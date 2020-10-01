BLACKFOOT – It’s Friday and that means time for another edition of Friday Night Lights.
All five of the active Bingham County high school football teams are in action today and heading the lineup will be the Blackfoot Broncos who will be hosting Hillcrest. Also slated are games between Snake River and Teton, Firth and Ririe, Aberdeen and Malad, and Shelley and Bonneville.
All of the games will have implications for the state football playoffs which are just around the corner
Blackfoot Broncos (4-1) vs. Hillcrest Knights (3-2) 7 p.m. at Hartkopf Field in Blackfoot
The Broncos bounced back nicely a week ago against Preston following their only loss of the season the week before to Skyline.
Hillcrest is coming off a win over Shelley, in a game in which they trailed at halftime 14-13.
Blackfoot probably needs to win this game more than Hillcrest as it will give the Broncos tie-breaker advantages in the conference standings over the Knights. Of course that won’t be the issue if the Broncos lose when the RPI standings come into play this year to determine the participants for the state playoffs. A loss by the Broncos will put Hillcrest ahead of the Broncos and with the addition of a new conference in the 4A classification, that will also have a bearing on the RPI rankings. Sounds confusing because it it.
The bottom line is this game should mean more to the Broncos than it will for the Knights.
Hillcrest comes into the game off a win over Shelley, but they gave up some long runs in the game, including a 57-yard run by Shelley running back Brayden Johnson in the first half, that gave the Russets the lead at halftime. A good start for the Broncos appears to be available and maybe necessary to get a win. The Broncos will not have the luxury of a slow start, which they have been prone to in some of their games this year. Hillcrest will come at the Broncos in the second half and you don’t want to be trailing as the teams go into the late stages of this game.
The Broncos seemed to get running back Teegan Thomas going a bit last week as he broke off a pair of long runs, going 47 and 62 yards for touchdowns and that is a good sign. The defense was also active with four interceptions, but the game was still in doubt when the teams went to the second half against Preston, who has been anything but a standout performer this year.
The Broncos need a fast start and they will need to get things going in a hurry and then keep it going without giving the Knights a chance to catch their breath and play catch-up. The Broncos’ defense will be under the microscope after Preston scored on a couple of long pass plays and that old bug has resurfaced, so despite the four interceptions of last week, the defense needs to step up and shut down the Knights. That will be prime objective number one for Blackfoot.
The Broncos’ passing game continues to be a work in progress, but the good news is that Blackfoot was able to get a couple of long pass plays into the game plan, including one to Ja’Vonte King who went 80 yards on a short pass where he broke free and went the distance for the score. That threat will help the overall offensive attack and gives the Knight something else to think about. The key will be for the Broncos to get the lead early and then extend that lead throughout the contest.
In the end, the Broncos have the better team, they have been better on defense, but they will need to put it all together before they tangle with Rigby next week. It will be much better for Blackfoot to win this game to go to 5-1 on the year in case Rigby takes the Broncos down. A loss this week and next week would leave the Broncos at 4-3 and then they will be facing a must-win situation for the final two games. Nobody wants to be in that position.
This is a game that is there for the taking for Blackfoot, but they will still have to step up and take this game.
My gut feeling is the Broncos will be able to do enough to corral the Knights and get the win, but they need to be impressive in doing so.
Blackfoot 42, Hillcrest 20, but it could be a lot closer than that.
Snake River Panthers (0-4) vs Teton (4-1) 7 p.m. Friday night at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
Teton dropped its opening game of the year against Jackson, Wyo., but has reeled off four straight wins, two of them coming against American Falls and Marsh Valley, the two teams Snake River must face in the South East Idaho Conference.
This game could be a good barometer for the rest of the season for the Panthers.
All summer long, the media was fed information about the Panthers that indicated they should be very good on defense with eight returning starters and the offense should be pretty good as well.
It just hasn’t turned out that way, but as head coach Jeb Harrison has stated repeatedly, “This is a good team, with seniors, we just haven’t put it all together.”
The lone bright spot on the season for Snake River was the close game with Blackfoot, which nobody expected, losing by three points, 21-18. The glaring game on the Panthers’ resume is the 34-0 loss to 2A West Side, the defending 2A state champions. There is no excuse for that game and none has been made by the coaching staff of Snake River. It was simply a game that got away and then snowballed on the Panthers.
Forget that game and things aren’t quite so dismal as they lost by four points, three points, and last week’s debacle against South Fremont, who is undefeated and ranked in the 3A classification, but still must play Sugar-Salem and Teton in the Mountain Rivers Conference. That conference, by the way, is 13-1 on the season as we wind things down in this 2020 football season.
What do the Panthers need to do to win this game and turn their season around?
First of all, the offense has to be a major factor in this game. The Panthers will need to get and keep certain aspects of the game involved early and throughout the game. Quarterback Cole Gilbert will need to get the ball into the hands of playmakers like Trey Poulter and Rubi Trejo early on and keep them active throughout. Running backs Chandler Coombs and others must run with abandon and hang onto the ball. Turnovers will kill the Panthers, so they need to keep the game clean and free of major mistakes.
The defense will need to be as good and as prominent as it was during the Blackfoot game. They will need to gang tackle and force turnovers and control the line of scrimmage. That will be essential.
Teton will win this game if they can control the clock with their running game and their defense can stop the Panthers offense from ever getting underway. That will be their prime objective. If the Timberwolves win this game, they could claim the South East Idaho Conference title because they will have beaten all three teams in that conference, even though they aren’t a member. It will also go a long way towards the Mountain Rivers Conference having an RPI high enough to get all three of their teams into the state playoffs and possibly leaving the South East Idaho Conference outside looking in when the playoffs begin in about a month. This game is that crucial.
I look for the Panthers to come out and play with a certain amount of desperation and a sense of urgency. That will be refreshing, but it simply does come down to that since Snake River cannot afford to be 0-5 with American Falls, Marsh Valley, and Preston still on their record. The worst situation of all will be for Snake River to go 0-8 on this season when they began the year as the second-ranked team in the state.
The thought process here is that we will see a different Panther team this week, one that will find a way to win this game.
Snake River 28, Teton 24 in a game that could go either way.
Shelley Russets (2-3) at Bonneville Bees (0-4) 7 p.m. Friday at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls
For the second week in a row, the Russets of Shelley will find themselves playing at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls, following a game with Hillcrest, the Russets will face the Bees of Bonneville.
Bonneville has not been good this year, losing all four of their games, although it is only fair to state that Bonneville has played both Skyline and Century, both of whom have created some buzz this season. The Bees have a lot of problems that begin with the defense. In their four games they have given up 210 points, or over 50 per game.
On offense, they have only scored 32 points with a pair of shutouts and have only averaged eight points per game. Those are not the stats that any coach would want to see published.
This one looks pretty one-sided and the Russets should win this game quite easily.
Shelley is probably one of the most improved teams in the state and that should carry the Russets to a win and even their record at 3-3.
The addition of quarterback Kaden Kidman to the starting lineup has given the Russets more flexibility and speed in their offense. The move also has strengthened the defense by helping to give the defense more speed than they had before. They have more flexibility in what they do and if they can stay away from turnovers on the offensive way, they should be able to control this game.
This one looks like it is Shelley’s to take and take early. They could put a bunch of points up on the scoreboard and if the defense plays they way it has in recent games, they could pitch a shutout. This one is Shelley’s to win or lose, it will be up to them.
Shelley 48, Bonneville 10
Firth Cougars (2-2) at Ririe Bulldogs (2-3) 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Ririe
The Cougars have played an ambitious schedule thus far and other than a season-opening loss to West Side, a game in which they held a 6-0 lead early on, they have been in contention, even when they played the South Fremont Cougars on the road, losing by three points to an undefeated 3A school. They are that close to a 3-1 record and probably a higher ranking than anyone other than West Side or North Fremont. This team is good, fast, and talented and on paper, this looks like it could get away from Ririe in a hurry.
The two teams have a pair of common opponents in Soda Springs and Bear Lake.
Ririe lost to both of those teams, 18-0 to Soda Springs and 43-0 to Bear Lake.
Firth beat both of those teams, 48-0 over Soda Springs and 40-19 over Bear Lake.
That alone should put fear into the hearts of Ririe Bulldog fans. Firth looks like they will be able to run around, run through and run over the Bulldogs come Friday night. When you add in that the Cougars have had an extra week to prepare, this game become a rather frightening experience.
Cougar quarterback Gage Vasquez has been everything advertised as he has passed and run the ball effectively in every game and has also performed well on defense from his defensive back position. His team has rallied around him and they have molded themselves into a very cohesive unit both offensively and defensively.
Firth is a young team, but they are growing more experienced with each passing game and while a contest with North Fremont looms on the horizon, that game should be one that everyone has circled on their calendar as a game that you won’t want to miss. It comes up Oct. 23, so mark your calendar now and get your plans made to attend that game because it is sure to be a sold out event and one that will surely entertain you from start to finish.
This one will be all Cougars from start to finish and could get ugly before it is all over.
Firth 49, Ririe 7 (and it may not be that close).
Aberdeen Tigers (3-1) vs. Malad Dragons (2-3) 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
The Tigers have seemingly put it all together this year for head coach Jeff Duffin. Their only loss was to South Fremont, on the road, to an undefeated team who is highly ranked in the 3A classification. That is pretty good for a team that wasn’t even projected to be in the running for their own conference.
Now that it has been noted, a win this week is not out of reach in any case and most likely, if you polled 1,000 people, 975 of them would pick Aberdeen while only 25 die-hard Malad fans would pick the Dragons.
On the down side, the Tigers still have back to back games on the horizon against North Fremont and West Side, the top two teams in the state in the 2A classification, which must look pretty daunting to the players, coaches and fans of Aberdeen.
Back to the game at hand, against Malad, the two teams do not have a common opponent, mainly because Soda Springs had to cancel its game with Aberdeen due to a COVID-19 positive player. The feeling here is that it wouldn’t have mattered, because Aberdeen would have handled the Cardinals rather easily.
Malad did as well, so these two could be better matched than what a person might think.
The Tigers will need to do what they have been doing all season long. They need to play Aberdeen Tiger defense and do so on each and every play. They need to control the line of scrimmage and gain meaningful yards. They will need to have some sustained and controlled offensive drives, putting points on the scoreboard at every opportunity.
Should the Tigers win, and every indication is that they should, then Aberdeen could move up higher in the polls depending on what Firth does against Ririe.
Lose, and then lose subsequent games to North Fremont and West Side, then the Tigers may find a very promising and fulfilling season slide down the drain and leave the Tigers in a state of mediocrity. Only time will tell that story.
It doesn’t look like Malad can keep up with Aberdeen so the guess here is to side with the home team and ride the Tigers into the promised land.
Aberdeen 49, Malad 21