BLACKFOOT – We are almost at the halfway mark of the high school football season in Bingham County and it is time for the local teams to put up or shut up, so to speak.
The preliminaries are done and now it is time for the contenders to step forward and make it known that they are ready for the main event.
Four of the six Bingham County teams are on the road this week and they are all facing important contests that they need to win.
Blackfoot Broncos (2-1) @ Thunder Ridge (2-1) tonight, 7 p.m. @ Thunder Ridge High School
Blackfoot looked impressive on offense in its season opening win over Lakeland in Holt Arena, but then laid an egg when they hosted Star Valley, Wyo., and lost 28-14. They rebounded for a 21-14 win over Bonneville a week ago to move their record to 2-1, but I get the feeling that this team might be a bit like last year’s team in that they look good one week and then not so good the next. If that is the case, then this is a down week and on the road against a 5A team that has rebounded from a disappointing first year a year ago.
Thunder Ridge coach Jeff Marshall is a Blackfoot transplant, so there isn’t anything that Blackfoot can throw at him that will be a surprise. Thunder Ridge is 2-0 this season in its new stadium and they would love to make it 3-0 against the Broncos.
There is a common opponent for Blackfoot and Thunder Ridge and it is Bonneville, who the Broncos edged at home last week and who the Titans beat 32-20 in the first week of the season.
This game looks very tough on paper, but with it being a home game for the Titans, Marshall knowing the Broncos probably as well as Stan Buck does, and the fact that they beat Bonneville by 12 points when Blackfoot only beat the Bees by seven points and Thunder Ridge being undefeated at home this year, I give the edge to the Titans in what could be a very good game.
Thunder Ridge 31, Blackfoot 24
Snake River Panthers (3-0) @ Gooding Senators (2-1) tonight, 7 p.m. @ Gooding High School
The Snake River Panthers are 3-0, their first 3-0 start under head coach Jeb Harrison, and that has people talking about a state championship. While the talk may be a bit premature, it is good to see the excitement return to the Panthers faithful and to see the spring in the step of the athletes who are putting it on the line each week.
The Panthers reside in the number five spot in the most recent media football poll in the 3A classification and it is a spot that they have held for the entire season. This week, they face the Gooding Senators who are on the list of “those receiving votes” in the poll, so this could be a real test for the Panthers with it being a road game and all.
Gooding has scored 61, 34, and 42 points in its three games, so they have a very potent offense and they will be facing a defense that has been on the ropes at times, but always stepped up when needed. For instance, a week ago, the Panthers played Firth, who although trailing 20-19 against the Panthers, had the ball and were driving in the fourth quarter for a potential go-ahead score. The Panthers defense stepped up, intercepting the Cougars on two consecutive possessions to end the Cougars’ chances at the big upset. That says a lot for the Panthers. They will need a similar effort this week against Gooding in order to keep their undefeated record intact. With Gooding showing that they can put points on the board, 137 so far in three games, this one could turn into a scoring fest and the Panthers are equipped to match point for point with the Senators.
The star of the Panthers offense thus far would have to be senior running back Treyton Young, who has the ability to do a lot of things for the Panthers. He runs with power and speed and he can be a dangerous receiver out of the backfield. The Panthers will likely try and get the ball into his hands as many times as they can this weekend.
The game may come down to which team can put up a great defensive stand at the most critical time. It will be Snake River’s speed against the size and strength of the Senators.
This one could be a good, old-fashioned shootout, which would favor Gooding.
Gooding 35, Snake River 31
Shelley (0-3) @ Idaho Falls (0-3) tonight, 7 p.m. @ Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls
To say that the start of the season has not been what Russets fans would have wanted is an understatement. With new coach Josh Wells in place, the Russets were looking for good things to happen. What has transpired is a team that has scored 22 points on offense and given up 152 points in three games.
The good news is that they are facing a team that defensively is just as porous as the Russets, having given up a total of 123 points on the year, but the Tigers have scored 68 points themselves. This one has all the earmarks of a shoot-out in the OK Corral, with both teams getting on the board and the last team with the ball winning the game. Shelley has faced better competition than has Idaho Falls and that may be the edge that the Russets need to get a W in the win column this week. It could very well come down to mistakes and the hope here is that the Russets can get a clean game under their belts and pick up that win.
Shelley 28, Idaho Falls 27
Firth (1-2) vs. South Fremont (2-1) tonight, 7 p.m. @ Cougar Stadium in Firth
This is a very gutsy Firth Cougar team taking on South Fremont in a battle of the Cougars. Firth had the unbeaten Snake River Panthers on the ropes a week ago until two untimely turnovers cost them a chance at the win. Firth lost to a highly ranked team in West Side, shut out Soda Springs and then lost to undefeated Snake River. South Fremont lost to an underachieving team in Fruitland, clobbered West Jefferson, and shut out Bear Lake. The two teams look pretty much the same, so this could be a really close contest and come down to the home field advantage and mistakes in the form of turnovers.
I like the grittiness of the Firth squad and although they are very young, they have some leadership from their seniors and athletic ability in their youth. Before the season is over, they are going to be very good and make some noise in the Nuclear Conference and hopefully in the state playoffs. South Fremont is a 3A school and that is always dangerous for a 2A school simply because of size and numbers. I think the edge goes to South Fremont, but I still like the Firth bunch a lot.
Firth 20, South Fremont 19
Aberdeen (1-2) vs. Bear Lake (2-1) tonight, 7 p.m. @ Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
Aberdeen fully expected to have a better record at this time of the year than they do. They did what was expected at American Falls opening night, but didn’t come through against Declo as expected and had a huge letdown against North Fremont, who might be the best team in the state in 2A this year. Head coach Jeff Duffin expressed his frustration a week ago and you can expect that things were turned up a notch in practice this week.
Bear Lake handled a Rich, Utah, team opening weekend, edged past Jackson Hole, before falling to South Fremont a week ago. Hard to get a handle on the Bears, so you have to revert back to the history books to see what will transpire this weekend.
Aberdeen has always been tough on defense and explosive on offense and that should not change in this game. Look for the Tigers to establish themselves with the run early and then turn things over to the defense to close out the game. It could get ugly, but then again, the Tigers may just keep the Bears in the game late into the fourth quarter. Only time will tell.
Aberdeen 34, Bear Lake 16
Sho-Ban (0-3) @ Clark-Watersprings (1-2) this afternoon 4 p.m. @ Warriors Field in Idaho Falls
The Sho-Ban Chiefs have had a baptism by fire in the eight-man football contests as they have traveled far to play against Pyramid Lake and Owhyee and faced Rockland who proved to be a tough nut to crack. The Chiefs have given up at least 50 points in each of the three games they have played, but they have also scored as many as 30 points so they have been able to give and take.
The Warriors have scored 80 points this year, but they have also given up 104, so they lack in defense what they have in offense.
The stats favor the Warriors and they are playing at home, so it will be an uphill battle for the Chiefs.
This is a growing season for the Chiefs, who had a large number of players turn out for football after not playing for a couple of years due to lack of players.
New coach Tim Wilson has got the program rolling, but he will be having some growing pains just like the players will as they learn the game and the competition. As they become more accustomed to the game, they will get better and will begin to start winning. Unfortunately for the Chiefs and their fans, it probably won’t be this week.
Clark-Watersprings 50, Sho-Ban 30