BLACKFOOT – Another week has come and gone and things in Bingham County are as confusing as always when it comes to high school football.
Some things remain the same as Blackfoot is off to a good start under new head coach Jerrod Ackley, but teams like Snake River have us as baffled as ever with their 0-2 start. Ironically, the two teams will tangle in a renewal of an old rivalry tonight and on paper, it looks like a big win for Blackfoot, but with rivalries, you never know.
Also on tap will be road games for Firth, who will travel to Bear Lake, Shelley, who will travel to Jerome, and Aberdeen, who has a 2-0 start who will head off to South Fremont.
Here is our look at the games on tap for tonight in our weekly column “Friday Night Lights.”
Blackfoot Broncos (2-0) @ Snake River (0-2) Friday at 7 p.m. at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
On paper, this game looks like a total mismatch between the third-ranked Blackfoot Broncos from the 4A classification and the unranked Snake River Panthers from the 3A classification.
Most people realize that I am not a fan of the inter-classification games, with the exception of rivalry games such as this one. It gives the lower classification teams a chance to step up and win a very important contest, but most of them become totally meaningless and really shouldn’t be played. With the new RPI rankings that are taking over the state of Idaho in regards to seeding of nearly all the tournaments being held in the state, the games are far too important to actually place these games on teams’ schedules.
In the case of Blackfoot and Snake River, this game probably seemed like a great idea last spring, before all of the confusion with COVID-19 and the protocols which are in place and what the teams were advertising for this season’s teams and their potential success.
For Snake River, all summer long, reports were coming out of the Panther camp about how great the defense was going to be with eight returning starters and a season where the team made it to the semifinals of the Real Dairy Classic. The Panthers had a great season a year ago, but that has not developed into a good year so far in 2020. That could all change tonight, but Blackfoot will have a lot to say about that.
Quite frankly, the Panthers haven’t been able to stop either of their opponents this season, giving up 30 points to Kimberly and 34 points to 2A defending state champion West Side last week. They haven’t been able to stop the run at all, and the coverage in the defensive backfield hasn’t been able to step up and help out along the line of scrimmage. Those two factors will have to change if the Panthers are to have any chance at a win this week against Blackfoot.
Offensively, everyone knew that the Panthers were going to miss two-time all-state first team running back Treyton Young and they definitely have been missing his ability to gain yards with his blazing speed and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
Somebody will need to step up and give the Panthers some running yards to help out the passing game of Cole Gilbert to Trey Poulter which had looked so good during the summer practices. Otherwise, the Broncos will just sit back and wait for the ball to be thrown and corral the receivers before the ball gets there and literally blast the ball and receiver into oblivion.
For Blackfoot, they must continue to swarm on defense with gang tackling and great deep coverage in the passing defense. So far that has been the pleasant surprise for this Broncos defense, and it will need to continue with Skyline, the state’s top-ranked 4A team on the horizon for Blackfoot.
Blackfoot has opened with a pair of wins and has featured an offense that has keyed on the passing game. They have unveiled a bevy of wide receivers and have seemed determined to get all of those young receivers involved in the game with a new quarterback fueling the attack, all of this when they have quite possibly the best running back in the state in Teegan Thomas in the backfield, who averaged 200 yards per game rushing just a year ago.
That being said, Thomas has been giving the offense the same yardage production as a year ago because he has also been very involved in the passing game this year and has contributed additional yardage from returning kickoffs.
Some would say it is the same yards, just coming in a different manner and they would of course be correct, but it isn’t what the fans probably expected.
I might expect more of a traditional looking offense this week, knowing that the Panthers haven’t been able to stop the run, particularly against West Side, and that would seem logical with the ability that Thomas and the other Broncos runners have demonstrated. The use of the passing game to set up the running game should only help that cause.
This game is the Broncos’ to win or lose and nobody should look at it any other way. Everywhere you look, the Broncos have the edge, whether it is the running game, the passing game, defense, special teams, whatever stat you look at, the Broncos have the edge.
The big question seems to be what the final score will be and how far will the Broncos push the outcome?
The Broncos have been averaging nearly 40 points per game and the Panthers have been giving up over 30 points per game against somewhat inferior competition, so it is not out of line to think the Broncos will score somewhere around seven touchdowns, and with the added extra points, it would not be out of line to think they might put 49 or 50 points on the scoreboard.
The Panthers scored 26 points in their opening game, but were shut out last week, while the Broncos’ defense has given up a total of 27 points on the year. It is possible the Panthers might score in this game, but not likely that they will score more than 27 points in this game and most likely much less than that.
Blackfoot will win the game and they will control by how much they can win by. That is all up to the players and coaches, who will be trying to send a message to Skyline down the road.
Blackfoot 49, Snake River 10
Aberdeen Tigers (2-0) at South Fremont Cougars (2-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar stadium in St. Anthony
In this game of unbeaten teams, they have gotten there in different ways.
Aberdeen opened the year in the traditional manner, first by taking down American Falls, a 3A school, and then surprised 2A power Declo a week ago with a great defensive showing.
South Fremont opened the year with a win over Timberlake on the road and then took on the over-matched Salmon squad, again on the road when they demolished the Savages by the score of 49-6.
The Cougars have scored 90 points in their two games while the Tigers have done it with defense, holding their opponents to only 20 points total.
This game has all the makings of the Cougars’ offense against the Tigers’ defense in the old comparison of offense vs. defense.
The biggest fear I have for the Tigers is that they may not be able to score enough points to beat the Cougars. It looks like they will need to score around 28 points to win the game and they haven’t done that in their two wins, having scored a total of 42 points in the two games.
I think the Tigers will be able to stay in the game with their defense, which appears to be pretty stout, but that being said, I think the Cougars will be able to score that many points or more.
The Cougars’ defense doesn’t appear to be anything special, but with a pair of running teams, the clock will not help the Tigers in this one, especially if they fall behind early on.
I am guessing this game will see the Cougars take advantage of the home field advantage and get an early lead that I am not sure the Tigers will be able to overcome.
It probably won’t be a high scoring game, although if the Tigers try and play catch up, things could get away from them. I feel I have to take the Cougars in this one and they will be 3-0 heading into next weekend’s slate of games.
South Fremont 34, Aberdeen 20, but I hope I am wrong.
Firth Cougars (1-1) at Bear Lake Bears (1-1) Friday, 7 p.m. at Bear Lake High School in Montpelier
This is a very intriguing matchup between a pair of 2A schools from different conferences.
On the one hand, Firth opened against the defending state champion in West Side, who subsequently shut out a presumed title contender from 3A in Snake River. Firth followed up that game with a total dismantling of Soda Springs a week ago when quarterback Gage Vasquez showed just how he can evade tacklers by extending plays designed as pass plays and can escape anyone when in a designed running play. He also plays defense and had a pick six in the fourth quarter that pretty much sealed the deal for the Cougars.
Bear Lake unveiled a big, tall quarterback during a jamboree at Snake River and he presents problems as well because he can also use his legs to escape onrushing defenders as well as beat you with his arm.
The Bears have the ability to score, evidenced by the 49 they put up against Rich, Utah, but they also gave up 50 points against a well respected team in Jackson Hole.
I don’t remember Rich ever beating an Idaho team so there is a tendency to discount that win somewhat and the loss to Jackson Hole is understandable as those Wyoming teams have been a thorn in the side of a lot of Idaho teams.
For Firth, they gave up fewer points to West Side than did 3A contender Snake River and they also scored on West Side, which is something the Panthers couldn’t do. In fact, the Cougars held a lead in that game with West Side and although they didn’t hold the lead, they still showed that offensively, they are a dangerous team and will cause problems for the Bears.
Defensively, the Cougars get back a very valuable two-way contributor this week in Sam Park, who gives the Cougars even more speed to play with and he is the best running back the Cougars have. He is also valuable in the passing game and a stalwart on defense as well.
The Bears have every right to continue to become a threat for other teams in the South East Idaho 2A division and will continue to pose problems for them, but at this juncture of the game and this early in the season, the feeling is that the Cougars are a better team and now have some confidence built up from their win a week ago and will come out and put one on the Bears. It is a long trip for Firth, so there is also that factor to be considered.
This week, I am siding with Firth in what could be the best game on the schedule this week.
Firth 34, Bear Lake 21
Shelley Russets (1-1) at Jerome Tigers (0-2) Friday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Jerome
Every part of my body rejoiced when Shelley beat Preston to open the season a couple of weeks ago. Those same parts of my body were not so happy at the outcome of the game a week ago in a loss to Sugar-Salem. The Russets continue to work on the move from the 3A classification to the 4A class and that will continue this week as they travel to the Great Basin Conference for a game with the Tigers of Jerome.
Jerome is 0-2 this season with losses to both Gooding and Kimberly, a pair of teams who are both 2-0 in the early going. Kimberly wasn’t expected to be as good as they have turned out to be and Gooding, as is usual, is one of the top 3A schools in the state according to the recent media poll that has been released, so the two losses may not be as bad as one thinks at first glance.
For Shelley, the win over Preston was great, but then again, the 4A Indians have been owned by Snake River in recent years, so just how good could it be? The loss to the Diggers of Sugar-Salem probably wasn’t as bad as it seems at first glance but the two-time defending 3A state champs are rebuilding and have a new quarterback and a fairly new defense as well. Tough situation to figure out the impact of those two games on the Russets.
The Russets have a new quarterback and running game and offensively look much improved this year. On defense the Russets are back to the gang tackling crew they had a couple of years ago and that is much improved as well. If Jerome cannot make the adjustments to those two aspects of the new Russets, then they will be in trouble this week.
On the other hand, Jerome scored only 20 and 12 points in their two losses and that probably won’t get the job done against the Russets this week.
My guess is the Russets will come with guns a blazing and try and open up the contest with a couple of scores early on and force the issue with the Tigers. If they are successful, it will be a long night for the Tigers and a good night for the Russets.
The important part of the whole thing will be the way the Russets begin this game. The longer they allow Jerome to remain in the game, the tougher it will be for them to gain a “W” this week and the Russets desperately need another win to keep the momentum they have established.
The coaching staff and the leaders on this team have been working all week on maintaining that momentum and appearances from their practices would indicate they are doing a pretty good job of that so far. The practices have been spirited and sustained and things are looking good for a continued resurgence in the program.
Jerome will be pulling out all stops in their effort to get things back on track and to be able to make a statement in the Great Basin Conference, they will need a win this week or they will be looking up at a tall mountain to climb with the likes of Mountain Home, Canyon Ridge, Burley, and Minico still on their schedule and waiting for a chance to pounce on the Tigers.
This game looks like it will all depend on the start and whoever gets out of the blocks in the best manner will likely come out on top in this one.
Everything says home field advantage will play a big part in the outcome, but I am going against that and I am taking the Russets to upset the Tigers in this game.
Shelley 31, Jerome 20
That about wraps it up for another edition of Friday Night Lights and we will be right back at it next week with another slate of great games from the Bingham County teams. Next week’s feature game will be between Blackfoot and Skyline, a matchup that could potentially be for the top spot in the state in the 4A classification.