POCATELLO – It was just what the doctor ordered. Trailing the Smithfield Blue Sox in a playoff series one game to zero, the Gate City Grays turned to the ace of their pitching staff, Chris Needham, and did he ever respond to the team’s needs.
He moved through the Blue Sox line-up like a surgeon during an operation, cutting here, slicing there and getting out after out as he didn’t allow a run through the first five innings. By the time the Blue Sox were able to get a run across the plate, they were already behind 6-0 and the Grays were well on their way to evening the semifinal series up at one game apiece and sending the series back to Smithfield for the deciding game three on Wednesday night.
Needham was superb during the contest as he showed up in a big way, even coming out for the seventh inning to finish off the Blue Sox despite allowing a two-run homer to Daxton Purser during the Smithfield three-run rally in the sixth inning. Not to worry, Needham set the Blue Sox down in order in the top of the seventh and the Grays are headed back to Smithfield with a chance at wrapping up the series.
The Grays got started early on in the contest, as they were able to scratch out a run in the bottom of the first, when Brayden Palmer singled with two outs and then scored on Austin Shirley’s triple to the outfield wall. That gave the Grays a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.
The Grays were right back at it in the second inning, scoring four runs against the Blue Sox. Ben Ditton and Brayden Pieper singled to open the inning and were sacrificed to second and third by second baseman Kyler Spracklen. Chance Arce was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Easton Watterson then came to the plate and hit a sharp grounder to the Blue Sox shortstop who looked to turn a double play, but overthrew the second baseman for an error that would score both Pieper and Ditton and moved Arce to third and Watterson to second on the play.
Thomas Anderson then singled to center, scoring both Arce and Watterson and the Grays had added four runs to their lead, which was now at 5-0.
Both pitchers then settled down and put a couple of zeroes on the scoreboard, until the bottom of the fifth, when the Grays would add another run, making the game 6-0 in favor of Gate City and for all intents and purposes, the game might as well have been over.
Smithfield did come up with three runs in the top of the fifth, but after allowing Purser’s home run, Needham settled right back down and finished off the Blue Sox.
Needham was easily the player of the game as he went the distance, allowing the three runs on six hits, while striking out six and not walking a batter to earn the win.
For Smithfield, pitcher Cody Godfrey also went the distance, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking two. Of the six runs scored by Gate City, only two were earned.
Hitting-wise, the Grays were led by Ben Ditton and Thomas Anderson who each collected a pair of hits in the game.
For Smithfield, Jordan Hansen went three for three during the game.
BLUE SOX 000 003 0 — 3 6 2
GRAYS 140 010 X — 6 8 0
Smithfield Blue Sox
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brock Rindlisbacher 4 0 0 0 0 1
Jordan Hansen 3 1 3 0 0 0
Rhett Nielsen 3 0 0 0 0 2
Zach Hansen 3 0 0 0 0 1
Scott Madsen 3 1 1 1 0 0
Daxton Purser 3 1 1 2 0 0
Gabe Passey 3 0 0 0 0 0
Ryder Lundahl 3 0 1 0 0 2
Braden Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cody Godfrey — — — — — -
Totals 26 3 6 3 0 6
Batting 2B: Ryder Lundahl
3B: Jordan Hansen
HR: Daxton Purser
TB: Jordan Hansen 5, Ryder Lundahl 2, Daxton Purser 4, Scott Madsen
RBI: Daxton Purser 2, Scott Madsen
SAC: Braden Anderson
HBP: Braden Anderson
SB: Jordan Hansen
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (35.71%)
Jordan Hansen 3, Rhett Nielsen, Zach Hansen, Ryder Lundahl 2, Braden Anderson, Daxton Purser, Scott Madsen
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Ryder Lundahl, Gabe Passey
DP: Rhett Nielsen, Zach Hansen, Scott Madsen
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 4 1 0 2 0 0
Thomas Anderson 3 0 2 2 0 0
Braden Palmer 3 1 1 0 0 0
Austin Shirley 2 1 1 1 1 0
Eli Hayes 3 0 1 0 0 0
Ben Ditton 3 1 2 0 0 0
Brayden Pieper 3 1 1 0 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 2 0 0 0 0 1
Chans Arce 1 1 0 0 1 0
Chris Needham — — — — — -
Totals 24 6 8 5 2 1
Batting 2B: Thomas Anderson
3B: Austin Shirley
TB: Thomas Anderson 3, Ben Ditton 2, Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 3
RBI: Thomas Anderson 2, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson 2
SAC: Kyler Spracklen
ROE: Easton Watterson
HBP: Chans Arce
GIDP: Easton Watterson
SB: Thomas Anderson
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (32.14%)
Thomas Anderson 2, Chans Arce, Ben Ditton, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen 2
Team LOB: 4
Smithfield Blue Sox
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cody Godfrey 6.0 80 .675 8 6 2 1 2 0
Totals 6.0 80 .675 8 6 2 1 2 0
Pitching L — Cody Godfrey
HBP: Cody Godfrey
Pitches-Strikes: Cody Godfrey 80-54
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cody Godfrey 11-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cody Godfrey 16-28
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Chris Needham 7.0 80 .762 6 3 3 6 0 1
Totals 7.0 80 .762 6 3 3 6 0 1
Pitching W — Chris Needham
HBP: Chris Needham
Pitches-Strikes: Chris Needham 80-61
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chris Needham 8-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chris Needham 20-28
Stats provided by Game Changer