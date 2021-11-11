Well, Bingham County football fans, we are now down to a pair of teams left in the state football playoffs, the Blackfoot Broncos who doubled up on Nampa last Friday night to the tune of a 28-14 win, and the Firth Cougars, who dispatched the Declo Hornets by a score of 20-16, also on Friday night.
The two teams were rewarded for their wins by being sent on the road for their semifinal games, Blackfoot being forced to travel to the Northland to visit Sandpoint, and the Cougars being sent to the place of their most recent loss, Ashton, to face off with conference foe North Fremont.
Both teams would appear to have a decent chance at winning their games, but it isn’t going to be easy no matter what you may hear from other sources.
BLACKFOOT (6-5) vs SANDPOINT (7-2), 7 pm Friday night at Sandpoint High School
Blackfoot has finally gotten their record to over .500 on the season as they seemingly had loss after loss by a single point during the regular season. They still won the High Country Conference with a 3-1 record and they still hosted a pair of playoff games at home against a pair of decent teams from the Southern Idaho Conference in Middleton and Nampa. The most amazing thing there is that all five of the highly touted teams from that conference — Emmett, Bishop Kelly, Middleton, Vallivue and now Nampa — have been eliminated from the playoffs. So much for all the talk about the road to the championship must go through the Boise area, and over half of the remaining teams are from Eastern Idaho in Skyline, Blackfoot and Pocatello. It ought to be an interesting week of action just from these four 4A teams that are pretty familiar with one another.
We will kick off our look at the teams from Bingham County still in the fight for a title with a look at Blackfoot and Sandpoint.
Contrary to anything you may think or have been told, Blackfoot’s fortunes began to look good when they started going to the pass first and looking at the run second. The passing game, behind accurate Jaxon Grimmett, has gotten the Broncos on the move early and they have been scoring better since they went pass first, run second. Even the running game has looked better with this new approach to the game.
Grimmett is a strong-armed but very accurate passer and he has a bevy of wide receivers to get the ball to, beginning with the tandem of Deegan Hale and Ja’Vonte King. Hale is not afraid to go over the middle or break to the outside and make a diving catch along the sidelines. Grimmett does not throw the ball wildly into coverage and at times will place the ball where only his receiver can catch it and these two athletic receivers have been able to go up and get the ball without any trouble. Hale is more consistent, but King can make use his athleticism to make the circus catch that will catch the eyes of the sports fan as he makes one-handed, sky soaring catches that look so good in pictures. When you toss in the other wide receivers the Broncos seem to have a ton of, the Broncos look awfully tough with the passing game. What really makes it go is the ability to scramble out of trouble by Grimmett. An example of that is the 24-yard touchdown run that Grimmett took off on a week ago against Nampa that produced the game’s first touchdown. He has the ability to buy more time in the pocket, and is always a threat to run. That really opens up the passing game which eventually opens up the running game as well.
Sandpoint has some weapons of its own in quarterback Parker Pettit, a junior who has 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He completes nearly 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for over 12,00 yards this season in the nine games that Sandpoint has played.
His throwing is helped out a lot by the running of senior Gerrit Cox, who is a 1,000-yard rusher on the season, averaging about seven yards per carry and getting 16 touchdowns in only nine games this year. That is a potent one-two punch for Sandpoint, who just shows that they have the ability to get first down after first down and keep drives going from anywhere on the field. They don’t make many mistakes, so the defense of the Broncos will have to look lively this week and force a few turnovers to gain an advantage.
Sandpoint is a gang tackling team that isn’t flashy, it just gets the job done. They only average about one sack per game and only one interception per game, but also only allows around 17 points per game. They can play defense, they just aren’t flashy about it.
Blackfoot is much more flashy, with acrobatic interceptions and a ball hawking defense that seems to get nearly every fumble in sight. They like to gang tackle as well an are very adept at punching the ball out of a ball carrier’s hands in the defensive backfield.
Blackfoot gives up more points on defense than does Sandpoint and they score fewer points on offense than does Sandpoint, but the difference is marginal at best. This game is going to come down to who makes the fewest mistakes and can capitalize on the other team’s mistakes and get the big play when they need it.
That alone will favor Blackfoot, if only slightly. Home field advantage definitely favors Sandpoint, who has won six of their seven home games this season. Blackfoot, on the other hand, has won four of their six games at home and are 2-3 on the road. Looks like a battle is brewing for who will come out ahead in this one.
If Blackfoot can come out throwing the ball and do so successfully, getting a lead, they will make it very tough on Sandpoint and the guess here is that is what they will do. The edge will go to Blackfoot in what will likely be a very conservative game overall with the Broncos coming out on top.
Blackfoot 20, Sandpoint 16
FIRTH (8-2) @ NORTH FREMONT (9-0), 1 pm, Saturday at North Fremont High School
This is the game that both teams have been looking for since the season started clear back in the end of August. The Cougars have lost two games, the first in overtime to top-ranked and two-time defending state champs West Side. That game was 26-20 in overtime. The other loss came at the hands of North Fremont, 22-21, but they had to come from a two-touchdown deficit late in the game to grab the win. These two teams are just that close and that has been indicated by their last several meetings. The one-point loss this season to North Fremont was preceded by a one-point win in the playoffs a year ago in a driving snow storm by the final of 7-6. This will be the rubber match of the past three games for these two teams and both are looking to gain an edge any way they can.
The weather forecast for Saturday is for showers, with the temperature near 50 degrees at game time. Without any rain, it would almost seem to be perfect fall football weather.
Firth is led by senior running back Sam Park, who leads all of Idaho’s 2A rushers with over 1,300 yards and an eight yards per carry average. He has scored 18 touchdowns running the ball and has added another eight receptions on the year with four of those going for six points. That is 22 touchdowns on the season for the senior.
The offense also has a plethora of talent in the backfield with Burton Park, Gage Vasquez and Austin Jacobsen available. Park has 25 catches on the year with four touchdowns, including the game-winner a week ago against Declo and has rushed for another 400 yards and six touchdowns on the year, so he is very productive.
Quarterback Gage Vasquez is a true dual threat as he can run and throw equally well. He completes nearly 70 percent of his passes, tops in the 2A classification, and has 16 touchdown passes to only three interceptions. He is also a very dangerous runner, compiling 400 yards rushing and another 10 touchdowns on the year. Vasquez has a bevy of receivers who are dangerous as no fewer than six have caught five or more passes and have accumulated at least one touchdown catch on the year. This is a very solid and tough offense that has racked up over 3,700 yards of offense this year and scored 37 touchdowns, nearly four per game. That means Firth is going to come out and score and North Fremont will have to keep up.
Firth’s defense is better than North Fremont’s, averaging only 11 points given up, while North gives up 21. North Fremont’s offense averages 44 points per game, while Firth’s average is 41 per game. If you take away the game that Firth played against West Side, the points for and against are even closer.
This is going to be a very close, very tough ball game for both teams. They both have a history of winning, both have won state titles and both desperately want to get to the finals this year. There is a slight edge in favor of Firth, but North Fremont has the home field advantage. At least Firth has proven that they can win on North Fremont’s home field.
Close call, but the guess is that Firth will find a way to pull this game out in the end.
Firth 24, North Fremont 20