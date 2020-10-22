We are down to the final week of the regular season in high school football in the state of Idaho. The fall has really flown by this year, despite the interruptions to the season by COVID-19. We have seen some postponements and some cancellations, but for the most part, things have gone pretty smoothly for those of us in Eastern Idaho.
As we head into the final week of the regular season, let us reflect upon the good things that we have seen, how communities have rallied around their teams and supported them through thick and thin.
We have seen the up and coming teams come alive and perform like nobody expected. We have seen some disappointment and we have gotten to this place unscathed and we are ready for some football and the playoffs which begin next week. Who will get into the playoffs and who will do so on a roll that could get a team to the championship game? Let’s take a look and see how our Bingham County teams will fare this week and on into the playoffs.
Blackfoot Broncos (6-1) at Bonneville Bees (0-7) 7 p.m. on Friday at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls
On paper, this game looks so one-sided that it doesn’t look like an interesting contest in any way shape or form. Blackfoot has shown it can score points at times, but they have also had games where turnovers, mistakes and penalties have held them back. They have also shown that even in the worst of times, their defense has the ability to step up and carry the game for the team.
Bonneville has looked bad in nearly every game this season and that should make the Broncos wary. This is a game that has “trap game” written all over it. If the Broncos don’t come out and play football the way they can, and somehow lose this game, everything they have worked for will be lost. The key will be to take advantage of the Bees’ defense and just take control of the game at the outset and put this game away at the beginning of the game. The motto for this game should be “Take No Prisoners” and make a statement that they can be a force in the playoffs. There are a lot of folks that feel the Broncos have done nothing to deserve their number two ranking in the 4A football polls, but the bottom line is they have won when others have lost and they just keep plugging along.
Bonneville, on the other had, has struggled all season long.
In their first four games, they gave up over 200 points. The only game where they have been even remotely in the game was against Shelley, one of the most improved teams in the state, but they still lost the game 21-13. The Bees have trouble scoring and they have trouble keeping other teams from scoring against them. Only once have the Bees scored as many as 22 points in a game, and that came against Mountain Crest out of Utah clear back in the first game of the season.
They have given up 327 points in seven games for an average of 46.7 per game. They have only scored a total of 55 points, an average of just over 8 points per game. That is not going to get it done against the Broncos this week.
Blackfoot has scored an average of just over 23 points per game and given up only 13 per game, both figures that have different meanings depending on how you interpret them.
With the ability to score over 30 points in a game, which they have done three times this year, the defense has the ability to shut teams down. They have only given up 20 points in one game this year, clear back in the season opener and for the most part, have kept teams from scoring even 14 in a game. On numerous occasions, the offense has put the defense in a bad position, so points that are scored in those situations really can’t be held against the defense.
If the game goes the way it looks on paper, this one should be over early on and the Broncos could roll into the playoffs on a high and all things will be good. If not, and the defense is forced to save the day once again, then it could be a very short tenure in the playoffs and that isn’t the way that first year coach Jerrod Ackley would want to end his first year at the helm of the Bronco nation.
Blackfoot 42, Bonneville 6 in a game that should be over in the first half of play.
Shelley Russets (3-4) vs. Skyline Grizzlies (7-1) 7 p.m. Friday at Russets Stadium in Shelley
The Shelley Russets are the most improved team in the state of Idaho, no doubt about it. They have an exciting sophomore quarterback who is still learning the game and can be a bit wild in the passing game, but he can run and has often used his legs to get out of trouble. The Russets have a solid running game, led by senior Brayden Johnson who can take the ball to the end zone from just about anywhere on the field as evidenced by a 60-yard run last week that was called back due to a holding call late in the game a week ago. Skyline is, well, Skyline is the top dog in the state and they have deserved every accolade they have received this year.
They have won games by scary margins, with the only blemish on their record coming against 5A power Rigby, and they still were able to score 22 points against the Trojans. The Grizzlies showed they can play defense as well, holding Blackfoot to a mere 3 points in a 14-3 win, and the Grizz have shown that they are the cream of the 4A classification.
The Grizzlies can run the ball, throw the ball and play defense. Special teams are strong as well and they could score in all facets of the game in this one, offense, defense and special teams. If that happens, it could be a long night for Shelley.
The Russets are spunky, as they showed last week against Blackfoot and with do-everything back Tomy Bradshaw in the game, they have a player the team can rally around and he can change the game with his play on both sides of the ball. He is a shutdown defensive back and can keep the best receiver from even touching the ball. He is a polished wide receiver who plays taller than his 5’10’ frame. He is inspirational in all areas of the game and keeps his teammates and the crowd involved in the game at all times. Bradshaw is worth the price of admission as they say just because you do not know what he might bring to the game this week. He is that good.
This one will likely be over early and rightfully so, but with a team that plays up to the competition should never be counted out. That is the Shelley Russets in a nutshell. This game might just be closer than anyone thinks it will be and it is also senior night for the Russets, so you may just not know.
Skyline 31, Shelley 14
Snake River Panthers (3-4) at Preston Indians (2-5) 7 p.m. Friday at Preston Indian Stadium in Preston
Preston opened the season with a loss at Shelley, before winning back to back games against Star Valley and Bonneville and giving their fans hope for a good year.
Blackfoot shut the Indians down and started the team on a four-game losing streak that could really become five in a row in this game.
The Panthers on the other hand have come alive in their past three games after starting the year with four losses. This is nothing new for the Panthers under coach Jeb Harrison, who has a knack for getting his team to play their best football at the right time to sweep in and take down a conference title late in the year.
Snake River has a knack for turning its season around with wins over Marsh Valley and American Falls to capture the South East Idaho Conference, which they have done more times than not and since those games come up in the latter stages of each year, it lends to unwarranted criticism of Harrison’s coaching. He is a defensive coach first and foremost and his offense is usually behind the defense, or at least has been in most years he has been at Snake River High School.
This year was supposed to be different with an experienced quarterback in Cole Gilbert and wide receiver Trey Poulter. The two just haven’t clicked as well as was expected and thank goodness for the development of Chandler Coombs as a running back because without his efforts, the Panthers would have been in trouble this year.
The Panthers’ last five games really aren’t too bad. There was the close loss to Blackfoot, which they had a chance to win, they were much improved against South Fremont until some mistakes late gave the Cougars a couple of scores that weren’t the defenses fault and then, of course, the last three wins against Teton, Marsh Valley and American Falls have gotten the team into the playoffs next week.
There isn’t a common opponent between the two teams, but Snake River has had a penchant for beating the Indians the past several years and this year doesn’t look to be any different, especially with the way the two teams have been going. Preston going the wrong way and the Panthers on the upswing.
That trend doesn’t look like it will be changing at all.
This one will likely belong to Snake River and they will be the pick in here to end the regular season on a four-game winning streak as they head into the playoffs.
Snake River 24, Preston 21
Firth Cougars (5-2) vs. North Fremont Huskies (7-0) 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium in Firth
The Firth Cougars are a very good football team. They have a dynamic quarterback in Gage Vasquez, who can score from anywhere on the field and plays defense as well. He is also a very good kick returner who has an 87-yard kickoff return to his credit this year as well.
The Cougars have only two losses on the year, in their opener, when they fell to West Side, despite leading 6-0 early in the game. They also lost to South Fremont, who was unbeaten for a good part of the season and who just beat Sugar-Salem and knocked them off a perch as the top ranked team in the state a week ago. The Cougars probably should have beaten South Fremont, but did drop that contest 29-26 despite having a lead late in the contest.
The Huskies of North Fremont have been everything that has been advertised this year. They are undefeated entering this game and other than an 8-point win over Aberdeen, have been pretty dominant. That game against Aberdeen is what makes me think that Firth has a good chance against the Huskies this week, which will also be Firth’s senior night.
Aberdeen is built around its defense and despite the excitement that Vasquez brings to the offense, Firth is also built around their defense.
The defensive line has a way about them that puts pressure on the passing game from the very first snap and with their size on the interior of the line, also gives them run-stopping ability. The Cougars’ defensive backs, while small in stature, stand tall in coverage and provide excellent run support as well.
The linebackers are just what you want from the defense. They step up and play coverage when needed and provide run stopping when you need it as well. It is a complete defensive unit.
The Cougars are still a work in progress, built to be good for a couple of years to come as they are still very young. You just can’ t keep using that “we are very young” mantra when you get to time of the year. The freshmen are almost sophomores and the sophomores are almost juniors and so on, so the Cougars need to step it up and prove themselves in this game.
The Huskies will do what the Huskies do. They will show up and try to intimidate their opponents and the Cougars better be ready for a little bit of that this week. What they need to do is really come at the Huskies early on and make a statement. If they can do that, grab a lead and put some pressure on the Huskies, this could be the game that stamps the Cougars as the team for next couple of years. They will have to figure out how to get past West Side eventually, but right now, this game is about the Huskies and the Cougars.
I don’t stick my neck out very often, but this game is there for the Cougars to step up and take away from North Fremont. It will probably be close, it won’t be easy, but the Cougars can win this game.
Firth 28, North Fremont 26 in a game that could go either way but should be exciting start to finish.
Aberdeen Tigers (4-3) at Bear Lake Bears (3-4) 7 p.m. Friday at Bears Stadium in Montpelier
The Tigers have been good this year with wins over American Falls and Declo to start the season, before setbacks against South Fremont and West Side have taken the wind out of their sails. Toss in the loss to North Fremont, and all three of the losses the Tigers have suffered came at the hands of undefeated teams at the time. They were also against ranked teams, West Side and North Fremont having been entrenched at number 1 and 2 in the 2A rankings and South Fremont back in the 3A rankings this week. That makes the Tigers look much better than their record might indicate.
They have beaten the teams that they should, lost to the teams that they were expected to lose to, but they are a respected and tough team that plays defense very well.
Bear Lake has a good quarterback, but they have had trouble with teams that can step up their defense and that is what Aberdeen is best at, playing defense.
This game will likely set Aberdeen up for a good run in the playoffs which begin next weekend. Who knows who the Tigers will draw in their first playoff game, but they should be able to move on in the playoffs for the second week and who knows how the RPI will shake out after this week.
The Tigers may have fallen by the wayside when they played West Side a week ago, but many other teams the past two seasons have done the same thing. Once the Pirates get the momentum and start rolling, they can be very tough to stop and that is what happened to the Tigers a week ago. Don’t look for that to happen this week.
Aberdeen should be able to control the tempo this week and when that happens, they often will leave their victims in their dust. It may just suck to be a Bear this week as this is a game where they just don’t match up well with the Tigers, on either side of the ball or on special teams. I have to go with the Tigers this week in what could be a great indication of just how good this Tiger team really is.
Aberdeen 31, Bear Lake 17
This will wrap up the regular season for Idaho High School football, but Friday Night Lights will be back next week as the playoffs begin with more exciting analysis of the Bingham County teams and there should be a bunch of them in action right from the start.