BLACKFOOT – One of the highlights of the local golf tournament season took place over the weekend at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course as the links presented the Snake River Classic, featuring two-man teams in a unique format with scramble play on Friday and best ball play on Saturday.
In only its third year of play, the Snake River Classic has become one of the tournaments that golfers point to and mark on their calendars to make sure they don’t miss the rich event. With added money prize fund of nearly $19,000, the Snake River Classic was offering $1,500 to each winning team and paid down the top seven places in each of the flights.
Capped at 70 teams, the tournament drew 64 teams by the time the entries closed on Thursday evening and things look even brighter for the future.
After some torrid scoring on Friday, if anything, scoring was just as good on Saturday and when the smoke cleared and the dust settled, there were four teams within one stroke of each other to determine the top team in the Championship Flight.
In the Championship Flight, on the first day, the team of Efren Quintero Sr. and Efran Quintero Jr. set the pace by posting a 60.8 score in the scramble portion of the tournament and looked to have things set for them as play began on day two. Problems ensued, however, and the usually stalwart team could only manage to post a 69 on day number two and fell completely out of the prize list with a two-day total of 129.8.
That left it wide open and the teams surely took advantage of the situation and scores began dropping rapidly in the ideal scoring conditions.
As the teams began coming in following their second rounds, and scores of 62 and 64 were being posted for day two, the field knew that it would take a very special combination of the two days to pick up the win.
That is where Greg Harding and Chris Carlson snuck in and took down the top prize. Combining for an excellent score of 64 on the second day, the team relied on the strengths of each player to notch the low score.
“We really played well as a team today,” Harding said. “When I hit a bad shot, or one that wasn’t what we expected, Chris came through and bailed us out. We made a great team today.”
Putting is always what shines in tournaments of this format, and Saturday was no exception to the rule.
“I can’t believe how many times Greg was able to get a one putt this afternoon,” Chris Carlson said. “If we got the ball anywhere close to the hole, Greg shoved it right down to the bottom. If we were a bit farther away, like the 40-footer he sank to give us an eagle, shots like that just propelled us to the win and kept our momentum going throughout.”
The most ironic thing about the whole show is the fact that this is the first time that the duo played together in a tournament.
“We had seen each other at different tournaments and we had played some during the week,” Harding said. “We just found ourselves without a partner for this event and said why not give it a try. Worked out pretty well for us.”
The pair will share the top prize of $1,500 for the win and the money is in merchandise in the pro shop at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course.
“We were really pretty pleased with the turnout and the way the tournament went with the COVID-19 situation this year,” Beau Hoskins, assistant pro at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, said. “We can only look to the future and know that this will be one of the big events of the year and we will continue to grow this tournament and the other marquee events that we host, like the Rupe’s Two Man Best Ball, the Pepsi Two Man and of course the Von Elm Memorial.”
Following are the scores from the Snake River Classic:
Championship Flight
Chris Carlson/Greg Harding 62.6 64 126.6 $1,500
Dan Pickens/Alec Johnson 64.7 62 126.7 $1,000
Kobe Peterson/Jayden Law 61.2 66 127.2 $700
Larry Jaeger/Corey Steidley 63.3 64 127.6 $450
R. Jay Henderson/Heath Mitchell 62.4 66 128.4 $325
Kurt Payne/Wally Hicks 61.4 67 128.4 $325
Marty Fehringer/Barry Nelson 63.3 71 128.5 $200
also
Russ Collins/Danny McAleese 64.2 65 129.2
Tony Wilson/Brian Atkinson 64.5 65 129.5
Efren Quintero Sr./Efren Quintero Jr.60.8 69 129.8
Rick Fellows/John Staley 62.3 69 131.3
Jason Rice/Michael Owens 62 72 134
Daren Almond/Brian Kirkham 63.3 72 135.3
Rod Albertson/Mike Anderson 64.7 71 135.7
Keslen Jensen/Michael Murphy 65.8 70 135.8
Tyler Watt/Thad Thurman 64.3 73 137.3
Noah Watt/Bridger Truman 66.3 71 137.3
First Flight
Jeremy Lawes/Shane Jensen 62.7 64 126.7 $1,500
Chad Trappett/James Carter 60 67 127 $1,000
Farren Hunt/Aaron McLaughlin 62 66 128 $700
Jeff Watt/Larry Watt 60.6 70 130.6 $450
Jeremy Kohler/Robert DeSpain 64.2 69 133.2 $350
Trey Albertson/Kade Watt 65.6 69 134.6 $300
Rod Gilstrap/Caden Campbell 66.4 69 135.4 $200
also
Whitney Manwaring/Brandon Noble 64.1 72 136.1
Mike Faler/Chase Faler 64 73 137
Rob McMinn/Jake Richards 67.2 70 137.2
Jared Bernt/Nate Merrill 67.2 71 138.2
John Ney/Berkely Willmore 65.1 74 139.2
Larry Johns/Jeremy Shoemaker 67.3 72 139.3
Caleb Wheeler/Brandon Jackman 66.4 73 139.4
Shayne Proctor/Jeff Wilson 63.9 76 139.9
Trey Katseanes/Eli Gregory 69 78 147
Second Flight
Sean Fuhriman/Josh Hall 61.7 68 129.7 $1,500
Wacey Lopez/Kenyon Lopez 61.8 68 129.8 $1,000
Terry Turpin/Hal Nelson 64.4 68 132.4 $575
Ellwood/Horne 62.4 70 132.4 $575
Matt Harris/Mike Harris 65.6 68 133.6 $350
Jeff Clark/Spencer Clark 65.4 69 134.4 $300
Kip Yeates/Noel Trejo 63.8 71 134.8 $200
also
Merle Smith/Magic Smith 65.8 70 135.6
Rob Boyd/Llloyd Lee 68.8 69 137.8
Alf Lopez/Stacey Lopez 62.9 76 138.9
Coke Bybee/Josh Rice 64.9 75 139.9
Cody Anderson/Taiden Stimpson 66.3 75 141.3
Gregory Stuart/Matt Hammond 70.1 72 142.1
Lawrence Johnson/Montgomery Johnson 71.7 72 143.7
Nate Anderson/Dean Bonney 65.7 80 145.7
Third Flight
Gary Adams/Gary Capson 61.4 65 126.4 $1,500
Bryler Elison/Jordan Clark 64.4 70 134.4 $850
Bill Guiberson/Warren Whitaker 61.4 73 134.4 $850
Cricket Lopez/Tyler Kelley 64.1 71 135.1 $450
Pete Becker/Wade Gardner 67.5 68 135.5 $350
Matthew Michel/Tyler Lopez 67.5 69 136.5 $300
Nick Carter/Todd Kelley 65.6 71 136.6 $200
also
Nathaniel Beebe/Dave Ringquist 62.1 75 137.1
Dan McLaughlin/Brittan Anthony 64 75 139
Dean Hicks/Kylie Aguayo 68.7 72 140.7
Dominic Serano/Dane Faler 65.4 77 142.4
Clarence Benally/Roland Marshall 70.5 73 143.5
Avery Lopez/Jr Lopez 64.1 75 144.1
Sam King/Kim Dayton 71.6 78 149.6
Kurt Asmus/Jr Whitworth 71.8 78 149.8
Jeremy Adamson/TJ Peters 69.9 81 150.9
The next big tournament on the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course will be the Pepsi Two Man which is scheduled to be held on Aug. 22-23.
Please check with the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course at (208) 785-9960 for additional details on this tournament.