Most teams have played five games at this point in the season and while some of the teams have already shown us what they are or are not, there are a few classifications that are still wide open and while most state high school football playoff spots are still wide open, there are few teams that have laid claim to a spot and are now getting ready for those playoffs, just a few weeks away.
One of the teams that seemingly has claimed a spot would be Shelley, who sits atop the High Country Conference and will add to that situation with a likely win this week over Bonneville.
Shelley is 5-0 on the season and will move to 6-0 with only three games remaining in the season with a big win over the Bees.
Firth is another who has likely locked up a playoff spot, but then again, they make these teams play the games for a reason and this is to further emphasize their qualifications. Firth will take on Ririe this weekend at Firth and should move to 4-1 on the season, further cementing their second ranking in the state media poll.
Blackfoot, Snake River and Aberdeen are all in good shape to claim a spot, but must pick up wins this week to help claim those playoff spots. Blackfoot stumbled a bit last week when they lost on the road to Preston, Snake River helped themselves by beating South Fremont on the road and Aberdeen had a bye to prepare for this week’s game against Malad.
Let’s get to the action for Friday night.
SHELLEY (5-0) vs. BONNEVILLE (0-5) , 7 pm Friday Night, Russets Stadium
If you look at nothing else but the records of these two teams, you would say that Shelley would win this game quite easily. That would be the easy way of handicapping these two teams, but let’s take a closer look at these teams and how they got here.
Shelley has won their games 15-6 (Preston), 20-7 (Sugar-Salem), 49-7 (Jerome), 49-0 Canyon Ridge, and 21-19 (Hillcrest). With the exception of the game against Hillcrest, the other games were won very comfortably and without any chance of a comeback by the team behind.
There were mistakes made by Shelly a week ago where they may have overplayed their hand a bit and got away from what they do best. They had a fumble and an interception in the fourth quarter that allowed Hillcrest to score and get back into the game.
I don’t think they will do that this week.
Bonneville, on the other hand, has lost their games 26-8 (Minico, the top-ranked team in 4A), 15-13 (Century), 28-21 (Preston), 26-7 (Madison) and 33-0 (Skyline). They were in each of those games, with the exception of Skyline, which makes them a danger to Shelley.
Preston is the common opponent, Shelley winning their game on the road at Preston by 9 points, Bonneville losing their game with Preston at home by seven points. The loss to Shelley is the only loss that Preston has on the season. Edge goes to Shelley on this one.
Bonneville has only scored 49 points on the year, that is just under 10 points per game.
Shelley has scored 154 points, an average of just over 30 points per game. Edge goes to Shelley.
Bonneville has given up 128 points in their five games, an average of just over 26 points per game.
Shelley has given up 39 points, an average of just about eight points per game, edge to Shelley once again.
Shelley has only gotten in trouble when they try to throw the ball, but they have been getting better at it each passing week, with the exception of last week. Shelley, however, does have a strong running game, led by Ryker Clinger and Skylar Robinson. They like to run the ball and they do it well. Bonneville has not been strong on their offense at all, but they will watch films and they will be ready for Shelley at the start of the game. Edge to Shelley, but maybe only slightly.
Everything points toward Shelley in this game, however, even though the Russets have improved with each game, this one will likely be a close contest.
Shelley 28, Bonneville 21
BLACKFOOT (2-3) at HILLCREST (0-5), Friday, 7 pm at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls.
Blackfoot gets back to conference play this week as they travel to Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls to tangle with Hillcrest. Both teams enter the game off of losses last week, Blackfoot to Preston and Hillcrest to Shelley, and both teams missed either a game-winning or game-tying two-point conversion late in the game. For Blackfoot, it was the third time this season they have fallen by one point due to a missed two-point conversion.
All that tells us really is that both teams have the ability to be in the game in the late stages, but haven’t been able to put a win in the win column with their late game heroics.
Blackfoot started the season with a lot of expectations. Then came one-point losses to Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls. Hillcrest has struggled to get that elusive first win of the year and has a couple of near misses along the way.
The bright spot for Blackfoot is that they did pick up wins over Snake River and Skyline, but even in those games, they struggled offensively for a good part of the contest before seizing the wins over both teams. The win over Skyline was the more impressive of the two and just shows that the Broncos have the talent to be considered when looking at the state playoffs in just four short weeks, but can they muster enough wins to get that selection? Most think so, but they still have three conference games to go and despite sitting tied with Shelley at the top of the High Country standings, that is surely no guarantee since Shelley is 5-0 and seems to be improving each week.
Hillcrest fell behind a week ago against Shelley before some miscues by the Russets let the Knights back into the game and eventually to a two-point conversion which would have sent the game into overtime.
Hillcrest has a big back that can rip off chunks of yardage and that is the first thing Blackfoot will have to contend with. The Knights like to send their back off tackle to the left side and he has the speed to get to the outside and cause trouble for the Broncos’ under-sized defensive backs with his bruising style of running. If the Broncos can slow him down, they will then have to contend with the Knights passing attack, which, while not real polished, can produce a surprise here and there for some big yardage. The only thing Shelley had going for them was the safety play of Tomy Bradshaw, who picked off three Knights passes in last week’s contest.
Defensively, the Knights gave up a couple of long distance scores to the Russets, one on a 30-yard jaunt by the Russets’ speedy running back and the other on a long pass play of 56 yards to a wideout from their sophomore quarterback.
For the Broncos, it appears their passing game is stronger than their running game and they should go to the pass early and often with the likes of Ja’Vonte King, Deegan Hale, and others with the strong arm of Jaxon Grimmett. That would allow for the running game to come behind and maybe get some damage done when the defensive line has been softened by the passing attack. Nothing wears out a defense more than chasing a quarterback around, and I am not sure the defensive line for Hillcrest is as deep as it would need to be to shut down the Broncos’ passing attack. Hillcrest also overplayed the run against Shelley a week ago because that is what Shelley does best. Not a bad plan of attack if you have the personnel to do it.
This game could be yet another that goes down to the wire, since both teams have the propensity to play just for that occurrence.
I think Blackfoot is probably the better team, but Hillcrest almost broke through into the win column a week ago and they are sniffing a chance to do so again this week.
Many think two conference wins will get a team into the state playoffs and this is Blackfoot’s chance to grab that second win. Hillcrest needs this one and one more to reach that status.
Blackfoot 35, Hilcrest 24
SNAKE RIVER (2-2) at TETON (1-4) Friday night, 7 pm at Teton Stadium
This is not always a fun place to play. Two years ago, despite some favorable weather forecasts, the game was played in a snow storm that hindered Snake River’s running game. I don’t think that will be the case this year.
Teton has a single win on the season, that coming against perennial Nuclear Conference doormat Salmon, who is 2-2 on the year this year, and has a conference win over Ririe, fell in that game by a 38-0 score, which just means nothing more than a 2A school against a 3A school just doesn’t make sense unless you are West Side, who could beat a lot of 4A schools.
Teton would appear to be over-matched in this one, but you just never know and they make them play the games for a reason. Two of Teton’s four losses have been by lopsided scores, 51-20 and 36-0, but they have corrected some of the problems from those games and their other two losses were close games, 26-21 and 14-13, although it should be pointed out that the first of those was against West Jefferson, another Nuclear Conference school, and the one-pointer came at the hands of American Falls, who has not exactly been the pillar of a strong 3A team for many years now.
Snake River opened the year with a big win over Kimberly, but although they scored 57 points, their defense was shown to be suspect as they gave up 40 and then lost consecutive games to West Side and Blackfoot due to those defensive inadequacies.
This game should not come down to whether Snake River will be able to stop Teton, it appears that Teton can stop themselves and prevent any worry on the Snake River sidelines.
Offensively, Snake River simply needs to do what they do best, run the football.
They have a great one-two punch in Zach Stailey who can break the ball outside for a big gain and uses his elusive speed to his advantage. He has a 200+ yard effort to his credit this year and should be ranked among the state’s best running backs.
Carson Hawker does the tough work inside and can rip off 10 or 15 yard runs at any time when he goes between the tackles.
To make things even tougher on Teton, quarterback Cole Gilbert is a good runner as well and if he carries the ball enough could account for 100 yards rushing by himself. The good thing is that Gilbert found his rhythm passing a week ago and hit on 7 of 11 passing for well over 150 yards a week ago against South Fremont, who began the season 3-0 and looked like they might supplant Sugar-Salem as the team in the Mountain Rivers Conference. Those dreams have been dashed by back-to-back losses for the Cougars, which only makes Snake River look better in this game than they did before last week’s contests.
It should be all Snake River in this game, especially if they get their running game uncorked at the beginning with Stailey and Hawker which should open up some passing lanes for Gilbert. This one could be over by halftime.
Snake River 35, Teton 10
FIRTH (3-1) vs RIRE (1-4) Friday night, 7 pm at Cougar Stadium
Firth is one play and 10 seconds away from a 4-0 record and the top spot in all of the 2A football polls. That all came about in their opener, on the road against West Side. With 10 seconds remaining in the game and the Pirates facing a fourth and 10 on the 35 yard line, the Pirates’ do-everything back, Cage Brokens, took the ball and rumbled those 35 yards for a touchdown and the lead 20-14. Many will forget that Firth then ran the kickoff back for a touchdown to tie the game and it went into overtime with West Side winning 26-20. Other than that, the Cougars have been lights out on the season. They beat up on Soda Springs 57-8 and followed that up with a 45-8 win over Bear Lake before dispatching a previously unbeaten South Fremont team 33-21. They have been entrenched in the football polls as the second best team in 2A behind West Side, and it would be hard to argue with that ranking.
Ririe, on the other hand, has a single win over 1A Valley by the score of 44-0, and they have been shut out on three occasions against Soda Springs, Malad and Bear Lake, two of whom have become victims of the Cougars’ defense this season. It isn’t looking very good for Ririe this week, especially when you consider that Firth had a bye week last week, which gives them even more time to prepare for whatever Ririe chooses to bring to this game.
This one will be over early on and the end score will be whatever Firth chooses it to be and it could get pretty ugly early on as the Ririe team simply will have no answer for the Cougar offense and the Cougar defense has proven that they can stop anyone, or at least that is the way it seems.
This one will be all Firth, from the first score to the last score and they will get lots of playing time for the junior varsity kids in this game.
Firth 56, Ririe 8
ABERDEEN (2-2) at MALAD (2-3) Friday, 7 pm at the Dragons’ Den
What appears to be a pretty close game on paper, between a pair of teams that have hovered around the .500 mark all season long, probably won’t be that close, but you never know for sure.
Aberdeen has proven to be exactly the team that we thought they would be. They beat the teams that they should (American Falls and Soda Springs) and they lose to the teams that we thought they would lose to (Declo and South Fremont). That being said, both wins had the Tigers score 38 points and in both losses, they scored 20 and 16 points so we know what to expect from them.
Malad on the other hand, has wins over Soda Springs where they won 30-22 and Ririe, who everyone seems to beat and they did so by the score of 30-0. Their losses have come at the hands of Lyman, Wyo., North Fremont and West Jefferson, which figures of course since North Fremont is one of the top five teams in the state in 2A and West Jefferson has a winning record, although with a big loss to North Fremont in Terreton. Both teams have done just what was expected of them.
So that brings us to this game in Malad between two teams that look pretty equal in terms of talent.
Malad is scoring around 16 points per game while giving up 27 points per game.
Aberdeen is scoring 28 points per game and giving up 26 points per game.
If you average those numbers, then Aberdeen would win the game 27-22, but if you add in the seven points for home field advantage, it becomes a Malad win 29-27. In either case, this one figures to be a close game, probably decided by turnovers or a special teams play of some sort.
I even looked at the common opponent, Soda Springs, for an answer. Malad beat the Cardinals 30-22, while Aberdeen beat the Cardinals 38-20. This one is truly a too close to call type of game so I am going to side with the Tigers simply because I think they have the ability to score on a big play and I am not convinced that Malad can do that. I will probably be wrong in this guess, but I am taking the Tigers by a small margin, maybe even a failed extra point late in the game.
Aberdeen 27, Malad 25