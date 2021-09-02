This is a big weekend for football. It is often said that teams will improve more between the first and second games than at any other time of the year.
If that is truly the case, there could be some really good football being played between Sugar City and Declo to the west and from Sugar City and Soda Springs to the south. That being said, it would be very tough to improve on the offensive effort that the Snake River Panthers put forth in their win over Kimberly last Friday night.
Let’s get to the action coming up on Friday night.
Snake River vs. West Side, Friday, September 3, 7 pm Harrison Field at Snake River High School
This is a game that showed up on the Panthers’ schedule a year ago and the Panthers took one on the chin when they traveled to Weston to tangle with Pirates in a game between the 3A Panthers and 2A defending champion Pirates. The Pirates took it to their bigger brother to the north to the tune of a 34-0 beat down and that was hard for many Panther Priders to take.
Both teams are coming into this game with 1-0 records and they did it in different ways.
Snake River ran the ball right down the throats of the Kimberly Bulldogs, accumulating well over 400 yards rushing, mainly on the legs of Zach Stailey and Carson Hawker. Stailey gained 225 yards on 21 carries, including an 80-yard run and Hawker tossed in another 164 yards on 24 carries. The pair had 389 yards between them, and they didn’t have to rely on the passing game as much as they probably anticipated needing prior to the game.
That being said, senior quarterback Cole Gilbert hit four of seven passes for 90 yards, a nifty 13 yards per completion and added another 18 yards on scrambles while playing both ways for the Panthers. That pushed the Panthers total for yards gained to 512 and that doesn’t include any return yardage at all.
It is not realistic to think that the Panthers will be able to duplicate that effort against West Side.
West Side is on a 23-game winning streak and are the two-time defending state champions in the 2A classification. They enter the game off a big win against Firth, who is a likely challenger to the 2A title this year and they showed why last week. Firth led the Pirates deep into the fourth quarter by a score of 14-12 when all sorts of nonsense took place. The final 10 seconds of play must have been seen to be believed. Star running back Cage Brokens, on a fourth and 10 from the 33 yard line, took the ball and ran into the end zone. To make it worse, he tacked on a two-point conversion and suddenly, with only five seconds left on the clock, West Side had the lead 20-14. Game over, right? Not even.
West Side had intended to pooch kick the ball, but it went all the way down to the 15 yard line where running back Burton Park scooped up the ball and took it 85 yards to the end zone, tying the score and giving the Cougars a chance at the win. The two-point conversion failed and the two teams headed to overtime.
In the overtime, West Side scored first and then held the Cougars out of the end zone for a 26-20 win.
If the Panthers think this game will be anything but a hard fought contest, then they will not be able to make it two wins in a row. The Pirates will come in with a long winning streak and a habit of winning everything for over two years and they just know how to get it done.
The Panthers had a great first game for the season and will be riding high on what they accomplished a week ago.
When you analyze the Snake River and Kimberly game, it was more of a case that the Bulldogs’ defense came up lacking when it mattered. That isn’t to take anything away from the Panthers, they took advantage of what Kimberly gave them and that is a key to winning. But, they should not expect that on every third and long for fourth and short, they will be able to convert against a team like West Side. This is not a defense depleted, roster depleted team like Kimberly was, who only suited up around 20 players for the game a week ago. The Panthers will need to shore up the passing defense, something that has been said for a couple of years now and they will not be able to win if they give up 366 yards passing to the Pirates and expect to win. Kimberly’s quarterback, Heath Owens completed 28 of 44 passes in that game, for 366 yards and four touchdowns. If the Panthers give that up, they will lose and lose badly against West Side. Just pointing out the obvious.
This game will likely be more in the 24-21 range score-wise and will be a much more defensive contest than what you saw at Harrison Field a week ago.
Final score: Snake River 24, West Side 20 in a tough, tight game well into the fourth quarter.
Shelley at Sugar-Salem, Friday, September 3, 7 pm Digger Stadium in Sugar City
Shelley showed up at Preston and did so in a big way. The score may have only been 15-6 as a final, but Preston is a 4A school and Sugar-Salem, despite being the defending 3A champion is a 3A school that has lost a lot of players since a year ago. The Diggers are also coming off a loss in the Rocky Mountain Rumble where they fell to Morgan High School out of Utah.
That game either means the Diggers have lost a lot more than we all thought, or Morgan is a lot better than many people thought. Most likely it is somewhere in between.
Shelley should have made the state playoffs a year ago and had they not had a game canceled with Pocatello, likely would have won their way into the playoffs. That has not sat well with the Russets for nearly a year now and they have worked hard to rebound and be ready for this year.
That doesn’t mean that the Diggers will roll over and play dead for this big rivalry game that has been going on for over a decade, back to when the Russets were regularly playing for state championships in football in the 3A classification.
You better know that Sugar-Salem will not take the loss a week ago as just something that happens. They will be out for blood and the Russets had better be ready for it when the game starts.
The Russets, with a game under their belts, can be counted on to show improvement this week and give the Diggers all they can handle to be sure. This game will likely be won or lost in the trenches and it may just be a defensive play or a runback that spells the difference.
The Russets have just that kind of a playmaker in the emotional Tomy Bradshaw who is a ball hawking, hard hitting defensive back that always has his nose in the middle of a tackle, no matter what part of the field it is on. He defends the pass and run equally well and is the primary kick returner for a team that is hungry for wins and got off to a great start last week.
With Jerome and Canyon Ridge next on the schedule for the Russets, a win over Sugar-Salem could give the boys from Shelley a 4-0 record to begin the season this year.
Don’t think for a minute that the Diggers have conceded this game, not by a long shot.
They struggled against Morgan, Utah, last week and a new starting quarterback in the system was just one of the reasons why. You have to think that a winning coaching staff headed by Tyler Richins will have things figured out and his quarterback and he will be on the same page offensively. You can also expect that the running game will be more sound and deliver more than they did against Morgan.
This game has all the makings of a defensive battle and when you think that, it usually ends up the other way, with offense coming out of the woodwork.
In either case, the edge may just lie in the home field advantage, where Sugar-Salem has been almost unbeatable over the past half dozen years.
Look for a close battle from start to finish and an ending that could go either way.
Sugar-Salem 16, Shelley 14
Blackfoot at Idaho Falls, Friday, September 3, 7 pm Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls
Everyone seems to want to point out that Blackfoot lost a nailbiter to Thunder Ridge a week ago. But did they really, or did they just make a late run against a still young team in the Titans that was trying to run the clock out and failed?
Thunder Ridge held a two-touchdown lead over the Broncos as the two teams headed into the fourth quarter and that usually spells defeat for the team that is trailing. You have to give credit to the Broncos for making the comeback that they did, but it could just have been caused by mistakes by Thunder Ridge as much as great plays by Blackfoot.
That isn’t to say that the Broncos are a bad team, far from it. You have to have guts and heart to make any type of a comeback like that and the Broncos deserve every accolade that comes their way. They also will need to shore up a lot of areas in their play if they are going to make a difference against a team in Idaho Falls that may just be better than all the experts predicted.
Idaho Falls scored 34 first half points against a Hillcrest team that was expected to be the big challenge to Blackfoot and Skyline in the 4A division of the High Country Conference. That may still happen, but all three of the big schools in the early forecasts lost their openers and we suddenly see Shelley at the top of the High Country standings.
Both Blackfoot and Skyline lost close games by one point, but Hillcrest, who was so highly thought of, went down by a 41-7 score to Idaho Falls, who must play a 5A schedule this season. Maybe a winless campaign a year ago is nothing more than a dot in the memory of a year gone bad for the Tigers.
This week, against Blackfoot, the Tigers will have a chance to prove that last week’s game was not an indication of whether they have a good team. They have to duplicate that effort, or all of the positive vibes from that game will be lost in the minds of the booster clubs.
Blackfoot has tradition to fall back on and it is a great tradition at that. They have four state championship banners hanging in their gym, all won by the legendary coach Stan Buck, while his replacement, Jerrod Ackley, is in his second year at the helm and is trying to mold the team into what he foresees as the future of the Broncos.
He has replaced two-time all-state running back Teegan Thomas with Austin Ramirez, who responded with 120 yards on some 27 carries, so a bit of that worry has been handled. His new quarterback, Jaxon Grimmett, looked as good if not better than older brother Jace Grimmett did when he took over the program from Craig Young. Wide receiver Ja’Vonte King is everything that was advertised and he is a threat from the opening kickoff.
The Broncos will need to get the offense going quicker and the defense will need to be just as stout if not better when things get rolling this weekend.
With all of that said, the doubt of the Tigers’ potency remains after the winless season a year ago and one win this season will not erase that memory.
Blackfoot 28, Idaho Falls 17
Aberdeen at Declo, Friday, September 3, 7 pm at Hornets Stadium in Declo
Aberdeen did what Aberdeen always seems to do and that is beat American Falls on opening day of the football season. It has happened over and over again and this year it was by a 38-15 score.
Over the years, Aberdeen has had some good games and some bad games when they have faced Declo, but they have about a .500 record against the Hornets.
This game takes place in Declo and while the Hornets have been good, there have been times when they were not so good. This year, they may be pretty good as evidenced by the 42-0 shellacking of West Jefferson. Now with 2A schools, there is a pretty good drop off between the good ones and the bad ones and this could be the case with who the Hornets played the opening week. West Jefferson has not exactly put fear into the hearts of their opponents, much like American Falls has not put fear into the hearts of theirs, so on paper this game looks pretty even. The bad thing is that both West Jefferson and American Falls will not really give us an indication of which of the teams between Aberdeen and Declo may be better. The better question would be which is worse, West Jefferson or American Falls.
I am going to say that West Jefferson is lacking more than is American Falls and the way Aberdeen was able to take them apart and use their strengths against the Beavers is leaving me with a tough decision. Pick the popular choice in Declo or side with the Tigers from Aberdeen who I believe in?
I think the appropriate response here is that Aberdeen may just do a little bit more on both sides of the ball than does Declo.
With quarterback Brody Beck and running back Cale Adamson rushing the ball for nearly 300 yards between them, it will give Declo a lot to look for and when you throw in the fact that Beck can throw the ball with the best of them in A2, then you have a well rounded offense, based upon what Head Coach Jeff Duffin likes to do and that is run the ball.
Adamson is a converted lineman, who during the summer was moved to running back because he was the fastest kid on the team. That puts a bruising, 6’2” 200 pound running back in the backfield with the likes of a shifty Brody Beck and defenses have a lot to consider when the Tigers line up on each offensive play.
My guess is that the dynamic duo from Aberdeen will do enough to upend the home-standing Hornets.
Final score: Aberdeen 28, Declo 14
Firth at Soda Springs, Friday, September 3, 7 pm at Cardinals Stadium in Soda Springs
This is the game for Firth that could have major implications if they don’t forget what happened last week and concentrate on this week. This game is very dangerous for the Cougars.
With ten seconds remaining in regulation, the Firth Cougars were leading the game with West Side 14-12 and had the Pirates fourth and ten on the 35 yard line.
Everything changed in the next five seconds. West Side’s senior running back, Cage Brokens, took the ball and dashed 35 yards into the end zone. With the two point extra point, the Pirates were ahead 20-14 and ready for a pooch kick. The ball went past the front line defenders of Firth and settled into the hands of running back Burton Park, who would go 85 yards for a touchdown, tying the score at 20 and the two point try failed, sending the game into overtime.
The Cougars eventually lost the game 26-20 and they need to erase that loss from their memories and do so quickly.
Soda Springs dismantled Nuclear Conference member Ririe by a 36-0 score and sent a message to the Cougars: You better come prepared or you could get the same kind of treatment at Cardinal Stadium.
The Cougars return nearly everyone from the team a year ago that finished second in the 2A State Title run. There is a ton of talent remaining, but they still need to walk out on the field and perform or it won’t matter. They proved only that they could have beaten West Side, they didn’t win the game and are 0-1 on the year. Now is the time to show everyone just how good they are and put the Cardinals away and do so early in the game.
I expect that they Cougars are the real deal, that maybe Soda Springs had a great night and things will pan out for Firth in this game as they prepare for a tough part of the schedule and begin conference play.
It isn’t good enough to just make the playoffs this year. With the team they have — featuring Athan Blonquist, Gage Vasquez, Sam Park, Burton Park, Alex Vasquez and Riley Barber among others and a strong line on both sides of the ball — they need to win and win with authority or people will start thinking this team is just another flash in the pan that is trying to live on last year’s laurels.
Not going to happen, this Firth team has what it takes to dominate and that is the guess as to what they will do this week against Soda Springs.
Final Score: Firth 30, Soda Springs 14