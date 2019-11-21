BLACKFOOT – Well football fans, we have made it to the state 4A football finals in football and we have the Broncos right in the mix of things.
There has been a lot of talk about the two teams, Blackfoot and Kuna and the differences and whether the Broncos can beat the Kavemen.
All that I have heard since the conclusion of the Blackfoot-Nampa game last Friday has been about the 70 points Kuna scored against a very good Middleton team last Friday night.
Let’s get one thing straight, right from the start. This is not Madden Football 2019 and there won’t be any team that will score 70 points in high school football this week unless it is in eight-man football or possibly 1A Division I football. It just doesn’t happen and there really isn’t enough time to score that many touchdowns in a game that is only 48 minutes long.
So let’s look at what it takes to score that often in a 48-minute game. If everything is equal and both teams get the same number of possessions, then they should get six or seven possessions during the course of a game. If both teams get six possession, that is 12 possessions total between the two teams, so in a 48 minute game, they will each have the ball roughly 24 minutes, divided by six possessions, means that one team or the other would have to score a touchdown every four minutes to even get 42 points. Most likely, it will be more like 35 points, simply because of the style of football that Blackfoot runs which is ball control, limiting the number of possessions of the opponent, effectively shortening the game as the clock runs between plays and the Broncos will take their time between plays.
The more effective that Blackfoot is at doing this, the more likely it will be that Blackfoot will come out of the game the winner.
Let’s look at Kuna and how they have run the table to this point in the season.
People get carried away with how good they are based upon the most recent game. Prior to that, there were three games where they scored 50 points, but they were against Ridgevue, who gave up 50 or more points three times during the regular season, including 80 to Middleton the first weekend of October. Not exactly a defensive juggernaut. They also scored more than 50 against Columbia, who gave up over 40 their final seven games of the season. That is defensive juggernaut number two that Kuna faced.
Pocatello was the third team on the list that Kuna manhandled with a 50-point outburst, but let’s face it, this was not a great Pocatello team this year, making the playoffs with a 5-4 season and, quite frankly, couldn’t be counted among the best in the state by any stretch of the imagination.
Of course the fourth time that Kuna scored that many points was against Middleton, a team that they had beaten in the first week of the season 34-28. It all depends on how you look at a team before you get a real feel for how potent they might or might not be.
I would never say that Kuna was not a good team and that they shouldn’t be in this championship game. They are 12-0 and they deserve a lot of credit for being here and accomplishing what they have this season.
Kuna also has a pair of durable running backs, each of whom gained over 100 yards from scrimmage against Middleton last Friday night. They had 286 yards between them, but it took them 43 carries to do it.
Their quarterback can run or throw, probably not as well as Nampa’s Estrada had demonstrated all year, but he is capable. Last week, he threw the ball 41 times for 414 yards and 3 TDs and still found time to run another 16 times for 71 yards. So they had over 100 plays of offense in one game and I just don’t think that will happen again this week. That is just a lot of mistakes by the Middleton defense to allow that to happen.
All of this is not to say that Kuna is a bad team, far from it, but there are some holes in the picture that has been painted by some members of the media regarding the Kavemen.
Kuna is a big school, big enough that they should have been a 5A school a year ago as well as this year. They are moving up next year, but that doesn’t change the current picture. They are a good team and a sound fundamental team as well. That makes them dangerous for whoever might play them at this time of year. They have forgotten how to lose, but they also haven’t been in a state championship game of any kind for 21 years, not since they won the 3A title in Holt Arena.
They will come out with the intention of winning a title before they move on to the 5A classification next fall.
Now, how about Blackfoot and its chances in this big game?
If you look at the Blackfoot schedule, one thing jumps out at me and that is the defense. It has been the defense that has been the most solid part of this team. In the 12 games that the Broncos have played this year, they have only allowed an average of 15.8 points per game. In fact, in nine of the 12 games, the Broncos have allowed 19 or fewer points to their opponents. That is excellent, no matter what anyone thinks.
If you factor in that in seven of their first eight games, the opponent has gone deep against the Broncos for a touchdown, and that figure would be even lower. That is some serious defense being played.
The Broncos seem to have the deep pass situation figured out and it has resulted in a much lower per game average for the past six games. Just for the sake of saying it, the past six games for the Broncos, the defense has only given up a high of 19 points once.
The defense has been so good, in fact, that for the season, only three times has the opponent scored more than 19 points and one of those was against Star Valley, who scored 28 points against Blackfoot. Star Valley, by the way, has now won 21 straight games dating back to the start of last season, and has won four of the last five state championships in Wyoming. They are definitely a good team and beat two teams who are in finals in Idaho this season in Blackfoot and Sugar-Salem. Those are the only two losses on Blackfoot’s and Sugar-Salem’s records this year.
Blackfoot took on all challengers this season, including 5A teams like Thunder Ridge and Madison and soon-to-be 5A school Idaho Falls. All fell by the wayside as Blackfoot just kept fine tuning and getting better.
“We have had some injuries this year and we are just now getting all of the pieces back together,” head coach Stan Buck says. “As you can see from this game (Nampa), we are pretty good when we are all back together and playing as a team. You have to hand it to this team, they are resilient and they love each other and they like to play together as a team.”
Running back Teegan Thomas may have set the tone for the team in the very first game of the year, rushing for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns, all five of the scores coming from over 30 yards away. That showed the Broncos they had speed and the confidence began to build from that point on.
As the season progressed, quarterback Craig Young began to show that he had a very good presence on the field and he was a very good passer down the field. Young is accurate on the long throws and his touch on the intermediate and shorter throws has gotten better with each passing game. That only expanded on the ability of the offense.
When Thomas went down with a wrist injury that required surgery, the other running backs stepped up and gave the offense a whole new dimension, one that will not allow opponents to focus on any one thing or the Broncos would exploit it.
With Thomas back and seemingly at full strength, and the wide receivers hitting their best strides, no pun intended, this is no longer a one-dimensional offense, and with Young willing to carry the ball on some delays and draws, the Broncos can strike at you from a number of different sets and down and yardage situations.
With the wide receiver corps of Reece Robinson, Brayden Wright, Kameron Lawes and Isaiah Thomas and fullback Dragen Robinson and others pitching in at running back, this is now a complete offense that can strike from anywhere on the field.
The Broncos are a complete team and one that will likely give the Kavemen fits when they try to defend against them, especially if they try and pick out one area to defend. Kuna will find it hard to stop the Broncos, just like others have this season.
Keys to the game this week: it is ludicrous to think that either one of these teams will be able to totally stop the other. It is going to be a case of give and take. Give a little here and there, and then take what you can. Both teams can and will score in this game so it will come down to which defense can slow the other one down and get a turnover or two along the way.
The Broncos are going to run the ball, and with Teegan Thomas proving that he is durable enough to carry the ball 30 or more times per game, why not force Kuna to stop him first.
Craig Young will pick his spots and you never know when he is going to go deep to Robinson or Wright or hit one of the others on a slant across the middle.
On short yardage situations, he has a number of options and will use any one of them to keep the ball moving.
The Broncos will have the advantage of having played a game in Holt Arena, never an easy place to play and that will play into their game plan as well.
Kuna will try to speed the game up, something that is very hard to do in Holt Arena. If you haven’t played there, there is no wind and the air is very stagnant and can make things hard to breathe if you are not used to it.
I am going to go with the Broncos, but I also expect that it will be a much closer game than many people will expect.
Blackfoot 35, Kuna 27