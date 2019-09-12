BLACKFOOT – This week’s edition of Friday Night Lights looks at all six of the Bingham County schools and how they will fare against their opponents. Two of the six, Snake River and Firth, will be matched up against each other and presents a very intriguing game.
We will try and figure out what happened to Blackfoot in a game that many thought the Broncos would simply show up and win over Star Valley, and Shelley will continue its string of playing defending state champions this week facing Hillcrest. And what happened to Aberdeen following a great opening game win over American Falls to go and lay an egg against Declo, who although they are a defending state champion, seemed to lose a lot of players and was ripe for the picking.
Blackfoot (1-1) vs Bonneville (1-1) Friday at 7 p.m. at Bronco Stadium in Blackfoot
I will be honest in that I have struggled with this game. I want to just ignore the Star Valley game as one of those things that happen, but then I realize that good teams don’t have those kinds of days. I want to blame it on Craig Young getting injured but again, good teams don’t let that bother them. The Bees are a formidable opponent and have played a pair of “Ridge” schools in Thunder and Canyon. They beat Canyon Ridge, but so has everyone else. They lost to Thunder Ridge and so has everyone else. That makes me side with the Broncos in this one and I am counting on the Broncos to make those adjustments that are necessary to pull out a win. This will be a big game in the overall scheme of things so the Broncos need the win and a sense of urgency would be recommended. Take the ball and run it down the Bees throats and smother them on defense. That should lead to a Blackfoot win.
Blackfoot 35, Bonneville 20
Snake River (2-0) vs. Firth (1-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Harrison Field in Thomas
Snake River is the only Bingham County team that is still undefeated after two games. This game is also between a pair of teams that have both played West Side this year, creating a very interesting matchup between cross-county rivals. Snake River beat West Side by a single point at home last week. Firth lost by 10 on the road at Dayton two weeks ago. If a home field advantage is about 10 points, then that game could have been just as close as the Panthers vs. Pirates was. That would make this game very close as well with the home field advantage separating the two. Snake River’s strength would be its speed and they will have an advantage in line size and strength. Firth’s strength is its speed and youth and they have a lot of interchangeable parts. They probably will line up a half dozen people in the backfield on various plays and all can do the job, regardless of their age and believe me, freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, they can all fly if they get to the open field. The key then, at least for Snake River, would be to contain the running game and keep the wide receivers inside the hash marks and not let them get deep or to the outside. Sometimes that is easier said than done. Snake River has the experience and size and home field advantage, but then again, Soda Springs had two of those things a week ago against Firth and lost. I am siding with Snake River in this one, primarily because of the great fan base that shows up and supports the Panthers, but this one could be closer than people expect.
Snake River 21, Firth 18
Shelley (0-2) vs. Hillcrest (1-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Russets Stadium in Shelley
For the third week in a row to open the season, the Shelley Russets will be facing a state champion from last year. First it was Skyview of Utah, who won the 5A Utah State title a year ago. Last week it was the Idaho 3A state champion in Sugar-Salem. This week it will be the Idaho 4A state champion in Hillcrest. This is the first of the three games that I felt that the Russets actually matched up fairly well with an opponent. Week one had a lot of things that were going to go against the Russets beginning with the fact that Skyview had already played two games and were facing a Russets squad that had a new coach and were coming into the game off of workout alone. Tough thing to do. Last week, the Russets were facing a team that just had a lot more speed than they did and one that had a lot of confidence as well as experience. That showed up early on in the Russets’ loss to the Diggers. This week, they face a depleted Knights team that is more to the Russets speed and talent than the other two teams were. That is not to say that the Russets can show up and win the game. That will not be the case. The Knights may have been manhandled by Rigby a week ago, but they will still have memories of winning the state championship a year ago and they will bring that pride to this game. The Russets will need to play a good game and be on top of their game in order to prevail. The home field advantage will help, but will it be enough? The defense has given up nearly 100 points in two games and the offense has struggled with Josh Wells’ new offensive schemes which is a worry. This game will show that the Russets are coming around, but it may be too much to ask them to come away with a victory.
Hillcrest 31, Shelley 14
Aberdeen (1-1) @ North Fremont (2-0) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Huskies Stadium in Ashton
Aberdeen had all the looks of a potential state champion in their opening game against American Falls. Then came their second game at Declo, a contest that many thought the Tigers would just roll over the Hornets. That didn’t happen and the Tigers found themselves at 1-1. The Huskies on the other hand, have been impressive in their two wins. The offense looks to be in mid-season form and the defense has been swarming and making good plays in the open field. If the Tigers get back to the fast-paced, powerful offense that was there for the first game this could be an old fashioned shootout. If the Huskies defense steps up and says “Oh no you don’t,” then this will favor the North Fremont squad. I am inclined to favor the home team in this one simply because everyone seems to play better at home than they do on the road. North Fremont knows how to win, they have been all but unbeatable for two years now and that should play into their favor. The Huskies might just be the best team in Idaho in the 2A ranks, especially if West Side is not the real deal offensively. I really like the Tigers and their program, but I just feel that the Huskies might be a little too much for them at this time of the year.
North Fremont 28, Aberdeen 20
Sho-Ban (0-2) @ Owyhee Friday night at 7 p.m. at Owyhee, (NV)
The Chiefs of Sho-Ban have shown that they can score, but they haven’t shown that they can tackle and in the game of eight-man football, you must be able to stop the opponent at times during the game in order to come out on top. I look for Sho-Ban to continue to show signs of coming around offensively and they will likely score around 30 points in this game. The problem is that in eight-man football, you sometimes need to score 50 in order to win the game and that will be the scenario once again this week.
While there isn’t much information out there on Owyhee, you have to think that they will score the football and score fairly often. Until the Chiefs figure this defensive thing out, that will favor Owyhee in every aspect of the game.
Owyhee 49, Sho-ban 32