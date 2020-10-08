BLACKFOOT — It’s Friday and time for another look at games for a Friday night of high school football in Bingham County, only this week is different.
Although we may have anticipated that we might have a game or two here or there that would be canceled or suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we probably would never have thought that we could make it this far into the season before we had our first real encounter with the dreaded virus.
Not only did we lose the Shelley vs. Pocatello game this week — a highly anticipated contest between an up-and-coming program in Shelley and a ranked team in Pocatello — but just a couple of hours after that cancellation came word that we were losing the Blackfoot vs. Rigby game, a contest between the number two teams as far as rankings go in both the 4A and 5A classifications.
That does leave us with three games in the county and they all have their good issues to look at.
Let’s kick off this week of Friday Night Lights with the contest between Snake River and Marsh Valley.
Snake River Panthers (1-4) vs Marsh Valley Eagles (3-3) 7 p.m. on Friday at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School
The Panthers removed a giant gorilla that had been riding around on their back for the first weeks of the season as they had posted losses to Kimberly, West Side, Blackfoot, and South Fremont in succession. That may have been disturbing to a lot of Panther fans, not that they got the gorilla off their back, but that they had opened the season 0-4. This has not been a one-time thing for the Panthers, because aside from a year ago when the Panthers opened 6-2, the Panthers under the guidance of head coach Jeb Harrison have not always been tigers coming out of the box.
There has never been any panic or fear, because Harrison knows he could lose all of his games except for the games against American Falls and Marsh Valley and still get to the state football playoffs and a chance at a state title.
That formula has proven effective during the years past, and the Panthers have been a successful part of the formula that Harrison has used to make a run at the title.
Marsh Valley opened the season with an impressive 50-0 win over Layton, Utah. That win has been tarnished over the season as the Eagles dropped three consecutive games, dropping games to Teton 28-18, Sugar-Salem 7-6, and West Side 14-6. Wins over McCall Donnelly 28-7 and South Fremont 27-19 somewhat counter those loses, which on paper look pretty good, but the win over Teton has been equaled by Snake River who won 12-7 over the Timberwolves.
This game is probably a lot closer than what a lot of people think, but a closer examination may shed some light on the outcome.
All summer long we had been told how good the Panthers were going to be because they had eight returning defensive starters and a strong passing game with quarterback Cole Gilbert and wide receiver Trey Poulter.
Until the Blackfoot game, the defense had not been showing itself at all, but they came back a week ago with a strong effort against Teton, only giving up a touchdown in a 12-7 win.
Marsh Valley has shown that its offense is not as strong as they showed in their opener when they put half a hundred on the scoreboard. They only scored six points against Sugar-Salem and again against West Side, both of which have strong defenses. If the Panthers’ defense shows up this week, it could be another good game for the Panthers, but the defense that played against Blackfoot and Teton will need to step up once again.
If you take the 50 points away from the Eagles that they put up in the opener, they have only scored 85 points in five games for an average of 17 points per game. That should be a very manageable number for the Panthers’ defense.
On the other hand, the Panthers’ offense has not been that stellar itself and must be able to put some points on the board. Other than the opening week, when they scored 36 points, their point production has been 0, 18, 19 and 12. for an average of only 12 points per game, which will not get the job done this week.
So the assumption will be as follows: the Panthers will get a touchdown from Chandler Coombs, most likely on a short run from inside the 10 yard line. Coombs has been a very stable part of the offense with his strong running game between the tackles. He isn’t flashy, he isn’t speedy, but he is very solid as a part of the offense.
The Panthers need to get a touchdown in the passing game from Gilbert to Poulter. The pair showed they are coming around at just the right time of the year. They don’t have to strike from long range, but they need to get a touchdown in the passing game from these two strong players. The Panthers need to get a touchdown from Rubi Trejo and it doesn’t matter how, whether it is on a kick return, punt return, long pass play or a long range run, Trejo needs to be involved in the scoring in this contest.
If the defense does its job and holds the Marsh Valley offense to a minimal standard, the Panthers will win this game.
If the Eagles get a couple of turnovers that they in turn can get scores off of, they get the edge in the contest. Home field advantage will go to the Panthers and you can never underestimate the value of playing in the friendly confines of Harrison Field and that has been evidenced by the games with Blackfoot and Teton.
It is also Homecoming week for Snake River and the extra little edge from that could play a big part in the contest and you can never discount the strong student body support that will be available for the Panthers.
This is a tough call, but with the little things playing a big part in the outcome, I am siding with Snake River in a very tight contest.
Snake River 20, Marsh Valley 17 in a game that is every bit that close.
Aberdeen Tigers (4-1) vs. North Fremont (4-0) 7 p.m. Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Aberdeen
In any other year, this game would probably be a marquee event in the state of Idaho. Aberdeen has lost but a single game and it came on the road at previously unbeaten South Fremont, a 3A opponent, and the game was much closer than one might expect.
Other than that game, the Tigers have been perfect on the year and they haven’t ducked anyone along the way. Wins over Declo, American Falls, New Plymouth and Malad have shown that the Tigers deserve to be ranked among the best in the 2A classification.
North Fremont has spent all of 2019 and 2020 ranked either first or second in the media poll for 2A schools in football and deservedly so. They have been very impressive with their wins and they have an offense that is going to test the Tigers’ defense, which Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin has stated is the backbone of his team.
North Fremont is capable of scoring 40 points in every game and have demonstrated that. Their defense is just as stout as the Tigers. They have a shutout on their resume this year and only allowed six points to Malad, who was able to score 28 against Aberdeen. They gave up 20 to Filer, a 3A program and 24 against West Jefferson from the Nuclear Conference.
These are both quality programs and Aberdeen does hold the home field advantage which could be huge in the game.
I think North Fremont is probably a better team if you compare athlete to athlete and we know they have more depth than does Aberdeen.
I also think a team like Aberdeen, who gets a taste of winning, sometimes forgets that they can also be an underdog and this might be the case in this game. Aberdeen is good, has had to work for everything that they have and there is a lot to like about a team like that.
This game could go one of two ways in my opinion. It could be a very tight game with one of the teams gaining an advantage late in the contest and holding on to win, which would favor Aberdeen. Or it could be a blowout and if that is the case, it would favor North Fremont, mainly because they have won those kinds of games before and almost expect to dominate in that fashion. They have not had a close contest this year, one where they have to dig down deep inside for that little bit extra that allows them to pull out a victory.
With those things in mind, I really want Aberdeen to win the game and shake things up in the 2A rankings a little bit. When you add in the home field advantage and the rabid fans in Aberdeen who desperately want a chance to get back into the championship game of the state playoffs, this might just be their ticket to a high seeding for the upcoming playoffs.
In either case, I think both teams will be represented in the playoffs which get underway in a just a couple of short weeks from this weekend.
North Fremont is coming into this game with a bit of a swagger and they will show it early on and will try and intimidate the Tigers from the opening kickoff. Whether they get that done or not will be a key force in who wins this contest.
Tough one to call here, but I think the experience and depth of North Fremont might be too much to overcome for Aberdeen.
I am siding with a close contest and hoping the Aberdeen defense comes to play tonight.
Aberdeen’s offense will score against North Fremont and they have proven that they can put points on the board with their season low being 20 against a 3A school in American Falls and they scored 22 against a once-beaten team in South Fremont, another 3A school. Those games could be the edge that the Tigers need to win this game.
Aberdeen 26, North Fremont 22, in a bit of an upset, but possible.
Firth Cougars (3-2) vs. Salmon (1-4) 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium on the campus of Firth High School
On paper, this game looks pretty one-sided in favor of Firth. The Cougars’ two losses have come to West Side, the top-ranked team in 2A in Idaho and to previously unbeaten South Fremont on the road by three points, in a game the Cougars had every chance to win.
Their three wins have been by lopsided scores, with two of them being shutouts, which tells you that the Cougars aren’t just an offensive juggernaut, but can play defense as well. In fact, the team is built around a ball hunting defense that gang tackles and can take the ball away from the other team as well.
The Cougars are only giving up around 10 points per game and with two shutouts, the team has only given up 19 points to a 2A team this year.
The Cougars have also scored almost at will and have a dynamic young quarterback in Gage Vasquez, who is fast, can run and pass with equal ability and even runs back kicks with great proficiency as evidenced by his 87-yard kickoff return a week ago to start the game with Ririe on the road. Vasquez is a weapon in all aspects of the game as he also has a long interception return for a touchdown from his defensive back position as well. He is a fun player to watch who can get on the scoreboard from anywhere on the field.
He isn’t just a one trick pony for Firth, he also makes those around him better and with an ample number of running backs and wide receivers, he can sometimes just sit back and wait for an opening to occur in front of him and pick his spots for the big gains.
Salmon, on the other hand, other than their season opening win against Anaconda of Montana, rarely wins and they have the misfortune of playing the always tough Nuclear Conference, which has not only Firth among its members, but also North Fremont, who has been one of the best 2A schools in Idaho the past couple of years.
This game has all the makings of a blowout and most likely will end up that way.
Salmon has given up points by the bushel in three of its five games, allowing 126 points in those three games. They also have trouble scoring the ball and outside of the 30 that they scored against Anaconda, have only scored a total of 33 points in four games. That doesn’t look good against a team that is as well rounded as the Cougars.
This one could get ugly in a hurry, especially if the Cougars get on the board first because the bloodthirsty Cats have a nose for the end zone and can get there from anywhere on the field.
If the Cougars get going early, they will not let up and they will rotate enough players into the game to get a lot of game time for their younger players as well. That is something that head coach Jordan Bartlett likes to do anyway as it builds depth for the future.
The scariest thing about the Cougars is that they may still be a year or two away from being the best team that this group will be. They are that young and their best players are sophomores.
If Firth gets off to a fast start, this one will get out of hand in a hurry.
Salmon really doesn’t have much of a chance in here, unless Firth gives them the opportunity to stay in the game. Look for Firth to use this as a prep game for bigger fish down the road like West Jefferson and North Fremont.
Firth 54, Salmon 12 in a game that will be over by halftime.