Blackfoot Broncos (1-0) vs. Idaho Falls (0-1) Friday night, 7 p.m. at Hartkopf Field
The big danger here is that the Broncos will overlook the Idaho Falls Tigers after a big win in their opener, the beginning of the Jerrod Ackley era. The Broncos were dominant in a lot of areas of the contest last week with Thunder Ridge, who did not show any improvement after their game with Highland the week before.
The biggest question mark or the biggest danger is that the Broncos will take too much out of last week’s win and just figure that Idaho Falls won’t give them much of a game. That is a dangerous scenario, because really, who did the Broncos beat? Highland proved that they weren’t quite as good as fans thought when they came out last Saturday and laid an egg in a 45-0 loss to Sky View of Utah as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
That really lessens the value of the win on the road at Thunder Ridge. Add to that the large number of little mistakes the Broncos made with a number of false starts and offsides penalties, many of which simply extended Thunder Ridge drives. Those need to be cleaned up and cleaned up in a hurry so other schools aren’t able to take advantage of them. I am confident that Ackley will make that a priority this week in practice and there will be even more emphasis on the running game and the use of all-state running back Teegan Thomas.
I believe in the need to get Thomas involved in all aspects of the offense and his ability to catch the ball did pay dividends offensively and his ability to get his hands on the ball in the return game will ultimately make him even more valuable as the season goes along.
Idaho Falls had trouble in its opener when they faced Hillcrest, dropping the contest by a final score of 56-20. That score tells me a couple of things. First, Hillcrest must be better than many expected them to be, or Idaho Falls will be a very weak 5A school this year. It is never easy to move up a classification and sometimes takes a couple of years to make that adjustment, just ask Shelley, who has struggled for several years, but may have discovered the answer a week ago. We shall see.
There will be a lot of excitement this week in Blackfoot as the Broncos make their home opener a huge event and the fans of the Broncos welcome Ackley to town. There will be tailgating going on in a big way and the crowd will be out in force, at least as much as will be allowed with COVID-19 in the area.
The Broncos will want to make a good impression and the feeling here is that they will do just that. It is a safe bet they have already looked at the latest football poll as published by the Idaho media and they will not like it that after the great year they had in 2019, they are looking up at Skyline and they will want to make a statement with this game.
Last week, the Broncos’ defense, while they played pretty well, did allow the Titans to stay in the game, rather than putting them away early like they had the opportunity to do. The offense contributed to that with a turnover touchdown that closed the game to a six-point contest in the third quarter. The offense did finally put the game away, but it should have been put away in the second quarter, rather than letting the Titans stay in the game with the false notion that they belonged.
If the Broncos do that, there will be scouts in the stands that will take note of it and Skyline won’t make the same mistake a couple of games down the road. The Grizzlies have already circled the date of Sept. 18 on the calendar and they will be ready for the Broncos.
This game shouldn’t be a tough one for the Broncos, as they have the better team at each position. They simply need to come out and execute to come away with the win. The feeling here is that they will do exactly that and the score may not be good for Idaho Falls fans.
Blackfoot 49, Idaho Falls 14 in a game that will never be close.
Firth Cougars (0-1) vs. Soda Springs Cardinals (1-0) Friday night, 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium in Firth.
The Firth Cougars opened the Gage Vasquez era a week ago and things didn’t end up the way that they started, at least for the Firth Cougars. Vasquez did score the game’s first touchdown on a short run and the Cougars led the game 6-0 early on. The problem is the West Side Pirates are the defending state champions and they didn’t panic, went to what they do best and eventually won the game handily, 33-6.
Vasquez is young, only a sophomore, and he will learn what he can do and what he can’t in order to help his team and the biggest thing he will learn is that he can’t do it all himself. He will learn to rely on the rest of his team and get them involved in the offense and let the defense do what they do, without little offensive mistakes costing the defense and giving the other team the ball in position to score way too easily.
He should be able to take a big step forward in that regard this week, when Soda Springs comes calling. The added pressure of the game being Firth’s homecoming may play into the game, but the entire offense and defense should show improvement from the opener.
The Cardinals enter this game undefeated on the season, following an opening game win over Ririe, which should be a warning for the Cougars. Ririe is always a team that can give its Nuclear Conference opponents fits, so the fact that Soda Springs was able to beat the Bulldogs is warning enough.
Firth will need to step things up a bit on defense, especially against the run game, and they will need to cut down on the mistakes, both in the turnover department and with penalties.
If the Cougars can clean things up, then this game should be theirs. If not, then look out for a rough season ahead for the Blue and Black.
The guess here is that the Cougars will rebound from last week, when they could have been just a bit wide-eyed when the defending state champs came to town, and then a bit surprised when they jumped out to a 6-0 lead and the emotional letdown, even though it may have been only for a second or two, was enough to get the Pirates back on track a week ago.
Firth will be better this week. Whether there will be enough improvement to pick up a win remains to be seen.
Firth 16, Soda Springs 8
Shelley Russets (1-0) vs. Sugar-Salem Diggers (1-0) Friday night, 7 p.m., at Russets Stadium in Shelley
The Shelley Russets may have erased most of the bad memories of last year’s 0-8 record when they ambushed the Preston Indians a week ago by the score of 33-19. That win alone may have done more good for the program than all of the trophies in the trophy case outside of the gymnasium at Shelley High School. It is funny how sports can work that way, but the Russets need to remain focused on the task at hand, because the going will not get any easier when they welcome in the defending Idaho 3A state champions in the Sugar-Salem Diggers.
The Diggers showed they may have graduated a large contingent of the championship team from a year ago, but they didn’t let that slow them down as they took the Century Diamondbacks to overtime in a 13-7 win over the 4A snakes.
The mere fact that Sugar-Salem was a winner isn’t the surprise, but they beat a 4A team and showed that the crown on their head is still there, until someone knocks it off their heads.
That is the job that is facing the Russets this year.
Did the win a week ago do enough to prove to everyone that the Russets are back and they have enough offense and defense to do that job and if so, how will the Diggers respond to that first punch in the face that the Russets give them?
The Diggers have built a tradition of winning under head coach Tyler Richins and his staff and now he has his father, Dwight Richins, on the staff and he brings along the credentials as a coach that includes five championships in the 3A classification. That is a lot of winning tradition to look upon when things get tough.
The Diggers have a lot of experience winning at the Russets’ home field, including state titles under Dwight Richins himself. They will not be intimidated by the crowd or the atmosphere or the surroundings tonight and that is an advantage.
Whether they will be able to turn the tables on the rebuilt Russets under second year head coach Josh Wells remains to be seen.
The Russets fixed a lot of the problems they displayed a year ago.
The defense is back to more of what we grew accustomed to several years back when the Russets were challenging for state titles when they themselves were in the 3A classification. Now a resident in the tough 4A classification as a member of the High Country Conference, the Russets have had to contend with the likes of Skyline, Hillcrest, and Blackfoot, all of them contenders on a year in and year out basis. That is no easy feat in itself.
The Russets unveiled a hustling, hard hitting defense last week that had the Preston Indians on their heels for a good portion of the game.
The offense went back to a run-based style, accented with the pass when needed and they had little trouble moving the ball, which was a difference from a year ago, when the offense seemed to be a three-and-out machine, series after series.
What will happen this week is really anyone’s guess, but I would think that the Russets will be stronger than what we have seen the past couple of years and the Diggers may struggle a bit, even with the confidence of a big win a week ago.
This game will be a battle, a battle that will need to be won in the trenches and the team who can win that battle will be well on their way to a win in the war.
This game has all the markings of a very close to the vest, tight contest and it may be. Most times, however, when you have a game like this, one team or the other will break out and score a bucket load of touchdowns and that is what I fear.
Sugar-Salem 42, Shelley 28
Aberdeen Tigers (1-0) vs. Declo Hornets (1-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
We have been teased by this match-up over the years and most times they come into this game with 1-0 records just like this year. In years past, we have been duped into thinking the Aberdeen Tigers were the better team and even when on paper they figured to be the winner, somehow, some way, the Declo bunch has overwhelmed the Tigers and even come close to embarrassing the Tigers on their own field. Whether that is actually what happened or not is the feeling coming into this game.
Aberdeen, as has been the custom, has opened the year with another win over American Falls, a 3A school, that this year was touted as being improved. Whether they are good enough to challenge the Snake Rivers or the Marsh Valleys in their own little three-team conference remains to be seen, but like always, they fell to Aberdeen on opening night at home to the tune of a 20-8 loss.
Declo, on the other hand, who is used to putting up Madden Football kinds of offensive numbers was held to a mere 26 in a 26-14 win over West Jefferson, who, although they hail from the always tough Nuclear Conference and the likes of North Fremont and Firth, really hasn’t done all that much on a statewide level. Confused yet?
This could be any kind of a ball game. I am sure that Aberdeen is probably better than they showed a week ago and people are downplaying the win over American Falls.
I am also sure that Declo is probably better than its 26-14 win over West Jefferson may indicate.
That means we should expect more of a game like we have in the past, where Declo unleashes a very tough running game and stout defense against Aberdeen and that will be a clock eating, touchdown scoring machine that could overwhelm the young Tigers in this game.
Aberdeen will try and do what they always do and that is control the clock, use the pass as effectively as the run and rely on their defense to get them the win.
That may work against the American Falls and Malads of the world, like they did a year ago to propel them into the state playoffs, but it usually won’t work against the type of teams that Declo has traditionally put on the field.
Even if this Declo team is not of the same caliber of team that they have been able to win state titles with in recent years, it surely is better than what they showed the world a week ago in their win over West Jefferson.
The gut feeling is that Declo will show up in Aberdeen and proceed to try and be the 2A bully they have shown themselves to be and they will push the younger Aberdeen players around.
How Aberdeen reacts to that style of play will be how the game turns out this week.
The guess here is that Declo will have just a little too much for the Tigers, but it could be either a very good, close game, or it could turn into a blowout in favor of the Hornets.
Everything tells me that Declo is the better team, so I am going to listen to the little voice in my head and go with the Hornets in this game that at one time would have been the game of the week in the state of Idaho.
Declo 35, Aberdeen 12
Snake River Panthers (0-1) at West Side Pirates (1-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Pirates Stadium in Weston
A couple of weeks ago, I had people that were questioning why this game was on the schedule for both teams. Why would a 3A team like Snake River, who people were talking about being a challenger for the 3A state title this year, schedule a team like West Side and conversely, why would West Side, the defending 2A state champion want to schedule a team like Snake River to a game like this, especially so early in the year?
The answer, obviously, is because of this exact match-up. You have a Panther team that is smarting from an unexpected loss to a Kimberly squad that many thought would be run over by the powerful Panthers.
You also have a group that figured West Side may have a tougher time with a team like Firth a week ago and yet cruised to a 33-6 win over the Cougars.
That is why you have a contest that was questioned a couple of weeks ago become one of the more intriguing games on the schedule this week.
Logic would tell you that a 5A school should beat a 4A school and a 4A school should beat a 3A school and so on down the line.
This game is between 3A Snake River and 2A West Side and the logic should prevail that the Panthers should be head and shoulders the better team. Not so fast in that line of thinking.
Why then does Sugar-Salem regularly beat 4A teams up and down the eastern side of Idaho, already showing a win over 4A Century and with a likely win over Shelley this week? Why then does Blackfoot regularly win games over 5A schools, whether they be Rigby, Madison or as they did a week ago over Thunder Ridge and will be favored to beat 5A Idaho Falls this week?
The answer very simply is that you can coach a team up for a single game, placed strategically on a schedule and secure a very needed win that not only builds confidence for the smaller school, but gives the fans plenty to cheer about when the smaller school gets the win.
All the pressure of this game is squarely on the shoulders of Snake River mainly because of the big loss a week ago to an undermanned Kimberly team. The defense of the Panthers, with eight returning starters from a team that made it to the semi-finals of the Real Dairy Shoot-out, was expected to possibly put up a shutout in their opening game.
That didn’t happen and now the Panthers face the prospect that if they don’t win this week, they will likely face a 2-0 Blackfoot team that will bring everything to Snake River and a loss there would leave the Panthers at 0-3 and struggling to get back to respectability and be mentioned in the conversation of title contenders for this season as we move toward the halfway mark of the the 2020 season.
For West Side, a win is just another feather in their cap as they look to win back-to-back titles this year. A loss won’t hurt the Pirates in the least, except that they might fall a spot or two in the polls. It won’t make a difference for the Pirates who will still be a favorite to win it all when the playoffs begin in late October.
So how will this game play out? Very simply, it will come down to the Panthers’ running game and their ability to grind out first downs and move the ball up and down the field.
We already know the Panthers can throw the ball and the Gilbert to Poulter connection is one of the best in the state. Replacing all-state running back Treyton Young has been another question for the Panthers and they need that running game to keep defenses honest.
My guess is the entire week at Snake River’s practices, the emphasis will be on how to get the running game jump started and help this offense keep the West Side offense off the field.
West Side, on the other hand, will be looking to shore up a defense that showed it had a few holes in it a week ago. Firth was equal to or slightly ahead of the curve offensively and if they hadn’t made some mistakes along the way, their game with the Pirates would have been much closer.
With all that being said, Snake River should win this game. West Side will be respectable, but they just won’t have quite enough to prevail.
This one will go Snake River’s way as they get ready for the big Bingham County rivalry with Blackfoot next week.
Snake River 34, West Side 20