points in that game which took place in Preston. Preston also had a game under their belts when that one took place, a win over Lakeland, and have won two games since that time against Star Valley and Bonneville. Not a terrible way to start.
Since then, Shelley went on the road and took care of business against multiple state title winner Sugar-Salem, who has made a habit of beating 4A schools over the years. Not this time, as Shelley beat the Diggers 20-7. Improvement on offense and defense moves the Russets up in some people’s minds
Then came the home opener against Jerome. The Russets loved playing on their own turf for the first time of the season and they really broke out in a big way. The strings on the offense were loosened up a bit and they turned running back Ryker Clinger loose and he responded in a really big way. The final score was 49-7.
You can see that the Russets were built on defense and the defense has stepped up and produced. The offense, while conservative in the early going, has gradually been allowed to shine as well and they are now averaging a much better 28 points per game and numbers should continue to climb in the coming weeks.
Canyon Ridge, on the other hand, seems to be having trouble getting out of their own way. They are off to an 0-3 start, which includes losses to 3A Gooding, a very good 3A team, and in a big way to 5A Twin Falls. They are probably a bit better than Jerome, but not good enough that they should present much of a contest against the Russets. That being said, the Riverhawks are only averaging around eight points per game and have had trouble scoring so the Shelley defense may have a great day against this team.
Defensively, they have given up 44 and 48 points in consecutive games so the Shelley offense needs to continue the weekly improvement, score when the opportunity presents itself and not make mistakes that keep the Riverhawks in the game.
The way Shelley has been going, it is hard to see anything but another win in the win column for Shelley this week as they go to 4-0 for the first time since 2016, back when they were still a 3A school. Welcome to the big time, Shelley, you have worked hard to get here.
Shelley 42, Canyon Ridge 14
FIRTH (2-1) vs. SOUTH FREMONT (3-0) 7 pm Friday, Cougar Stadium on the campus of Firth High School
The Firth Cougars were one of the worst kept secrets in all of Idaho high school football when the season started. They were ranked second, behind two-time state title holder West Side, who had just downed the Cougars 49-0 in last year’s state championship game.
As they say, that was then and this is now. Firth, on the road against West Side, held the lead deep into the fourth quarter 14-12. That is when, with only 10 seconds remaining on the clock and facing a fourth down play from the Cougars 35 yard line, West Side was able to score and take the lead 20-14 and only leaving five seconds on the clock.
Intending to squib kick the ball on the ensuing kickoff, the ball got away from West Side, and Firth running back Burton Park gathered in in on the 15 yard line and the next thing you knew, he was crossing the goal line with the tying score as time ran out on the clock. The Cougars missed the extra point and the game headed into overtime, where West Side would prevail by the final of 26-20.
Things haven’t changed much since then, as both Firth and West Side have won both of their games and remain 1-2 in the state media polls, probably right where they belong.
South Fremont, on the other hand, was a pretty much unknown commodity at the season’s start.
They have run off wins against Timberlake, Salmon and Aberdeen, but what do we really know about them? Timberlake has not been much in the form of a football powerhouse, but I will give them that win simply because it was against a 3A school.
The wins over Salmon and Aberdeen, however, were games they should have won and won easily. For instance, Salmon has a single winning record in the past five years. They almost always start the year off with a win over Anaconda from Montana, and then it is a series of losses to everyone else. Not much to hang your hat on with that team.
Aberdeen, likewise, almost always starts their year with a win over American Falls and this year was no exception, but lopsided losses to Declo and South Fremont do not lead to any confidence builders for the Tigers and really count against South Fremont in the big picture.
This game is going to be a match-up between speed (Firth) and size and power (South Fremont). The experience edge will go to Firth, who returns nearly everyone off the team that finished second to West Side a year ago and we have already seen how that has fared for teams like Soda Springs and Bear Lake. The Firth Cougars can do things offensively that South Fremont can only dream about, so the edge there will go to Firth.
Defensively, Firth is good, very good. They have the leading sack man in high school according to Max Preps, an honor that he won a year ago as well, and Athon Blonquist may be one of the keys.
Most offenses have to double team both Blonquist and Ortiz for Firth, which leaves others open to make plays and they have been taking advantage of that. Fatigue may enter into the equation, but I believe that Firth has sufficient depth to withstand that aspect of the game.
Most high school teams get between seven and nine opportunities on offense. The past two weeks, Firth has been as close to perfect as you can get in converting those opportunities. If they only score on five of eight, they will still have roughly 30-35 points and that should be enough to win this game.
I give the edge to Firth, playing at home and playing in front of a homecoming crowd is enough to give them the win, but they may have to earn it this week.
Firth 34, South Fremont 20
BLACKFOOT (1-2) at SKYLINE (1-2) 7 pm Friday, Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls
Both of these teams had expectations of a better record than what they will bring into this game.
Blackfoot fell in their first two games by one point in each of them, while Skyline lost by a single point in the Rocky Mountain Rumble to Green Canyon out of Utah and then fell 28-14 to the top-ranked Rigby Trojans in Holt Arena a week ago.
Blackfoot, despite the two one-point losses, has shown some signs of having an offense as they have put up 93 points on the scoreboard in their three games, a cool average of 31 per contest.
Skyline has scored 68 points in their three games, an average of nearly 23 points per game, but the defense has been stronger for Skyline than for Blackfoot by 62-81. This game could be a shootout, or it could go the other way and be more of a slugfest. The important things to remember are that for all the hype that comes with this game, the winner will only be 2-2 and the loser will be 1-3 and as much as you hate to say it, this could be a game that decides the late October fate of one of these teams when it comes to deciding who goes to the state playoffs or stays at home and watches. It is early in the season to think that may be the case, but it certainly looks that way on paper and there is still a lot of football to play.
This confrontation between the Broncos and the Grizzlies has taken on the role of rivalry since one or the other has been the team in the High Country Conference over the past number of years. The funny thing is that it has been a one-sided rivalry in that Skyline has won every contest dating back to 2015.
Sure, most of them have been close games, but occasionally things get away from Blackfoot and the scoreboard lights up in favor of Skyline.
From the looks of things, this game is going to be a question of whether Blackfoot’s defense can keep the Grizzlies from scoring 30-35 points. They haven’t exactly proven that they are capable of doing that this season, at least not to this point in time.
Blackfoot will also need to get the offense going early instead of playing catch-up to the teams that they are playing and I am not sure that Skyline will allow that to happen. For instance, Snake River held a 14-7 lead midway into the third period before Blackfoot was able to tie the game up and score again and again to put the game away. Skyline is not Snake River, so the likelihood of that happening this week is not very high.
Skyline is still getting a lot of respect from the media in the polls of course and Blackfoot none at all, so there is that factor to also consider.
My guess is that Blackfoot will continue to try and showcase Austin Ramirez and the truth of the matter is that Kort Capson is the better option, especially inside. They need to pass more on first and second down, especially early in the game in order to force the defense to be more honest. Failure to do so will create a situation where the Broncos will likely be trailing once again, early in the game, and playing catch-up to the Grizzlies. That is not a good recipe for success against Skyline.
Skyline will do what they have to to get on the board early and turn the game over to their defense, which has been solid this season. If they get a 14-point lead, one almost has to know that the Grizzlies are going to win the contest because that is how it has gone for the past six years between these two teams.
This game has the look of another win for Skyline.
Skyline 34, Blackfoot 24
ABERDEEN (1-2) at SODA SPRINGS (1-1) 7 pm Friday, Cardinal Stadium, Soda Springs
Following its usual opening game win over American Falls, Aberdeen has lost lopsided games to Declo and South Fremont, a pair of undefeated teams, one in 2A and one in 3A.
Soda Springs on the other hand, opened with a big win over Ririe 36-0 before being ambushed by Firth 57-8. Aberdeen is no Firth, but then again, Soda Springs is no Ririe, so this game will most likely be a much more reasonable contest in terms of who will win and how competitive it will be.
The two teams are probably much more competitive than you might think and this should be a pretty tight contest right down to the fourth quarter.
While Aberdeen doesn’t have the firepower of Firth, they do have a good 1-2 punch in their quarterback and running back combination of Brody Beck and Cale Adamson, a converted lineman. They are both fast and can rack up the yards if not accounted for by the defense.
Soda Springs has quarterback Tugg Kap who is a returning all-conference player, but they are still waiting for running back Dawson Martinson to take hold of his position and make a statement. Firth was able to keep both players in check several weeks ago and the feeling is that Aberdeen will be able to do the same thing this week.
This game probably will not feature many plays of the week, but the team that does execute the best will most likely be the winner here.
Defense will be front and center of this contest and the score will likely be lower than one might expect. In other words, don’t look for the 57 points that Firth put up against Soda Springs or the 40-plus that Declo put up against Aberdeen.
The punting game and the kicking game in general will be in the spotlight this week as the goal will be to pin the opponent deep in their own territory and force them to work their way out of trouble. The team that does that will be the winner of the contest.
That team, at least on paper, appears to be Aberdeen. They have had more success with their key offensive players this year than has Soda Springs, so it isn’t that tough to figure out that the Tigers should and likely will win this game.
Aberdeen 28, Soda Springs 20