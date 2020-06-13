BLACKFOOT – Snake River High School graduate Dusty Gardner has now signed to become part of the Brigham Young University Cougars hockey program.
Gardner, who has been attending Eastern Idaho College in Idaho Falls, has been playing hockey with the amateur hockey team in Idaho Falls where he was spotted by BYU Coach Dave Pitcher and invited to play at BYU.
While there is no scholarship money immediately available, there is the potential to gain some financial help through the sponsorship program at the university.
BYU regularly plays a 40-game schedule each winter and Gardner is expected to be part of the regular rotation of players on the ice.
“I play forward and have been working on my shot so that I can be productive,” Gardner said. “This is a great opportunity for me to keep playing the game that I love.”
Gardner is expected to be on campus in late August and is excited to be part of the BYU program.
“I am looking forward to playing in a good, clean environment,” Gardner said. “BYU has a great coaching staff and I want to be sure and get everything out of this experience that I can.”
BYU plays a very competitive schedule and there are a lot of local schools who participate in the Division II program in Utah and the surrounding area.
Dusty’s parents are Shawn and Chris Gardner who live in the Snake River School District and Shawn has been coaching Dusty since he was about eight years of age.