BLACKFOOT vs. THUNDER RIDGE, Friday, August 27, 7 p.m., Bronco Stadium in Blackfoot.
This is the marquee football game in Bingham County, no doubt about it.
Blackfoot if coming off a season in which it went 8-2, probably should have won the state semifinal game against Emmett on the road, and made it through head coach Jerrod Ackley’s first season without any major upheaval.
The problem may be how he reacts to having a team that will be largely of his own doing and selection. Gone will be two-time all-state running back Teagan Thomas, who accumulated over 3,000 yards of offense in the past two season, could score from anywhere in the field and provided durability and between the tackles ability as well as speed to the outside. The young man did set school records in the 100 meter dash in three of the four years he participated in track as well, so his speed has been well documented.
Gone will be a three-year starter on defense in Stryker Wood. Wood gave the Broncos pass coverage and tremendous run support from his safety position as well as quiet leadership to a defense that often set the offense up with turnovers in the perfect position for a score.
Gone will be 24 seniors who graduated last spring who gave the team experience, size and knowledge of the game.
Gone will be starting quarterback Jace Grimmett, who could get the ball to open receivers and led the offense well. The two losses on the year were anything but the quarterback’s fault as they dropped games to Skyline, 14-3, and Emmett, 28-27. His replacement hasn’t been named yet, but likely will be Jaxon Grimmett, Jace’s younger brother who led the junior varsity a year ago.
Gone is wide receiver and clutch ball hawk Carter Layton, leaving only wide receiver Ja’Vonte King returning to a squad that relies on getting the ball to the wideouts for the big plays.
I know that sounds like a lot of losses, but Ackley claims that this team will be bigger and stronger than last year’s, including the offensive and defensive lines.
The claims that the team may be bigger and stronger than a year ago have been echoed numerous times all summer long by Ackley and others, but that remains to be seen and who better than Thunder Ridge to test everything out on?
Thunder Ridge is at the end of what they thought would be the learning curve since opening the school several years ago. They have looked good all summer long and in a recent jamboree displayed a strong offense, led by three-year starter Tao Johnson, a multi-dimensional quarterback who can pass, run and even catch the occasional halfback option play for big yards. They have Paul Fitzgerald, who has been getting a lot of looks from Division 1 coaches across the West. He is big, fast and can tear up offenses from his defensive end/outside linebacker position with regularity. He is a load for anyone and will likely see double and triple coverage and even that may not be enough to slow him down. To make things worse, he can also double up as a tight end or even a wide receiver in the offensive sets.
This will be the fourth year for head coach Jeff Marshall and runs the cycle for the team, and the players look like they have all grown into the uniforms that were ordered the first year the school was in existence. They look big, strong, fast and ready to challenge the High Country Conference. Only time will tell on that playing field, but this could be the breakout year that Thunder Ridge has been looking for since the doors opened several years ago.
This game is a tough one to call as you want the local team to do well, but you worry about depth, talent replacement, and the scheduling that includes Thunder Ridge, Idaho Falls, Snake River and Skyline in the first four weeks and a five-game road stretch in the middle of the season. It is very possible, if Thunder Ridge is everything they claim to be, that Blackfoot could start the season 2-2 and if so, the local fans will be up in arms, wondering where their beloved Broncos are. They are used to winning in Blackfoot and that will be the high expectations that come with the Broncos coaching job.
The guess here is that Thomas’s replacement will not be quite what everyone thinks he can be, the new quarterback, the third in as many years for Blackfoot, may struggle early on and that Thunder Ridge may just be the team they have always wanted in Idaho Falls. Only time will tell that one.
Thunder Ridge 28, Blackfoot 20 in a game that may be decided early on.
SNAKE RIVER vs. KIMBERLY, Friday, August 27, 7 p.m., Harrison Field at Snake River High School.
Kimberly is fast, big, strong, and very athletic. Snake River is still looking for a running back that can replace two-time 3A All-State running back Treyton Young. Young has been gone for a year now and his role was running back by committee a year ago. They hope to change that this year with senior Zach Staley and senior Carson Hawker, a pair of hard running players who will likely be called upon to play on both sides of the ball. They also return two-year starting quarterback Cole Gilbert, the reigning offensive player of the year in the South East Idaho Conference. Gilbert will play on both sides of the ball as well since he has been listed as the starting safety as well as quarterback for this year. Gilbert can also run with the ball and is a true dual threat quarterback.
The Panthers have lost leading receiver Trey Poulter and will look for help from this year’s new additions, among them Danny Wray, who has looked very good in the summer practices and early fall practices. Another who has looked really good in practice has been Andy Serna at wide receiver and if Serna and Wray come through as expected, Snake River will suddenly have an offense that can score points.
Another key will be the return of Jeff Toulouse as a defensive coach and he is a high energy, major impact type of a coach that has spent a number of years coaching in Blackfoot after starting in Snake River a number of years ago. With his ability to set up defenses and keeping the players involved and with his high energy, that can only be a huge impact on the Panthers and what they will do this fall.
Kimberly will counter with a very fast and explosive offense. They return all-conference and all-state players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. That is a lot of weaponry to have to account for if you are a defensive coach and the speed that is there is pretty incredible.
Gatlin Bair, only a sophomore this year, is already an all-state player at wide receiver and this summer was second in the nation in the 100 meter dash with a clocking in the 10.7 range. That is a lot of speed to have to account for by defenses.
The quarterback, Heath Owens, was all-conference as a junior and has high expectations on him as a senior this year, but with great weapons at his disposal, simply has to get the ball into the right hands and he will be fine. He doesn’t have to be a superstar, he simply has to do what he does best and he already has a year under his belt in which he did that already.
Running back Race Widmier is another who simply has to do what he has already done and that is get the tough yards, block for his quarterback, take care of the ball and the wins will come for his team.
The rest of the team is just filling in the holes made from graduation and things should be fine for the Bulldogs and head coach Rich Bishop who will be in his ninth year at the helm of the program.
The team showed they know how to win a year ago, advancing to the semifinals where they lost to eventual champion Sugar-Salem 35-27. They were competitive in that game and appear ready to take the next step forward.
This game will be a battle and it could be a high scoring affair depending on whether Kimberly brings a defense to the game and whether Snake River can find a way to negate the speed Kimberly will bring to the game.
If the offenses get rolling early, it will likely favor Kimberly because of their abundance of speed.
If the defenses are prominent early on, it could favor Snake River, who will want to be more patient on offense and use the running game when they can.
In either case, it could be a fun game to watch and a fun game for the players to play in. The thought here is that Kimberly may just have too much offense for the Panthers to handle and if that is the case, then it favors Kimberly.
Kimberly 35, Snake River 21
FIRTH at WEST SIDE, Friday, August 21, 7 p.m., West Side High School, Weston
For several years, the Firth crew has been bragging about this year’s junior class. A year ago, this class carried the Cougars to the brink of a state championship.
Could this be their year? This game will be a huge indicator for the Cougars. They are bigger than a year ago, they are stronger and they are fast. They return key players at nearly every position and only lost a couple along the way.
The biggest loss may be Taedyn Jacobsen, who played on both sides of the ball and made huge contributions in nearly every game.
On the other hand, look at what they return and not that most of them are juniors or sophomores.
We can start with quarterback Gage Vasquez who plays on both sides of the ball. He starts the offense with true dual threat capabilities, but he doesn’t have to dominate the action as he has a plethora of running backs that are fast and you never know where the ball is going and who is going to get it. Capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, offensively or defensively, Vasquez is one that you always have to have an eye on from the opening kickoff to the last sound of the horn.
Athan Blonquist is a fast, strong player who will also see action on both sides of the ball. He first burst into recognition when he led the nation in quarterback sacks as a junior a year ago with 32. He will be hard pressed to duplicate that this year, but he has more help and he will be occupying two if not three offensive players trying to block him.
Alex Ortiz is an all-state lineman who plays on both sides of the ball and was a 2A all-state selection as well.
Sam Park is a strong, fast running back and defensive back who is another threat from anywhere on the field offensively. He can definitely take it to the house.
Hayden Hone is an all-conference player on the defensive line who will also see time on the offensive line this season.
Alex Vasquez is an all-conference caliber player on defense who always is challenging his cousin Gage to see who can score the most touchdown from their defensive backfield positions. Last year it went down to the wire and ended up in a 5-5 tie between the two.
Then there’s Arik Blonquist, Athan’s younger brother, who made the all-conference list as a defensive end. If you forget Athan, then Arik will likely make you pay for that mistake.
Senior Riley Barber is an all-around athlete who plays football, wrestles at a state champion caliber and is a state champion bull rider and is looking to be an impact player at linebacker after a couple of years that have been injury-plagued. He may just be the answer to whether they can finally beat West Side in the traditional season opener for both team.
West Side is back, and back as strong as ever.
West Side dominated the Cougars in the title game a year ago and return plenty of players that they have been the pick all summer long to repeat, with Firth on their heels. This game may go a long way in determining who may have the upper hand this season. Can Firth overcome the home field advantage of the Pirates or will the Pirates’ three returning all-state players be able to control things again this year?
Quarterback Blaize Brown is the real deal, as is running back Cage Brokens and wide receiver Bryler Shurtliff. All three play on both sides of the ball and will look to control both sides of the action. The Pirates lose four all-state players from a year ago, including the player of the year in Tage Stegelmeier. That is a lot to lose and whether the Pirates can replace those players will be the key to another state championship, of which the Pirates have won two in a row, including last year’s 11-0 record.
The ball will be in West Side’s end of the field to begin with and how the season progresses will determine which of these two teams can put together a run that carries them to the state title in 2021. It will come down to which team can play as a team all season long and catch a break here and there.
West Side 28, Firth 20
SHELLEY at PRESTON, Friday, August 27, 7 p.m. Preston High School field, Preston
The Shelley Russets are an up-and-coming team in the 4A ranks, having worked through the move up from the 3A ranks over the past several years. In 3A, they were a dominant force that competed year in and year out for titles. It has been tougher in the 4A classification.
Shelley posted a 3-5 record a year ago, but had a game against Pocatello cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. Had they played that game and won, they would have been in the playoffs. The Russets return a ton of talent, both juniors and seniors, and should be able to make a run at a winning season, maybe even make some noise in the state playoffs.
Head coach Josh Wells begins his third season with eight seniors who were among the reasons they showed improvement a year ago. Those eight are defensive back and return specialist Tomy Bradshaw, an emotional leader and the kind of player everyone wants on their team; Skylar Robinson, an all-conference selection at running back; offensive lineman Cody Bowman, wide receivers Josh Gil and Kayden Kidman; linebackers Brock DeRoche and Braxton Fielding; and tight end Hadley Carpenter.
Also returning are Emmett Feldsted, Hunter Higham, and a host of players that didn’t start, but saw a lot of playing time.
They will miss the likes of Jaxon Hess, an all-conference player on both sides of the ball, and running back Brayden Johnson, who carried much of the offensive load a year ago.
The guess here is that anything but a winning season will be a disappointment and most like you could see a 6-3 or 5-4 record.
Preston has a game under their belts already this season, having dispatched of Lakeland 7-6 a week ago. It may not sound like much, but teams generally improve more between their first and second games than at anytime else during the season. This will also be the Indians’ first home game in a long and difficult season that includes games against Blackfoot, Sugar-Salem, and Star Valley, all of whom have a history of winning football.
The early win may just be enough to give Preston an edge in this contest, but I like Shelley and the direction that they are heading in.
Shelley 27, Preston 20
ABERDEEN at AMERICAN FALLS, Friday, August 27, 7 p.m., at American Falls Field, American Falls
This is the traditional opening game between the two schools and the Tigers of Aberdeen have pretty much dominated the contest. It looks like that trend will continue this year.
Tiger coach Jeff Duffin is keen on his players’ development over the summer and into the fall, and if they can stay away from the injury bug, likes his chances to get moving along and get to the 2A playoffs once again and make a run at a title.
American Falls seems to just plod along, picking up a win here and an upset there and may not be able to shake that habit off their shoulders. They appear to be headed in the right direction, however, they only posted a 3-6 record a year ago, and they are lacking any real strength in their returning players.
They will rely heavily on a quarterback in Paddy Harwood, an all-conference selection last year, and on Alexis Rios, an all-conference selection at tight end a year ago. Four two-way players on the line will help with the transition from 2020 to 2021 but whether it will be enough is hard to say. There doesn’t appear to be much help coming from the junior varsity ranks this year.
If the Beavers are to make any noise at all this year, it will have to be early in the season or you can probably chalk up another 3-6 record. It all begins on Friday night against Aberdeen.
Aberdeen 28, American Falls 19