We’re looking at quarterfinal action in the state high school football playoffs and Bingham County still has four of the five teams that qualified left in the field of the various classifications.
Blackfoot will host Nampa Friday night at Blackfoot High School, Shelley will travel to Sandpoint Friday night, Snake River will travel to Weiser Friday night, and Firth will host Declo Friday night as well, although this game will be the nightcap at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.
Let’s get right after it and see how these teams match.
BLACKFOOT (5-5) vs. NAMPA (6-4), Friday at 7 pm at Hartkopf Field in Blackfoot
The Broncos have played well in the last two games, winning the regular season finale over Bonneville by the score of 31-6 and in the first round of the playoffs against high scoring Middleton by the final of 52-24.
The Broncos unleashed their passing attack against both teams, something that was hinted at in earlier games this year that needed to be utilized more. Against Middleton in particular, quarterback Jaxon Grimmett was pretty amazing, throwing for 402 yards with three scoring strikes to Deegan Hale who seems to be coming to life in the passing attack. He also completed 10 passes to potential All-State player Ja’Vonte King good for 198 yards. That is pretty powerful stuff since the Broncos have a rebuilt line from a year ago and it seems they are playing at their best level of the year.
The running game has just not totally materialized the way coach Jerrod Ackley probably imagined that it would, but it can now be a complement to the passing game and should be more efficient and productive.
The Broncos may only be 5-5 on the season, but four of those losses could just as easily have been wins, since they were all one-point losses. The key for the Broncos is that they need to get off the ball early and often, get the lead and force the Nampa Bulldogs to come from behind rather than the other way around. When the Broncos are forced to play catch-up, they always seem to find themselves in a precarious position of having to go for two in order to secure the win. You don’t want to play that game with Nampa, who has some offensive weapons of their own.
Nampa lost four of its first five games, only beating Ridgevue 35-7. They were struggling, for whatever reason, but seemed to right the ship when they posted a one-point win over highly ranked Vallivue, who also made the playoffs and posted a big win over previously unbeaten Minico last week. That win has propelled the Bulldogs to five wins in a row, including lopsided scores of 55-20 over Columbia and 69-16 over Caldwell.
The Bulldogs can score and score a lot with their offense, which features junior quarterback Gabriel Navarro who has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. They also feature a 1,000 yard rusher in junior Daniel Carillo who averages 8.0 yards per carry and has added 10 touchdowns to the offense. They are not just a two-back set however, as another running back, Ryan Shuler, has added another 743 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns to the mix. This three-headed offensive juggernaut will give the Bronco defense plenty to think about in the game Friday night.
The defense seems to give up some yardage and points and has given up an average of around 30 points per game this season, while scoring 40 points of their own.
With Blackfoot, it has been better than that, with the defense only giving up 20 points per game and the offense scoring around 28 points per game, although those numbers have been dramatically improved the past few weeks.
The thought here is that the game could be a complete shootout offensively, but if the defense can get a couple of stops early on like they did a week ago, the game will really favor Blackfoot moving on into the semifinals, where they will most likely have to hit the road for the first time this postseason.
Recent play favors the Broncos, so the pick here will be for them to continue that trend with a victory over Nampa.
Final score: Blackfoot 35, Nampa 24
SHELLEY (7-3) at SANDPOINT (6-2) 7 pm at Sandpoint High School
Shelley has been the surprise of the High Country Conference this season, opening up with five straight wins playing old style football centered around a very strong defense.
They are aggressive, they play hard and they can stop an offense in a number of ways, with an interception, a kick return, a fumble recovery or just flat out stopping a team in their tracks and forcing a punt. All of those things have favored the Russets this year and they have accepted that this is the kind of football they are best at and that gives them the best chance at winning.
They are led by a fast running back in Ryker Clinger, who has gained well over 1,100 yards this year, his junior season, and has already been attracting some attention from colleges. He averages 7.3 yards per carry, but his strength is his ability to score from any spot on the field. If he breaks the line of scrimmage, he can go the distance from anywhere.
He is complemented in the offense with a hard running, durable back in the form of Kaden Kidman, who has hit his best stride in the second half of the season. Kidman has done a lot of the hard work in the Russets’ backfield, and with teams now keying on Clinger, has moved his production up the charts. In last week’s opening round playoff win over Preston, Kidman scored three first half touchdowns against the Indians, spurring the Russets to an impressive 36-13 win over a team they had beaten earlier in the season, but only by a 15-6 score. The Russets have improved tremendously during the season and could be a real danger in these playoffs, if they can handle what seems like a million mile trip to northern Idaho to face the Sandpoint Bulldogs.
Sandpoint has been a pretty solid team this year, but they have really risen to the top of the 4A class with a five-game winning streak to close out the regular season and the opening of the playoffs.
They opened up with a nice win over Post Falls 35-7, but then came losses to 5A Coeur d’Alene and 3A Homedale before they were able to right the ship with a 42-41 win over Lewiston.
The offense is led by senior running back Gerrit Cox, who has just under 1,000 yards rushing this season but has scored 16 touchdowns. As he goes the offense goes and the scoring as well. Stop Cox and you can stop the offense.
Their quarterback, junior Parker Pettit, is a true dual threat as he can run with 621 yards rushing and six touchdowns, and pass with nearly 1,200 yards passing, but another 13 touchdowns through the air. He doesn’t make many poor passing decisions, with only three interceptions on the season, so the defense of Shelley will have to be sure to tackle first and make sure of their stops at the line of scrimmage.
For the season, Sandpoint scores about twice as much as their defense gives up, 34 points to 17 points, which is always a sign of a good team.
Shelley is just as good, scoring around 27 points per game while giving up 15 points per game, but they have fought their way through some lower scoring games this year, which gives them an edge defensively.
This game looks like it is going to be a very strategic game, with both coaches playing a chess match with their players and looking for that first bit of an edge to build on. For Shelley, they cannot get off the bus tired and groggy or by the time they wake up, the game may be over. They will need to come out firing on all cylinders and at the top of the game. An early score from Clinger from long range will go a long way in pushing them to a win.
For Sandpoint, they need to get stops and get their offense going. If it is a low scoring game, I would think that it might favor Sandpoint, but if they fall behind, Shelley will run the ball down their throats handoff by handoff until the final buzzer sounds.
This is one of the most intriguing games of the second round statewide.
Final score: Shelley 31, Sandpoint 21
SNAKE RIVER (5-4) at WEISER (9-1) 7 pm Friday night at Wolverine Stadium in Weiser
The story line of this game is most likely going to be that the head coach of Snake River is Jeb Harrison while the head coach of Weiser is Jeb’s father, Tom Harrison. The football field at Snake River has been named Harrison Field after Tom Harrison, who won a whole bunch of games for the Panthers and many state titles when he was the coach at Snake River back in the ‘90s.
The real story line should be that the Wolverines opened the season at 7-0 as did conference foe Homedale. Those two teams were ranked 1-2 in the state all season long until they met back on Oct. 15 in Homedale, where the Trojans beat the Wolverines 14-6. That dropped Weiser down to the number three ranking in the state behind the two unbeatens, Homedale and Gooding, and set up the scenario of this game.
Weiser is a complete team, they can score and they can play defense, their special teams are solid and they can beat you to death in the trenches. They have averaged nearly 43 points per game offensively and only give up 10 points per game defensively. That is a real recipe for winning football. On offense, the Wolverines have scored under 40 points only three times, and one of those games was the six points they scored in the loss to Homedale. The other two times were scores of 35-6 and 34-28. They have put up 67 points, 52 points and 62 points in three of their last four games.
For Snake River, it is a good thing they claim their good fortune this season is due to their defense, because it is going to be severely tested this week against Weiser.
The Panthers have always been constructed as a defense first team since Jeb Harrison arrived at Snake River High School six years ago. He also likes to run the ball, pass when the opportunity presents itself and rely on his defense to do the rest.
His team has averaged 29 points per game, while giving up 21 points per game, but the numbers are a bit skewed by the 27-0 loss to West Side, and the 26-7 loss in a driving rain storm against Marsh Valley the first week of October.
Since then, the Panthers have been able to post a couple of wins, 52-6 over American Falls and 32-0 over McCall-Donnelly.
The Panthers do it with running and they have a trio of solid runners in Zach Stailey, who is the speedster of the three, hard running Carson Hawker who does most of the heavy lifting inside the tackles but can break outside for good yardage as well, and quarterback Cole Gilbert, a three-year starter who can get outside and score or take it up the middle close to the end zone and get the score as well.
The Panthers don’t have a great passing game, but it is more due to the fact that they don’t have a great receiver corps. Their most dependable receiver has become Rylon Anderson who is also a member of the school’s cross country team.
The Panthers are able to play defense, although teams with a big time receiver have taken advantage of them at times this year. In the opening game, Gatlin Bair of Kimberly, arguably the best wideout in the state, burned them for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns, the second game it was Brecken Shurtliff, a two-way all-state player who also took advantage of the Panthers for a pair of scores through the air, and in their third game, it was big time receiver Ja’Vonte King of Blackfoot, who did the Panthers in late in the game of a 35-21 loss in which the Panthers held a 14-7 lead as time was winding down in the third quarter and Blackfoot scored 21 unanswered points to get the win.
When the Panthers do what they do best, which is run the ball, not make turnovers, and shorten the game, they have had good results. When they don’t, then the results are not so good. Pretty standard stuff.
What Weiser is best at is controlling the line of scrimmage and if they can do that against the Panthers, it is pretty elementary as to what the outcome is going to be.
If they make turnovers, giving the Panthers extra opportunities to score, then it could favor Snake River. This one doesn’t even look that close on paper, but they make them play the game for a reason.
The final outcome of what will go down in the books as the first “Harrison Bowl” is likely going to favor the Wolverines.
Final score: Weiser 35, Snake River 14
FIRTH (7-2) vs. DECLO (6-4) 7 pm Friday at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University
This is a game between two of the best 2A programs in the state. The Firth Cougars have been ranked second all season long, despite a six-point loss to the two-time defending and undefeated West Side Pirates who are riding a 30-game winning streak.
When they lost to North Fremont, another undefeated team in the 2A classification, 22-21 on the final game of the regular season, it gave the Cougars their second loss of the year, but by a total of seven points.
All Declo has done this year is put together a 6-3 season, but they entered the playoffs having lost two of three games, the win being against Wendell, before getting the bye as a conference champion. Declo probably isn’t as strong as they have been in recent years, but they still are a dangerous team.
With wins over the likes of Aberdeen, West Jefferson, Kimberly and Buhl, you have to respect them as a team and if you overlook them, it will likely cost you at this time of the year.
Declo is strong enough, averaging around 27 points per game on offense and only giving up 17 points per game on defense. But those numbers pale in comparison to what Firth has done this season.
The Cougars average 44 points per game offensively and only give up 11 points per game on defense. They have five games this season where they have only given up eight or fewer points, two of them shutouts, so you could say they are a team that was built with defense first.
As their coach Jordan Bartlett likes to say, “We are very scary on defense, especially with our defensive line.” They truly are and since most of the players are playing on both sides of the ball, that makes their offense pretty scary as well.
Defensively, it all starts with the line, where the line coaches Blue and Valenzuela have performed some magic and turned a good line into probably the best in the state. The top three sack leaders in the state in 2A are all from Firth according to stats provided by Max Preps. Athan Blonquist, who led the nation in sacks a year ago, averages two per game this year while his younger brother is right behind with over one sack per game and Hayden Hone is in third. The work that the Cougars put into the game pressuring the quarterbacks has paid off with the team tackling as well. There are six different Cougars who average five tackles or more per game defensively. Plus, they also have nine of their 11 starters who have recorded an interception on the season. That is some defense those Cougars play all over the field.
Offensively, they are led by senior running back Sam Park and his 1,200 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on the year, but he isn’t the only weapon on the backfield. There is Burton Park who can score from anywhere on the field who has another 400 yards rushing and six touchdowns and quarterback Gage Vasquez who has 400 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground. That is a lot of offense, not to mention the passing game, where Vasquez, one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the state regardless of classification, has 1,200 yards passing and another 14 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions all season long. That is definitely some offense on a team that is built defense first.
For Declo, it all starts with the run. Running backs Derick Matthews and Keegan Ramsey have combined for some 1,600 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns, so they do know how to run the ball.
Quarterback William Garrard, only a sophomore, has added 500 yards passing and four touchdowns and has made the offense more complete since taking over that position on a regular basis.
This game really should be all about defense and not offense, but both teams can bring it from both sides of the ball.
This is going to be a great game from all indications, between two very good teams, but if one or the other of them fails to show up from the opening kickoff, who knows what might happen before halftime hits and the teams head to the locker rooms for the intermission.
It looks like Firth should have the advantage, but again, when two good teams meet, it is more about the whole game and the execution than anything else.
I like the Cougars in this one, but as I always say, they make them play the game for a reason.
Firth 34, Declo 20