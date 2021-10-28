Well, the regular season is over and it is time for some playoff football.
Bingham County will be well represented as all five of the high schools that had football teams compete this year have qualified for the playoffs. Unfortunately, two of those teams — Aberdeen and Firth — will meet in the first round of the playoffs.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at Holt Arena in Pocatello: Firth hosts Aberdeen on the fast turf of Holt Arena.
Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at Blackfoot High School, Blackfoot will host Middleton in a battle of 4A schools.
Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at Shelley High School, Shelley will host Preston in a rematch of the first week of the season where Shelley beat Preston in Preston by the final of 15-6.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School, Snake River will host McCall-Donnelly, who had to survive a Kansas City playoff on Monday to make the field of 16. Lots of action and great action it should be.
Let’s take a look at the games and who the winners could be.
FIRTH (6-2) vs ABERDEEN (3-5) 6 p.m. at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.
Firth has been the second-ranked team all season long, beating everyone but West Side in the opening game of the year and North Fremont the final regular season game of the year. In both games, Firth had the lead in the final seconds, only to taste defeat in the end. Both West Side and North Fremont ended the year undefeated, so it is not a condemnation that the Cougars came up on the short end of the stick against those two teams. A total of eight points separated Firth from an unbeaten season of their own.
Aberdeen also played both West Side and North Fremont and had the pleasure of seeing both teams up close and personal in two of the Tigers’ final three games of the year, both losses. West Side took down the Tigers by the final of 53-0 and North Fremont did the same by a score of 44-18. On paper, it looks a bit of a mismatch, but I never count out coach Jeff Duffin of Aberdeen when it comes to football. The Tigers will be ready for the Cougars and will play their best on Thursday night.
The biggest problem I see for Aberdeen will be the personnel that Firth can put on the field. They have speed, maybe the fastest team as a group of anyone in the state, beginning with the man who pulls the trigger on offense, quarterback Gage Vasquez.
Vasquez can beat you from anywhere on the field, with his legs, his arm or his defense as he is a two-way starter for the Cougars, as are many of the key players for Firth.
Vasquez received a lot of attention in the preseason on all state football teams, and maybe at the expense of his cousin Alex Vasquez as both start in the defensive backfield and both are fast, quick as well, and smart when it comes to playing defense. Both can take the ball the distance after an interception or fumble recovery, so they are dangerous in more ways than one. At quarterback, he has weapons galore in the backfield and on the option, you must stop Vasquez first and hope he doesn’t get the ball into the hands of Sam Park or Burton Park, the two other speedsters on Firth’s starting lineup. An option pitch to either one of the Park boys can send shivers and chills down the back of any defensive coordinator in the land, so you have to pick your poison with those three for sure. Sam Park is a 1,000-yard rusher which says a lot because the majority of the time he has only played half of the game on offense this year because the Cougars built up big leads early on and turned the game over to the substitutes on the bench.
Burton Park is maybe the fastest of the three, but since he plays baseball you don’t see him in track. A recent game saw Burton score four times in the first half, including a pick six in the first quarter as the Cougars built a 34-0 lead in the first quarter alone. Some say this is the fastest team in Idaho and I am not one to question that line of thinking.
Aberdeen has played their best games when the defense is on top of their game. If they can come out and establish the defense, keeping Firth at bay, then they have a chance in this playoff game. If not, then it could be a long night for the Tigers as they watch Firth run up and down the field on the fast turf of Holt Arena. The Tigers have a solid one-two punch offensively of their own, but if Firth gets off to a fast start, you may not see much of the true offense because they will be throwing the ball trying to catch up to the Cougars.
This one could be over early if Firth gets off to a fast start.
Firth 48, Aberdeen 14
SHELLEY (6-3) vs PRESTON (6-3) 7 p.m. Russets Field on the campus of Shelley High School
Shelley started the year 5-0 before they suffered losses to Bonneville and Pocatello, but rebounded for a nice 29-28 win at Blackfoot. Their season finale came against Skyline where a missed two-point conversion cost them a chance at overtime and another “W” in the win column. The interesting thing is their strength of schedule, where all four of those final games came against teams in the 4A state playoffs and an earlier win came against one of the favorites to capture the 3A state playoffs in Sugar-Salem. That is a lot of firepower that the Russets have been exposed to this year and they have come out of it with the record that they have. This is impressive in and of itself. A total of five playoff teams appear on the Shelley schedule this year, which means they have survived just fine, thank you, and did so with great competition.
Shelley is a run first team and they do it with a solid inside-outside game and two really nice running backs. They have an 1,100-yard rusher in Ryker Clinger, who has proven that he can score from anywhere on the field when he runs the ball. I only wish the offense had developed enough that the Russets had found a way to get Clinger the ball in the passing game as well. They might be talking state championship right now if they had, but then again, who says they won’t have that part of the offense in place by Friday night, or next week or when they need it down the road. It could be pretty scary just thinking about it for Preston or anyone else that the may face down the road. The other part of the running game revolves around Kaden Kidman, who is also the team’s best receiver. Kidman has taken a pass from sophomore quarterback Brecken Williams in the flat and gone over 50 yards to paydirt on more than one occasion, so it is ludicrous to think he couldn’t do the same on a running play. If Shelley gets those kind of contributions from both Kidman and Clinger, it could be a very long night for Preston.
Shelley is built upon their defense and if you doubt it, look at what they did to Skyline last week, holding them to 14 points and against Blackfoot, who only scored 14 points before going into overtime in a 29-28 win by Shelley.
For the year, the Russets have only given up an average of 15 points per game, while scoring 26 themselves. That may just be the score of this game this week against Preston.
Preston has been impressive enough themselves this fall. They play the game pretty close to the vest, averaging around 19 points per game while only giving up 16.6 points on defense. The problem is that their high point total for the year was 32 against Century which is not a lot for a team that won six of nine games. Their season low was six against Shelley, but that was way back on Aug. 27 in the Indians’ second game of the year. This one looks like it belongs to Shelley, but then again, the person who said any game was a lock was seen paying off at the end of the game who took that bet and then some.
Shelley 24, Preston 14, in a game that may be closer than many people think.
BLACKFOOT (4-5) vs MIDDLETON (5-4) Friday night, 7 p.m. at Hartkopf Field on the campus of Blackfoot High School
This is the most interesting of the games this week in Bingham County. On one hand, you have Blackfoot, a five-loss team in the playoffs primarily because they were tied for the conference title with Skyline. The Broncos went 3-1 in High Country Conference play this year, losing only to Shelley at home, a couple of weeks ago.
Middleton is from a very tough conference and they have proven that they can score, but they also can give up a lot of points in the process. Middleton has scored 40 or more points in eight of their nine games, but they have also given up between 42 and 51 points in three of their past four games on the year. They can really score, but sometimes their defense can come up wanting. Several weeks ago, it looked like the Vikings were going to be the team to challenge Minico for the top spot in the media polls, but the defense gave up 51, 42, and 52 points in consecutive weeks to drop them to 4-4 on the year. Those losses came at the hands of Bishop Kelly, Emmett, and Nampa, and while I can see dropping games to Bishop Kelly and Emmett, the points that they gave up makes you wonder if they are truly playoff caliber teams.
Blackfoot, on the other hand, lost four games by one point, losing to Thunder Ridge, Idaho Falls, Shelley and Preston, all because they didn’t or couldn’t make a two point conversion. My biggest question on that untimely streak is “why were they in that position to begin with if they were a truly playoff worthy team?”
Add to that the fact that they trailed a 3A team in Snake River late into the third quarter before tying up the score at 14, before going on to a 35-21 win. Snake River’s offense has proven to be pretty one-dimensional as a run team and that should have been more than evident after their first two games of the year against Kimberly and 2A defending champion West Side.
So how is this game going to play out? Fair enough question. If things go as they have for the first nine games of the year, Blackfoot will go to the run first and then the pass, which is a shame, because they have a fine quarterback in Jaxon Grimmett and several receivers who can keep the defense honest in Ja’Vonte King, Deegan Hale, Luke Moore, and Kort Capson. Those four will always draw attention from defensive secondaries and if you go pass first, you sometimes will open up the running lanes for the backfield, including Jaxon Grimmett who is a fine dual threat quarterback. So far, the Broncos have been trying to soften up the defenses with the running game and then going to the pass. My fear for this game is that if they do that, the Middleton offense may build a lead that Blackfoot cannot overcome and that would be a travesty for this team as they move forward in the coming years.
Middleton averages 43 and 27 on offense and defense, while Blackfoot averages 25 and 20 on offense and defense, but they have always been slow to get started and seem to always be playing from behind and you just can’t do that in playoff football.
The fact that Blackfoot and their RPI was good enough to get them the home field advantage is enough to merit the consideration for the win, otherwise the pick might have gone the other way.
Blackfoot 31, Middleton 28
SNAKE RIVER (4-4) vs. MCCALL-DONNELLY (4-4) 2 pm Saturday, Oct. 30, Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
Looking at how McCall-Donnelly got here is pretty much exactly what you would have expected. They traveled a lot, beat the teams they should have and lost to the teams you would think that they would lose to. Homedale and Weiser, the class of 3A all season long, put big numbers up against the Vandals, beating them by scores of 49-7 and 52-0. That didn’t stop the Vandals from winning their last two games plus compete in a Kansas City playoff to get this spot in the playoffs. It surely isn’t something that they will want to give up very easily.
Snake River started off rough, winning big, then losing a pair before winning a pair then losing to Marsh Valley, beating American Falls and losing a close game to Preston at home on senior night. It was a pretty much up-and-down season, but here they are, playing at home on the first week of playoff football and probably favored and expected to win.
The Panthers have a strong running game, a deep play passing game and a dual threat quarterback. Usually that is a formula for winning football, so let’s look and see why they lost the games they did.
Their first loss of the year came at the hands of the defending 2A state champs in West Side, who simply turned loose their All-State player Shurtliff on them offensively and defensively and he responded with a pair of touchdown catches and a pair of interceptions to boot in a 27-0 win over the Panthers. Then came the game against Blackfoot, where the Panthers had throttled the Broncos 14-7 almost to the fourth quarter. The Broncos not only finished off the Panthers 35-21, but they shut down the running game late in the game when the Panthers had dominated that part of the game to that point.
Then came wins over South Fremont and Teton where the Panthers looked to have restored order and then Marsh Valley stepped up and thumped them in a rainy deluge where they had four turnovers because of a wet ball. A win over American Falls came next, but then came a close loss to Preston to close out the season.
McCall-Donnelly was much the same, with two wins, then four losses, then two wins for their 4-4 record. Two very close teams when you look at it, back and forth all season long. So who will take the initiative and make the adjustments to take control of this game from the opening kickoff?
From all indications, Snake River needs to shorten the game if at all possible. That means run, run, run the ball with Stailey and Hawker and Gilbert. They will need to do what they did back in September against Blackfoot, chew up the time on the clock with the running game. They ran off over 400 yards against Kimberly and outgained Blackfoot by a lot in that game as well. They destroyed South Fremont and Teton by running the ball and they need to do that against McCall-Donnelly and keep the Vandals offense off the field. If they can do that, they will win the ball game.
McCall-Donnelly with their faster paced game needs to do the exact opposite and score as quickly as they can and get the lead to keep the Panthers defense occupied all the time. If they can gain the lead and force the Panthers to throw the ball, the game will be more to their liking.
The guess here is that the Panthers will be able to control the clock provided the defense does their part and that will favor the Panthers in a big way.
It could be high scoring, but the Panthers did score on all eight possessions back in game number one and if they duplicate that, it will be a win for Snake River.
Snake River 42, McCall-Donnelly 31, in a very fun game to watch if you like offense.