We are down to the final two weeks of the regular season before we head into the Real Dairy Idaho State Football Playoffs. There is a chance that all five of the Bingham County football teams — Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Snake River and Aberdeen — could all be active in the playoffs and that would be just like old times when not only were they all in the playoffs, but they all had good chances for a deep run in the playoffs with state championships on the players’ minds.
Three of those teams will be in action on Friday night, with Shelley hosting Blackfoot on Saturday night.
Snake River Panthers (2-4) at American Falls (2-4) 7 p.m. at American Falls
For all intents and purposes, this game is for the South East Idaho Conference championship and a berth in the playoffs. It really comes down to that as it is unlikely that a second team from this conference will make the playoffs, although is a remote possibility.
After a rough 0-4 start to the season for the Panthers, they have rebounded with wins over Teton and Marsh Valley, the latter game going into overtime to decide the outcome and coming down to a two-point conversion for the Panthers’ win.
The Panther defense has come to life the past couple of weeks, limiting Teton to seven points and Marsh Valley to only 15 points in regulation. The Panthers were thought to be a team that would be reliant on the passing game offensively, but have gone to the running game and hard running Chandler Coombs has turned into a very solid and reliable weapon and those things should not change this week.
Look for the Panthers to try and grind it out on the ground, with Coombs getting a good portion of the carries. Quarterback Cole Gilbert is also a good runner and will complement the yards gained by Coombs with those of his own. The passing game has been decent with the Gilbert to Poulter combination clicking on numerous occasions and Coombs developing into a solid receiver as well. The wildcard here is what role Rubi Trejo will play this week.
When Trejo is involved, the offense seems to be more explosive than when he disappears from the eye while the game is ongoing. He must be a visible part of the offense for the Panthers to be at their best. Trejo is the speed on the team and he needs to be a bigger part of the offense in order for the Panthers to be at their best.
From this corner, it would have to be a major upset if American Falls were to beat Snake River this weekend, but that is the way we thought a couple of years ago when that exact scenario played out. This one looks like Snake River’s game to win or lose and the guess is that they will come out with all guns blazing and put the game to rest early on.
It just looks like the Panthers’ defense will control the tempo of the game and the offense will do enough to post the win.
Snake River 31, American Falls 10 in a game that will appear to be more lopsided than it really will be.
Firth Cougars (4-2) at West Jefferson Panthers (3-3) 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium in Terreton
The Panthers have been in a scenario where they lose a game and then win a game. That has gone on all season and it looks like that trend will continue for one more cycle as they will likely lose to Firth this week and then complete the cycle by winning next week over Salmon, finishing the year at 4-4. It looks that way, but there are no guarantees of that happening.
The Panthers have beaten the teams they should have with wins over American Falls, Malad and Ririe and they have losses against Declo, Teton and North Fremont.
This week, the Panthers face off against a very good Firth Cougars team. The Cougars are very explosive and it all starts with their quarterback, who has scored any different number of ways.
The Cougars are not a one trick pony as they have any number of weapons from a stable of running backs that can beat you in any number of ways to a group of receivers that can beat you in the short passing game or the long passing game.
The Cougars are also a very good defensive team and they have limited teams in their wins to a pair of shutouts, a game where they only gave up seven points and a lopsided 40-19 win as well. They know where the end zone is and they know how to keep people out of the end zone while getting into the red zone often themselves.
The losses this year have come at the hands of the two teams on their schedule that they really didn’t match up well against as they lost to West Side and then to South Fremont when those Cougars were high flying and undefeated. They almost pulled off the upset against South Fremont, losing 29-26 and actually held a lead in that game.
This game is a very simple case of the haves and have-nots. The Cougars have a great offense and a solid defense, while West Jefferson simply does not.
This game could be over early on as the Cougars have the ability to score fast and keep the scoring up the whole game.
This game simply belongs to Firth before they head back home for the regular season finale against North Fremont. The only possible mishap that could happen would be if the Cougars are looking ahead to the battle against the Huskies of North Fremont that most likely will be the game that decides the Nuclear Conference Championship.
This one should be all about the Firth Cougars and the guess here is that they will roll to another win.
Firth 42, West Jefferson 14
Aberdeen Tigers (4-2) at West Side Pirates ( 6-0) at Pirates Stadium in Dayton
The Tigers have overachieved from early expectations and have had a very solid season thus far. I am sure that coach Jeff Duffin must be having talks with his athletic director about the schedule for the future as last week the Tigers faced off against North Fremont and this week get the pleasure of facing West Side. Those two teams have been sitting atop the 2A standings for a very long time, dating back to last year. It is a tough job to face both teams in a single year, let alone in back-to-back weeks.
The Tigers are built with defense first and the defense has been very good this season. In their four wins to date, the Tigers’ defense was pretty dominant and in their two losses to very good teams in South Fremont and North Fremont, the defense kept them in the game, but they just couldn’t get to the lead against those schools.
West Side came out dominant from the season’s outset and with the exception of games against Bear Lake and Marsh Valley have simply overwhelmed the opposition. They have been so good that they beat Snake River 34-0 and the Panthers could win their 3A conference this weekend and make the 3A playoffs.
It really isn’t conceivable that the Pirates will lose this week as they are the better team player for player than the Aberdeen Tigers. That isn’t to say that the Tigers can’t win this game, it just isn’t really in the cards for that to happen.
This could be a fast-moving game as both teams will be running the ball and minus the clock stopping for penalties, the game should just cruise right on by.
If the Pirates get on the scoreboard early on, this one could be over very quickly as the Tigers are not built to play catch up. Neither team uses the passing game in a prolific manner and it figures to be a game that is won in the trenches, where the big boys up front open holes for the running backs to do their damage to the defenses.
While this game could end up in a blowout, it probably won’t. I look for West Side to win, but probably not by the margin that a lot of people might think. The Tigers are a tough group and they will keep things close for most of the contest.
West Side 24, Aberdeen 14
Blackfoot Broncos (5-1) at Shelley Russets (3-3) 7 p.m. Saturday
This is a game that was scheduled for today and was changed to Saturday due to some isolation conditions placed on Blackfoot when there was some contact with a COVID-19 positive. The players who were tested all came back negative and there have been no symptoms identified by players so there is very little danger of spreading the virus to others.
This game is between a team that has been playing well under a new coach and other than a close 14-3 loss to the top-ranked team in 4A Skyline and the Russets who are the most improved team in the High Country Conference.
The Russet have defeated Preston, Canyon Ridge and Bonneville, all teams that they were expected to beat, and they have lost to Jerome in a very close contest that was a possible win and to Hillcrest and Sugar-Salem, so the season has gone pretty much as expected for the Russets.
This is a chance for the Russets to step up and show that they are deserving of a chance at the playoffs in a couple of weeks. Whether they can do it remains to be seen.
Blackfoot has cruised through its season, but there have been a few times where victory was in doubt.
The Broncos were seemingly cruising against Snake River, ahead 21-7 before the wheels fell off of the offense and they held on to win the game 21-18.
The offense floundered in the loss to the Grizzles and then stumbled a bit against Hillcrest, trailing 14-7 before a field-long drive produced a touchdown and the team went for a two-point conversion to win the game 15-14.
The Broncos have been idle since that game so the guess is they will have their offensive woes behind them and look more like the Broncos that were dominant in earlier wins.
The key to the Broncos is the passing offense that at times has seemed to disappear from the field. The Broncos have one of the best if not the best running back in the state in Teegan Thomas and at times have not used the durable, fast, productive runner. He has been used as a decoy and has been prominent in the passing game as well, so it isn’t like they don’t know about his abilities.
In this game, which is very important to both teams, I would think that Thomas will be featured prominently from the outset and he could have a very big game as it just doesn’t seem possible that the Russets’ defense will be able to contain a runner with the resume that Thomas has.
It is very likely that Thomas will have his two most productive games of the year this week against Shelley and then next week against Bonneville. That all remains to be seen, but that is my view of the game.
Shelley on the other hand is full of young players, including their sophomore quarterback Kaden Kidman who burst on the scene against Canyon Ridge with a breakout game with over 100 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
While Kidman will likely draw the attention of the Broncos’ defense, he could cause problems if the Blackfoot defense doesn’t contain him, when he is most dangerous, on broken pass plays. If the Broncos force him to throw the ball, the Russets are vulnerable to the interception. If he keeps the ball, his feet could hurt the Broncos. Only on Saturday night will we learn the answer to those questions.
This one for most people appears to be a big win for the Broncos, but you never know how a team will react to being off for a week under the conditions that the Broncos have been under.
It is a totally different scenario than when a team has a scheduled bye week and continues to practice. The Broncos were not under those guidelines and missed practice time while dealing with this situation of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
The rest may give the Broncos a renewed energy and that will be the guess of how this game is decided.
It looks like a big win for Blackfoot. It looks like the Broncos will dominate from the beginning. It looks like Blackfoot will re-establish the momentum and excitement they had early on in the season and prepare for the playoffs in the final two weeks of the regular season. That is the way it looks.
The actuality is that the Broncos will likely build a solid early lead and then the Russets will come flying at them late in the contest. The end result will be a Blackfoot win, but maybe not by the margin that you might expect.
Blackfoot 31, Shelley 21 in a game that will be closer than many expect.