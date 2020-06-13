BLACKFOOT – The new girls’ soccer head coach for Blackfoot High School has been named and it is none other than Manuel Garcia, who has some 25 years of coaching background beginning with his own children and more than that as an accomplished player.
He is well versed in the offensive and defensive nuances of the game and is excited to get started to help to build a winning program and tradition with Blackfoot High School.
“I am still working to finalize my assistant coaches and look forward to getting to know the players,” Garcia said. “We have a lot to do and will be looking at the strengths of each player to make sure that we get them placed on the field where they can be most successful.”
Garcia is still working on a schedule for clinics, camps, and summer workouts that will fit all of the players’ and coaches’ schedules and knows that everyone is busy with other summer activities as well.
“We will do what we have to do to make this team winners,” Garcia said. “We are going to stress the fundamentals and basics of the game and see where everyone fits into the picture for us to be successful.
The girls’ soccer program has not had a winning season in several years and is looking to rebound and take the next step in the High Country Conference that is so highly rated in eastern Idaho. Teams from the High Country Conference have regularly been successful and that is the wish for Blackfoot High School as well.
Garcia is also the parent of the current top player on the boys’ team at Blackfoot in Frankie Garcia. If he can coach and teach soccer the way that Garcia plays, then things will bode well for the girls’ program as well. Look for them to be more offensive minded and faster than they have been in the past.
“This may be a bit of an experiment in the beginning as we learn the different girls and their ability,” Garcia said. “Once that evaluation is done and we see what we have, then we can work on building a team and working on the wins and losses.”