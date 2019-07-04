RIVERSIDE — The annual Freedom 5K Fun Run was on the list of activities scheduled for the 4th of July in Riverside Thursday, and while it was for fun, there was more work in the way the Snake River High School cross country team went about using it as another in a long list of activities scheduled to make them a stronger team.
The plan seems to be working as the team showed up in force with at least 20 of the 100 or so runners being members of the Panther purple and used the event as a solid training day for the team.
The first five runners to cross the finish line on the cool, sunny morning were members of the boys’ team for SRHS and while the runners were a bit winded from the exertion, all seemed to be pleased with the efforts to date.
“This was a good early summer test for me,” Lorenzo High said. “I ran around 18:06 for the course which was pretty flat, but it shows that the miles we have been putting in are paying off.”
The SRHS team is compiling training miles for the summer and the goal has been 300 miles. A good number of the runners are well on their way to over 400 miles as this week marks the end of the fourth week of training and many are already at the 200-mile mark.
All of this is expected to not only help prepare the team for the fall season, but to also work on getting other athletes ready for other sports.
The Freedom 5K Fun Run has been growing each year and with around 100 runners of all ages participating this year, plans are already underway to make the event even bigger for next year and the years to follow.
This year’s event included not only the SRHS team, but members of Firth High School’s team participated as well and those high school athletes were joined by a large number of additional friends and family which made it a community-wide event.
“This is a great event to start the holiday with,” one runner who asked not to be identified said. “It gives a lot of people a chance to get out and get the day started the right way and remind us they can all do this and make it part of the most important holiday that we have.”