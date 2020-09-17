Recently, Southeastern Idaho Public Health made the decision to move Bingham County to the moderate stage of their COVID-19 response plan. In order to comply with the guidelines as set forth in that stage, seating at all sporting events must be reduced to 40% capacity.
As a result, each individual will be required to have a school-issued voucher to attend the game (with the exception of soccer and cross country). The voucher does not replace the need to purchase a ticket. Each participating athlete will be given a limited number of vouchers to give to family and/or friends. Please contact your student athlete if you need a voucher. In addition to the change in seating capacity schools will also be implementing the following:
1. Masks must be worn at all times while in attendance.
2. Maintain at least six-foot physical distancing from other individuals in the bleachers and on school grounds whenever possible. The track will be open to allow spectators who wish to bring camp chairs to create more available space.
3. BHS will provide hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes on a table by the ticket booth for anyone that would like to use them.
4. The Blackfoot-Skyline football game will be broadcast on 930 AM radio, and available for livestream at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com
As we head into the fourth week of high school football, we do so with a marquee match-up between the top-ranked Blackfoot Broncos and the Skyline Grizzlies. This game was circled on many calendars around eastern Idaho from the day that schedules were first posted last summer.
For those of you who can’t believe this is already the fourth week of the football season, hang on to your hats, because it probably is going to go even faster from here as we head toward the fall and winter months and high school basketball and wrestling.
Other games are on the schedule this week for the Bingham County schools that we all follow with great interest, including the Homecoming game for Shelley as they host Canyon Ridge out of the Twin Falls area and Firth heads north to South Fremont for an interesting battle of the Cougars.
Aberdeen will get an unexpected week off this week due to a COVID-19 issue at Soda Springs, not only with the football team, but also the volleyball team and the cheerleading squad.
Snake River gets a much-needed break after a tumultuous week that ended with a three-point loss to Blackfoot in a big rivalry game. The Panthers can definitely use this break as they try and right the ship following an 0-3 start to the season that began with the team a solid second in the 3A polls right behind Sugar-Salem. This is a ship that needs to be righted quickly, before they head into conference play with a spot in the Real Dairy Classic Tournament which is just around the corner.
We shall get things started with the big game of the week, Blackfoot against Skyline.
Blackfoot Broncos (3-0) vs. Skyline Grizzlies (2-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hartkopf Field in Blackfoot.
This game was circled on many calendars from the day that schedules were released. This game features a four-time state champion in Blackfoot and a recent back-to-back champion in Skyline. Skyline opened the season in the number two spot in the state polls, right behind Bishop Kelly for the first two weeks, before moving to the number one spot a week ago.
Blackfoot has been entrenched in the number three spot in Idaho until this week, when they leap-frogged both Bishop Kelly and Skyline to the top spot after their 3-0 start to the season with a new coach in tow and despite a bit of a struggle offensively.
Of course both Bishop Kelly and Skyline lost a week ago, the Knights to a lightly regarded Emmett team and the Grizzlies to the third-ranked team in 5A on the road at Rigby.
Many would have thought the loss to Rigby may not have been enough to dislodge the Grizzlies from the top spot in the polls a week ago, but the media is a fickle group and sometimes they only look at the wins and losses and not at what really transpired within that game.
This game is a very important game, in every sense of the word. The winner will have the inside track to the High Country Conference title and most likely one of the top seeds in the 4A Real Dairy Classic football tournament as it were. The loser will have to regroup and win the rest of their 4A games to have any chance at the HCC title and hope that the other will lose somewhere along the way.
It’s not the way you would envision the second half of the season. Most coaches want to hold their future in their own hands and that is the case with this game, it is that important.
Skyline opened the year with a pair of impressive wins, first shutting out highly regarded Minico by the final of 33-0 and then demolishing Thunder Ridge by the final of 55-21. That brought us to the game last week against Rigby. Rigby is the defending 5A state champion and deserves merit for that reason if no other, so the loss to the Trojans isn’t of concern, but maybe the way they lost to the Trojans may be of concern. The final score was 47-22, and that may bring the Grizzlies’ defense into question.
A look at the first three games begins with Minico, who was ranked in the media’s top five to start the season, and opened the year 0-2 following losses to Skyline and Middleton. We know all about Skyline, but a closer look at Middleton shows they are currently unbeaten, 3-0, and currently are ranked as the number two team in the state in the most recent poll.
Minico followed those two losses with a win over Mountain Home, who at the time was ranked in the top five in the state. That is a pretty good start, despite the two losses and lends credibility to the schedule that the Spartans have played thus far.
The Thunder Ridge game is of interest because both Blackfoot and Skyline have played the Titans. The Broncos won by the score of 40-21 while the Grizzlies won 55-21. The games were pretty similar although the Broncos allowed the Titans to stay in the game when they could have put the game away earlier in the contest.
The take here is that the Broncos are still working on the new offense that new head coach Jerrod Ackley has installed. Some of those questions were answered in the Broncos’ second game, but new ones emerged a week ago, when once again the Broncos had the chance to put an opponent away, leading 21-3 and having the ball in Snake River territory with a chance to score again. That didn’t happen and the Broncos were shut out the rest of the way in what ended up as a tight game.
The defenses for both teams have shown they can control the game, but too much reliance on the defense ends up with them being on the field too long and getting tired, so this game will come down to how the offenses end up playing this game out.
The Broncos have not established the run in any of their three games, despite having arguably the best running back in the state in Teegan Thomas. That isn’t to say that they aren’t using Thomas, they are, but at times you just need to line up and run the ball down the throats of the opponent and that hasn’t been happening. Thomas is getting his yards and when you add up the rushing yards, receiving yards and return yards, Thomas is getting his share of the offense, but his ability to take time off the clock and get the tough yards and earn those first downs is something you can’t belittle due to other things.
Thomas has found the end zone with five touchdowns in three games and in two of the games, his first touch has resulted in a touchdown. The establishing of a game plan is the coaches’ job and they get paid to establish what they think will get the win in each contest.
The thought process here is that the Grizzles will come out and establish their offense early on and then turn things over to their defense. The Broncos will need to match that offensive intensity early on this week and not fall behind. If the Grizzlies open up on offense and put the Broncos down by two scores, it may already be too late to try and play catch-up against a defensive-minded team like Skyline.
Blackfoot needs to establish its offense early and not let up against Skyline. Let the defense play and make the plays they have been making all season long, but don’t forget that this game will be won by the team that can outscore the other one. After all, football is a game that requires that you score more points than the opponent or you end up on the wrong end of the scoreboard.
Skyline has scored 110 points in their three games, the Broncos have scored 95. You might have to give the Grizzlies the edge in the strength of schedule, but both teams have the ability to score, it just remains to be seen which offense will get established first and best.
The tendency when looking at the two teams’ schedules is to toss the Thunder Ridge game from both teams because Blackfoot could very easily have scored 55 against the Titans and both teams gave up 21 points to the Titans.
That leaves comparison of the Grizzlies’ opponents in Minico and Rigby against the Broncos’ opponents in Idaho Falls and Snake River. If you think that Minico and Idaho Falls are similar in what they do, then it falls to comparing the games that Skyline had against Rigby and the Broncos had against Snake River.
I am not a big fan of rivalry games when making comparisons but it basically comes down to which team had the tougher opponent and the answer there is that the edge would go to Skyine as Rigby is better than Snake River. No matter how you slice it, the Trojans would probably manhandle the Panthers. That leave the home field advantage and that will belong to Blackfoot, although the Grizzlies will be well represented in the stands.
No matter how you look at this game, on paper it should be a dandy. One would expect the defenses to set the tone early on and the offenses working hard to establish themselves in some manner.
Like so many games, the “close on paper” games end up being a blowout and that could be the case here, one way or the other.
I am hoping for the close game, keeping the fans entertained and into the game throughout.
Blackfoot 31, Skyline 28 in a thriller down to the wire.
Shelley Russets (1-2) vs. Canyon Ridge (0-3) Friday night 7 p.m. at Shelley
Well, from all indications, the Shelley Russets are much improved over the past couple of editions of Russets football. This group opened the season with an impressive win over Preston 33-19 and although the following week they were disposed of by Sugar-Salem, the Diggers are one of the premier teams in the state, even though they are only a 3A school. That game, with the two-time defending state 3A champions may have gone down as a 24-6 loss but the Russets were in the game deep into the third quarter and if it weren’t for a couple of miscues down the stretch, it might have come down to whoever had the ball at the end would have a chance at winning it. It says a lot when a team can come off of a winless season and battle like the Russets are this year.
The third game for Shelley was a road trip to Jerome, and although it may have been another loss on the record, the 19-14 final may have told us more about Shelley than anything else.
They are tough and don’t give up and you don’t always get to coach a team with that kind of grit and desire to win.
The Canyon Ridge Hawks are a different story, at least this year.
Their three losses this season have found the Hawks struggling to score. They have scored 26 points in three games, a total of four touchdowns, and include a shutout in their season opener against Ridgevue.
When you throw in the fact that the Hawks have yet to venture outside of their home field, the road can be a very unfriendly mistress in the game of football.
Then add in the fact that this is Homecoming for Shelley, and you have the makings of a game that may just not be very fun to watch, unless of course you are a Russets fan.
The Hawks have had trouble scoring and that is where the Russets defense will have to come in with some attitude and set the tone of the game from the outset. If Ridgevue can shut the Hawks out like they did in their opener, then the Russets should set their sights on doing the exact same thing this week when Canyon Ridge comes to town this week.
Ridgevue is not a powerhouse by any stretch of the imagination and followed up their win over Canyon Ridge with a loss to Vallivue by a bit of a lopsided score. Now Vallivue is 3-0 on the season and is fairly highly regarded by some in the state, but the next couple of games for Ridgevue indicate that things are not getting better for them or the Canyon Ridge Hawks either. Next up for Ridgevue are games with Middleton and Emmett, two of the hottest teams around which would indicate that things for Canyon Ridge are not going to get any better either, starting this week against Shelley.
This isn’t to say that Shelley is going to start on a long winning streak, but they are in position to begin with a win over Canyon Ridge.
Hillcrest and Bonneville follow the Canyon Ridge game so it is possible that the Russets could enter their game down the road with Pocatello on a three-game winning streak and an overall record of 4-2. The big thing is that it all will have to start this weekend with Canyon Ridge coming to town.
The Russets have found an offense this year with quarterback Treyce Jensen and running back Brayden Johnson and the one-two punch has produced dividends for the Russets.
You can expect a heavy dose of those two tonight as the Russets look to complete a great week of activities during their Homecoming game.
The defense, which is greatly improved over the past couple of years, is still a work in progress, but the team has been impressive against all three opponents, not giving up big chunks of yardage and holding teams to an average of around 20 points per game. That is a very manageable number for the Russets to be able to post a big win on Friday night.
The Russets should be able to handle everything that Canyon Ridge sends at them and the expectation is that the Russets will post a nice win tonight.
Shelley 28, Canyon Ridge 10
Firth Cougars (2-1) @ South Fremont Cougars (3-0) Friday 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium in St. Anthony
Both of these teams are off to good starts this season with the Cougars of Firth dropping their opener to powerhouse West Side, who has since shown just how good they are with a shellacking of Snake River and a win over Marsh Valley who had shown the ability to score a lot of points. The Pirates held the Eagles to a mere six points in their match-up and have not ducked any opponents along the way.
Firth came back after that opening loss to show that they have plenty of offense themselves by shutting down Soda Springs 48-0 and then pounding Bear Lake on the road 40-19.
Quarterback Gage Vasquez has shown that he is something special on both sides of the ball and he can score from anywhere on the field and his passing game is improving with each start.
Now South Fremont has been equally impressive, although, following their opening win against a 3A opponent in Timberlake, the Cougars have dipped down into the 2A ranks for wins over Aberdeen last week and Salmon, which doesn’t exactly make one want to run to the bank to get some money and bet on them. If anything, it tells you that South Fremont may not be quite as good as they have been portrayed. That doesn’t mean that they won’t win tonight, but it does mean that we need to look at things closer.
South Fremont’s win over Timberlake was a nice game for the Cougars. My worry is that they gave up 28 points in that game and Timberlake who promptly gave up 36 in a loss to Lakeland while only being able to score seven of their own. That means Timberlake has scored 35 points in two games and not won a game, while giving up 77 with a porous defense. That doesn’t speak highly of South Fremont’s offense.
The South Fremont fans will argue that they have scored 40 or more points in all three games, but the whole world can score 40 points on Salmon and have for years, so that game is one that you can draw a line through if you are touting the South Fremont Cougars.
The game against Aberdeen is one that we will look closer at. Aberdeen opened with wins over American Falls and Declo, but they haven’t scored more than 22 points in any of their three games this year. That means they have been winning with defense, which is a Jeff Duffin trademark over the years. The big problem is that American Falls and Declo, the two teams that Aberdeen has defeated, are both 1-2 on the season and that is not indicative of a strong team or schedule.
Reports out of St. Anthony are that the Cougars have the best quarterback they have had in several years and that would be the reason they have been scoring points. Add the quarterback to a team that in the past has liked to run the ball and you have a formula for success.
The defense then is where the Firth Cougars will have to attack and attack with all of their weapons.
The Firth offense will get back a big weapon in Sam Park, so their running game will be able to kick it up a notch and with the ability that Vasquez has shown will give the offense another dimension that the South Fremont team will have to account for.
There is no doubt that this game will feature offense, but which defense will be able to slow the other team’s offense down? That is the big question in this contest.
This game is going to go back and forth and it could even be one of those games where the last team holding the ball will have the best chance of winning.
South Fremont will be bigger simply because they are a 3A team, but Firth will counter back with speed and a lot of it.
It is a game where everything tells me that South Fremont will win, but there is just something about these Firth Cougars that makes me think they have a great chance at a big win for the program.
Firth 31, South Fremont 30 in a classic finish between the two teams.