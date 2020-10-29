Well football fans, we have survived the regular season and the teams have been sorted out with the aid, if you can call it that, of MaxPreps and their power rankings and so forth to come up with the brackets and fields for each of the classifications for the Real Dairy Classic Football Playoffs.
This first round of playoffs begins today in most locations and Bingham County has been blessed with four teams that have made the playoffs, including one conference champion in Snake River who will receive a first-round bye.
That means we have three strong teams that will play this week in Firth, Blackfoot, and Aberdeen
Firth will start the action today with a 5 p.m. contest and will be followed by Blackfoot and Aberdeen with game times at 7 p.m. and all three have been tabbed as host teams for this first round.
Let’s get going with a look at how each team will perform this week as they play to advance to the second round and get this whole shebang rolling.
Firth Cougars (5-3) vs. Malad Dragons (2-6) 5 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium on the campus of Firth High School
While everyone around the Firth Cougar football program are thrilled with a first round home contest, many are questioning the addition of the Malad Dragons in this field of playoff teams with only two wins on the season. Malad won exactly one game in their own conference when they beat Soda Springs and one game against the Nuclear Conference in Ririe. It just doesn’t make much sense that they are in the field, but at this stage of the game, you take who is assigned to you and you’d better be ready for the match-up.
Firth has been one of the top teams in the state in the 2A ranks all season long. They have three losses, but if you look at the schedule and you notice the three losses came at the hands of West Side, the state’s top-ranked team; North Fremont, the Nuclear Conference Champion and number two ranked team in the state; and 3A South Fremont, a selection for the 3A playoffs, you see all three of those teams were undefeated at the time Firth played them and they had chances to beat South Fremont and actually were able to score on the other two teams first, holding a 6-0 lead against both West Side and North Fremont at the start of those games.
Firth is a quality, speed-oriented team that is built around defense. That came to light a week ago when they hosted North Fremont. The Cougars stuffed the Huskies on North Fremont’s first drive in a three-and-out defensive stand. The Huskies’ second possession ended on a turnover and the two teams were scoreless after the first period. A couple of mistakes by Firth allowed the Huskies to hold a 14-6 halftime lead, but by no means was the game a blowout as so many games for the Huskies have turned into. Firth was in the game from start to finish and deserve to be the number five ranked team in Idaho.
Malad in its six losses have only scored 72 points, an average of 12 per game. That means Firth’s defense will be front and center when this game begins, and the lack of offense by Malad should play right into the hands of Firth.
On offense, Firth has been built around the speed on the team, beginning with quarterback Gage Vasquez. In Firth’s five wins, the defense has shut the opponent out three times and only given up a total of 26 points. That is around a five-point average, so when I say the Cougars’ defense will be front and center, I am not kidding. The general feeling is that there is no way Malad will be able to score, or at least score many points against the Cougars.
If the offense gets going early in this one, the game could be over before halftime with the Cougars rolling to another win.
Firth has shown it can score and score in bunches and they can score from anywhere on the field and on offense, defense, or special teams.
This one has all the earmarks of being a one-sided win for Firth and I am taking the Cougars to win easily.
Firth 34, Malad 6
Blackfoot Broncos (7-1) vs. Vallivue Falcons (6-3) 7 p.m. Friday at Hartkopf Field at Blackfoot High School
The Vallivue Falcons began the season 5-0 and were highly ranked in the media’s high school football polls. Then came three losses in four games to end the season and an eventual fifth place finish in the Southern Idaho Conference.
To their credit, they beat teams like Twin Falls, Middleton, Hillcrest, Columbia, Caldwell, and Ridgevue. Of those teams, Twin Falls, Middleton and Hillcrest have all made the 4A playoffs.
Vallivue has also lost to Nampa, Bishop Kelly, and Emmett, all conference members who have made the playoffs as well. That means six of their nine opponents are in the field of 16 teams that comprise the 4A playoff brackets. That tells me they are probably much better than anyone thinks and this is going to be a tough opponent for the Broncos to handle.
Blackfoot, on the other hand, has played four teams that have made the playoffs, but two of those, Snake River and Thunder Ridge, made the playoffs in either the 3A classification in the case of Snake River or 5A in the case of Thunder Ridge. Impressive, but maybe not quite as impressive as the schedule that Vallivue has played this year.
This year, the Broncos have been slow to get started in the majority of their games, but in its defense, when presented with a tight finish, have been able to win the game. That was the case against Snake River, a 21-18 victory, Hillcrest, a 15-14 win, and a win over Shelley by the final of 14-7. They also have a close loss on their resume against the top-ranked team in the state in Skyline, where they went down 14-3, the Broncos’ only loss on the season.
They have shown they can score points, but in most of the games where they have put up 30 or 40 points, the game was fairly close at halftime and the Broncos made the necessary adjustments at the half to forge to the lead and control the game in the second 24 minutes of play.
Blackfoot’s defense has been much better than they thought it would be, a tribute to defensive coordinator Jeff Toulouse who can really motivate his charges and has been able to keep them focused all season long to the task at hand.
The real worry here is that Blackfoot will get off to a slow start, while Vallivue is putting points up on the board and have to make a big comeback against the Falcons. The best part of the Broncos’ offense is their running game, while the passing game has been lagging for the majority of the season. They also have a couple of weak points on defense that the Falcons will be sure to try and exploit.
Vallivue’s three losses have come by seven points, 23 points, and four points. That is a total of 34 points or roughly 11 points per loss. That means you have to put the Falcons down by two touchdowns in order to make them gamble at all and if that doesn’t happen, you will be in a defensive struggle for your life. That is where the danger in this game comes, if the Broncos are in a tight game and on the wrong side of the score because the Falcons are not a pushover, first round game, but quite possibly the toughest game the Broncos may have been in other than the Skyline game, all season long.
If the Broncos’ defense makes any mistakes early on and they find themselves behind, things could be very dicey for Blackfoot, despite the home field advantage.
The Broncos’ best part of their offense has been the running game, but they often stray from what is good, trying to force the passing game to work and they then struggle when they try and flip the switch on the offense and try to take over the game in the trenches.
Whether it is the offensive line that is lacking, the play calling, or just that the Broncos have gotten into the habit of not doing what they do best, there is a problem somewhere along the way.
This is going to be a very tough game from the start to the finish and the Broncos are going to have to make plays from the outset or find themselves behind and chasing the Falcons. I never want to say that a Treasure Valley team is as good or better than a team from Eastern Idaho, but it may be the case this year, as two of the five teams in the High Country Conference combined to win exactly three games. In the Southern Idaho Conference, there were five teams that won more games than that and that speaks of a lot more quality than the High Country Conference was able to put together.
This is a very dangerous game, probably closer than many think, and should be entertaining to say the least. The Broncos need a quick start and need to get some help from the defense at critical times to pull out a win over Vallivue, but I am taking the Broncos in this one, mainly because of the home field advantage.
Blackfoot 27, Vallivue 21
Aberdeen Tigers (4-4) vs. Soda Springs Cardinals (4-3) 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
As luck would have it, this is a game that was canceled during the regular season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Aberdeen would have been heavily favored in that game and will probably be favored in this one as well. Aberdeen lost to West Side and North Fremont, as has every team that has had the misfortune of scheduling those two heavyweights this year. The Tigers also lost to South Fremont and Bear Lake, when those two schools’ quarterbacks had shining games and that might indicate where Soda Springs will attack in this game.
Soda Springs has scored a lot of points when they won and have had a lot of points scored on them when they lost. It would appear that to beat the Cardinals, one simply has to get on the scoreboard early and often and force the Cardinals to throw the ball. It appears that way but it may not be the case.
For the season, the Cardinals have averaged 28 points per game and given up 31 points per game which is very close. When you look at the three losses, they gave up 48, 44, and 62 points. In three of their four wins, they scored 33, 42, and 61 points. Those three wins came in the Cardinals’ final three games of the regular season, which would indicate they finally got things turned around after a rough start, which included missing the earlier scheduled game with Aberdeen due to quarantine from COVID-19.
Aberdeen, on the other hand, won four of its first five games, before dropping three in a row to end the season. Granted, two of those three losses were to North Fremont and West Side, and nobody in 2A has figured out those two powerhouses this year.
Aberdeen may have lost its final game against Bear Lake just because they were still banged up from the games against the Huskies and the Pirates. At least, that is the take I have on their season.
I have a lot of respect for the Tigers and their coaching staff, headed by Jeff Duffin and Joe Ingersoll, and I expect they will have the Tigers ready and roaring to go.
I also have to respect the job that Soda Springs has done to get its season turned around and the team into the playoffs, something I didn’t think was possible at the midway point, when they were 1-3 on the season.
This one is going to come down to defense and I think the Tigers have a slight edge on defense and that coupled with the home field advantage may just give them the edge they will need to come out on the right side of the score tonight.
If this game would have taken place back in September, when the regular season had it scheduled, I have no doubt Aberdeen would have been a heavy favorite.
Now, with the way the second half of the season has played out, the outcome is much more in doubt.
I am leaning toward Aberdeen, mainly because of its early season record and the respect that I have for coach Duffin.
The home field advantage will also play on the side of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen 26, Soda Springs 21 in a truly good game.